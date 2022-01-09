El Salvador Finance Minister Reports Bitcoin Bond Bills to be Submitted to Parliament
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
BeInCrypto –
President Nayib Bukele hopes that bitcoin will continue its up trend this year, as his administration looks to draw more investment in bitcoin via bonds targeted at institutional and retail investors.
This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto