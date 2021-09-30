El Salvador Powers Crypto Mining with Volcano Power

BeInCrypto –

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, posted a video of the groundbreaking of a crypto mining project via power from a local volcano.

According to a Tweet from President Bukele, the nation started an ambitious project which utilizes renewable energy to power massive Bitcoin mines. The post reads “First steps…” and shows an aerial view of a massive power plant at the foot of a volcano. Moreover, the video reveals shipping containers which house massive crypto mining rigs. An operator begins to plug in the machines as the video ends.

In a follow-up post, the self-proclaimed ‘coolest dictator in the world’ dubbed the project ‘Volcanode’.

