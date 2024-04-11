El Salvador Returns to Debt Market With Macro-Linked Bond

(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador is returning to global debt markets with a dual-tranche offer, including a bond that will pay investors a higher interest rate unless the government can win credit upgrades or a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

In the first tranche, the Central American nation is raising dollar debt due in 2030 with initial price talks in the low 12% area, which amortizes starting in 2028, according to people familiar with the matter.

The other offering is an interest-only bond with a coupon tied to nation’s credit score or its success in dealing with the IMF. If El Salvador fails to get at least two upgrades to a rating of B, which is five steps below investment grade, or strike a deal for a loan package with the IMF by October 2025, the coupon will increase, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it

It’s the first bond deal in nearly four years for the junk-rated borrower and follows a broad rally in El Salvador’s debt.

Some of the proceeds of the deal would be used to help fund a buy back of existing notes due in 2025, 2027 and 2029, which have a combined $1.75 billion outstanding. It’s unclear how much the nation is offering to repurchase. The repurchase offer expires April 15 at 5 p.m. in New York.

BofA Securities Inc. is managing both deals.

El Salvador debt has posted world-beating returns of 215% since July 2022 as President Nayib Bukele’s government carried out two bond buybacks, refinanced local, short-term paper and orchestrated an exchange of pension debt. The rally has lost steam recently amid fiscal deterioration and waning hopes of an imminent agreement with the IMF.

Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Ratings have El Salvador scored seven notches below investment grade, while S&P Global Ratings has it a level higher.

The country last sold bonds at the height of the pandemic when it priced $1 billion of debt at a coupon of 9.5%. Since then only four countries have paid higher coupons to sell dollar notes, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

