El Salvador Finance Minister Reports Bitcoin Bond Bills to be Submitted to Parliament

David Thomas
BeInCrypto –

President Nayib Bukele hopes that bitcoin will continue its up trend this year, as his administration looks to draw more investment in bitcoin via bonds targeted at institutional and retail investors.

