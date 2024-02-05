El Salvador's Bitcoin-Friendly President Nayib Bukele Wins Re-Election

El Salvador's bitcoin-friendly president Nayib Bukele is on his way to another five-year term, according to exit polls which show him with an overwhelming lead shortly after voting ended on Sunday evening.

The result was widely expected as Bukele, who served since 2019 as president, enjoyed great popularity in the country and led in pre-election polling by a large margin.

"According to our numbers, we have won the presidential election with more than 85% of the votes and a minimum of 58 of 60 deputies in the Assembly," tweeted Bukele.

Bukele made a splash during his first term cracking down on gang violence with mass incarcerations and betting big on bitcoin {{BTC}}.

In 2021, El Salvador became the first nation to adopt the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender, developed and introduced a crypto wallet Chivo to enhance bitcoin adoption and also started buying the asset as an investment. The move, while widely applauded by bitcoin enthusiasts, drew criticism from international organizations such as the International Monetary Foundation (IMF).

