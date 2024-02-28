Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 26, 2024

Katy Grissom: Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Elanco Animal Health’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. I’m Katie Grissom, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today’s call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Purucker from Investor Relations. The slides referenced during this call are available on the Investor Relations section of elanco.com. Today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forecast. For more information, see the Risk Factors in today’s earnings press release, as well as our latest Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Our remarks today will focus on our non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the appendix of today’s sides and in the earnings press release. After our prepared remarks, we’ll be happy to take your questions. I’ll now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Simmons: Thanks Katy. Good morning everyone. Today Elanco reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2023. Our strong performance last year gives us confidence that are innovation, portfolio and productivity strategy is working and that our actions and investments to launch our new innovations and optimize our core portfolio are paying off. As we enter 2024, we are focused on advancing our strategy to deliver these three priorities: sustained revenue growth, innovation, and improved cash conversion. Starting on Slide 4 with revenue growth, in the fourth quarter we delivered 5% constant currency revenue growth, in line with our performance in the third quarter. Fourth quarter growth was driven by innovation, strength across our farm animal business, improved conditions in the European pet health retail market, and increased price.

While we exceeded our sales expectations and demonstrated strong operating expense management for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was adversely impacted by approximately $18 million of unexpected items, primarily related to the 54% devaluation of the Argentinean peso that occurred in December. Our fourth quarter sales growth drivers, along with the strength in our U.S. pet health retail business led to a return to full year constant currency sales growth at 1%. Importantly, we expect growth to continue in 2024 at 1% to 3%, even before the potential upside of our late stage pipeline. On innovation, we made significant progress in 2023 with the approval and launch of our canine parvovirus monoclonal antibody, or CPMA, and AdTab, our new over-the-counter oral parasiticide in Europe, as well as the submissions to our three late stage potential blockbuster products that have a path towards approval in the first half of 2024.

We exceeded our expectations for innovation revenue in 2023 and our outlook for 2024 puts us on track to deliver our expected $600 million to $700 million of contribution by 2025. We continue to prioritize free cash flow improvements, paying down debt and reducing leverage, and exceeded our debt pay down expectations from our November guidance. In 2024, we expect cash available for debt pay down to be approximately $300 million, four times that of 2023. Earlier this month, we announced the sale of our aqua business to Merck Animal Health, allowing us to prioritize our investments going forward in larger markets with greater earnings potential and meaningfully improve our leverage profile. We expect net debt to adjusted EBITDA to be in the mid-4 times range by the end of this year and the high 3 times to low 4 times range by the end of 2025.

Importantly, we are making disciplined decisions and taking actions to reallocate capital within our operations and invest for the future. Today we announced a strategic restructuring that will allow us to do three things: first, shift resources from farm animal to pet health across the international business as we drive adoption of innovation products and prepare to globalize our late stage pipeline. It also allows us to capitalize on efficiencies resulting from the completion of our ERP system integration and concentrate roles into strategic locations. Lastly, it allows us to transition our business model to distribution or other third party models in certain markets, notably Argentina. The restructuring will impact approximately 420 personnel or about 4% of the global workforce and is expected to deliver net savings of $20 million to $25 million in 2024, annualized the $30 million to $35 million of savings in 2025 and beyond.

The savings will be reinvested in areas with more significant value creation opportunity, specifically in pet health globally and livestock sustainability. While we expect a limited amount of top line headwind from the shift to distribution markets, we do not expect our restructuring efforts to have a meaningful downside to sales otherwise, notably in international farm animal markets where we expect to realize savings. We have a strong track record of delivering productivity and will continue to look for additional opportunities to more efficiently allocate capital. I credit our senior leadership with these proactive actions that we believe will set Elanco up to deliver our next era of growth. Moving to Slide 5, our full year constant currency revenue growth of 1% was led by farm animal, but we saw marked improvement in our pet health business as well.

Starting in farm animal, 4% constant currency revenue growth for the full year for farm animal represented accelerated growth rates for poultry, cattle and swine compared to 2022. The team executed across the business, but especially in places where we have strong market positions, notably international poultry and U.S. cattle. International farm animal, the largest revenue contributor of our four quadrants delivered 4% constant currency revenue growth, primarily driven by increased price and strength in poultry, a result of robust underlying demand and share growth in key markets like the U.K., Brazil and China. Our U.S. farm animal business also delivered 4% growth for 2023, driven by increased price and strength in cattle and swine, with poultry improving in the fourth quarter.

Experior delivered $18 million in the fourth quarter, above the expected annualized run rate of $70 million that we shared in November. We remain encourage by Experior’s progress and expect continued growth for the product globally in 2024. Moving to pet health, global revenue declined 1% in constant currency, representing an encouraging improvement from the 5% constant currency decline in 2022. For the U.S. pet health business, revenue declined 1%, a significant improvement from the 9% decline in 2022. Enhancements in share of voice, physical availability, innovation contribution and increased price were more than offset by competitive pressure in the vet clinic market. Our OTC parasiticide business had a strong year in 2023, growing net sales 11% in retail channels as our top six retailers grew dispensing sales in both units and dollars.

In the vet clinic, we’re encouraged by the growth of Credelio and new products like CPMA, Zorbium and Bexacat. As we look towards 2024, we are investing in an expanded sales force and implementing enhanced incentives to drive growth ahead of our anticipated new innovation launches in the vet clinic this year. Finally in international pet health, the 1% constant currency revenue decline was primarily driven by demand pressure in the Spain retail market in the first half of the year, which more than offset the encouraging growth from the Credelio family and AdTab in Europe. The Spain situation improved in the second half of the year and we expect that market to recover in the first half of 2024. Moving to Slide 6, I’ll cover our execution highlights across our innovation portfolio and productivity strategy for 2023.

Starting with productivity, improving cash conversion continues to be a key priority across the organization. We continue to drive cross-functional efforts to improve net working capital, specifically on balance sheet inventory management which gradually improved in the second half of the year, with inventory being a source of cash in the fourth quarter. For the full year, we paid down $76 million of gross debt and finished with a year-end leverage at 5.6 times, slightly better than the midpoint of our November guidance. Finally, earlier this year we achieved a significant milestone of completing our ERP system integration, which will free up over $100 million of free cash flow for debt pay down in 2024. Moving now to portfolio, price growth was 4% for the year, up from our previous average of 2% with 4% in both pet health and farm animal.

The core portfolio continues to stabilize, driven by stronger commercial capabilities, global omnichannel approach, and the complement of new innovation. We continue to invest in our highest value creation opportunities across commercial, R&D and manufacturing. Now onto innovation, where we had a very productive year of submissions, new product approvals in major markets, and advancement of our early stage pipeline. In-market innovation contributed $275 million of revenue in 2023, representing 3 percentage points of growth for Elanco and more than doubling the contribution from 2022. Growth was led by Experior and NutriQuest on the farm animal side and Credelio Plus, Credelio cat, AdTab and CPMA on the pet health side, with life cycle management and geo-expansions also contributing across both.

CPMA finished in line with our expectations in 2023 with sales of $6 million. Expanded supply capacity and increased marketing efforts aimed at both veterinarians and pet owners are expected to make this product a key contributor to growth in 2024. On the late stage pipeline, our three differentiated assets - Credelio Quattro, Zenrelia, and Bovaer are all progressing with the FDA. As we’ve shared previously, the regulatory process is rolling and iterative at this stage, and we are in ongoing productive dialog with the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine. These three potential blockbusters continue to have a path towards U.S. approval in the first half of 2024. While we are focused on the U.S. market first for these products, we are pleased to share we have also completed submissions for Zenrelia in nine additional markets, including the EU, U.K. and Australia.

Additionally, the team continues to deliver targeted life cycle management which extends the life and the value of existing brands, helping to stabilize and protect the core. Total innovation sales in 2024 are expected to be $350 million to $400 million before the potential upside from our three late stage pipeline assets, putting us well on track to deliver the $600 million to $700 million of innovation sales by 2025. Finally, 2023 marks significant progress in our early stage portfolio with a number of promising assets in our next wave expected to drive growth in the second half of the decade. A special credit to Ellen de Brabander and her global R&D and regulatory team, as they’ve really set Elanco up to deliver significant high impact innovation in major markets for the years ahead.

Before I cover our outlook for 2024 on Slide 8, I want to briefly discuss the announcement we made earlier this month to sell our aqua business for approximately $1.3 billion. This decision was a result of a strategic process that started about a year ago as we evaluated the expected growth drivers of our business in the future. We saw the opportunity to focus our investment in larger markets with greater earnings potential, namely pet health and livestock sustainability, which are aligned with our pipeline efforts. We expect the transaction to close around midyear. Importantly, with over a billion dollars of expected proceeds from this transaction combined with improved free cash flow from the business, we expect to accelerate debt pay down.

We are deeply grateful to our aqua team’s dedication to delivering to our customers, as well as our bigger purpose of enriching lives with animal protein. Now moving to our outlook for 2024 on Slide 9, as we begin the year, we remain confident in the resilient underlying demand for animal care. Our outlook for the animal health market reflects underlying tailwinds from the humanization of pets and global protein demand, balanced by economic conditions impacting consumers, cyclical and profitability factors in livestock, and the macroeconomic and political tensions around the world. Despite this, we believe Elanco is uniquely well suited for growth this year. Our innovation expectations, our investment in key capabilities, our restructuring actions, the experienced team and differentiated omnichannel strategy contribute to this confidence.

For the full year 2024, we expect 1% to 3% constant currency revenue growth. This includes price growth of approximately 3% and incremental innovation revenue contribution of at least 2% to 3%. Headwinds on a year-over-year core volumes are expected to lessen sequentially as we stabilize our base business through improved execution and lapping as well some regulatory and macroeconomic challenges last year. Importantly, our guidance includes the aqua business for the full year, but it excludes the contribution from our three late stage products currently under regulatory review with the FDA. We plan to update our expectations in line with our quarterly cadence to account for the transaction close and product approvals. This year, we expect revenue growth in both pet health and farm animal.

For pet health, we see value drivers across all parts of our omnichannel strategy. Improved supply and innovation led by CPMA and AdTab are expected to be tailwinds. Our overall SG&A is increasing in 2024 as we reallocate investment from other parts of the business into our pet health portfolio. As part of this, we have expanded our U.S. field force, increased investment and efforts with our corporate groups, and are shifting resources in our international business to support improved share of voice. Importantly, this increased investment will be front half loaded as we increase promotional investments behind our market leading retail OTC parasiticide business during the northern hemisphere flea and tick season. On the retail side, we’ve expanded physical availability in new channels like club and dollar and within the existing channels like mass, pet specialty and grocery.

These efforts in both the U.S. and Europe paired with enhanced brand activations are expected to drive increased awareness. Overall, our pet health business is set up for improved performance and growth in 2024, even ahead of our anticipated new products in parasiticides and dermatology. Moving to farm animal, we also expect growth for this business globally with innovation and price offsetting market challenges and generic pressure. We expect poultry and cattle to remain growth drivers. The livestock sustainability market continues to develop and the functionality of the carbon credit marketplace has been validated. We look towards the Bovaer approval as a catalyst for further expansion. The durability and the diversity of our global farm animal business is well positioned for both revenue and market share growth in 2024.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Todd.

Todd Young: Thank you Jeff, and good morning everyone. I will focus my comments on our fourth quarter and full year adjusted measures, so please refer to today’s earnings press release for a detailed description of the year-over-year changes in our reported results. Starting on Slide 11, in the fourth quarter, revenue was $1.035 billion, a 5% increase with price growing 3%. Slides 12 and 13 break down our revenue performance in the quarter by price, rate and volume, as well as species and region. For pet health globally, we declined 1% in constant currency in the quarter. Our U.S. business declined 5% as competitive pressure in the veterinary clinic was partially offset by innovation revenue, increased price, and an improved retail inventory situation compared to the reduced purchasing we experienced in the fourth quarter of last year.

Our international pet health business grew 4% in constant currency, primarily driven by the economic rebound in Europe compared to the back half of last year and innovation revenue, partially offset by soft market dynamics in several Asian countries. Globally, sales of Seresto grew 25% in the quarter, driven by the U.S., which implemented a lower list price starting in December to maximize elasticity of the brand and the rebound in Europe I just described. The Advantage family sales declined 8% in the quarter, primarily driven by international markets. Both products benefited from the improved retail inventory situation in the U.S. in the quarter compared to last year. Shifting to farm animal, global revenue grew 10% in constant currency in the fourth quarter.

As anticipated in our November guidance, U.S. farm animal growth was driven by resupply for cattle vaccines, strong Experior growth, and favorable timing of poultry rotations. While we expected U.S. farm animal to have a strong quarter, the 28% growth was significantly higher than we expected, which was the key contributor to us delivering above the top end of our revenue guidance. Solid international farm animal growth of 3% was driven by continued strength in international poultry. Continuing down the income statement on Slide 14, gross margin decreased 440 basis points to 50.1%. The decline was driven by an approximate 150 basis point headwind from slowing manufacturing output as we worked to reduce balance sheet inventory, as well as unfavorable manufacturing performance, including higher than expected inflation on certain key inputs and higher affiliate expenses, including a recently implemented higher import duty rate in Argentina, partially offset by improved price.

Operating expenses declined 3% year-over-year in the quarter. R&D expenses were largely in line year-over-year, while SG&A declined 3% driven by disciplined cost management across the business and savings from completing our systems integration, partially offset by higher employee-related expenses. Moving to Slide 15, where we bridge adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to our guidance from November, adjusted EBITDA was $165 million in the quarter. Along with the gross margin headwinds from unfavorable mix and manufacturing performance, this was adversely impacted by approximately $18 million of unexpected items primarily relate to Argentina. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.08 in the quarter. Our adjusted effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was 39.7%, primarily as a result of unfavorable return to provision adjustments partially offset by the benefit of certain refundable state income tax credits.

On Slide 16, I’ll provide a few comments on our 2023 full year performance. We delivered just over $4.4 billion in sales with 1% constant currency growth, driven by improved price, adoption of new products, and strength in international poultry. These were partially offset by competitive pressure in the U.S. vet clinic, a soft European economic environment in the first half of last year, and generic pressure and changes in regulatory requirements in the U.S. farm business. On Slides 27 to 28, we have provided additional revenue breakdowns, including by top affiliates and certain products. Continuing down the P&L, gross margin was 56.3%, a decrease of 30 basis points compared to last year. The impact of slowing down manufacturing output and inflation was partially offset by improved price.

These factors combined with a 2% increase in operating expenses and the fourth quarter impact of the devaluation and duty rate in Argentina resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $979 million for the full year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.89 compared to $1.11 last year, with $0.14 coming from higher interest expense and tax. Our non-GAAP tax rate increased from 17.7% in 2022 to 22.3% in 2023, primarily driven by the items I described impacting the fourth quarter. Before moving to our 2024 guidance, let me offer a few words on our cash, debt and working capital on Slide 18. Operating cash flow was $271 million for the full year and $157 million in the fourth quarter. The year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter reflects improved net working capital performance, specifically on inventory and receivables, partially offset by higher cash interest costs.

We ended the year with net debt of $5.472 billion and a net leverage ratio at 5.6 times. We reduced gross debt by $76 million for the full year, exceeding our November expectations of $50 million. In a moment, I’ll touch on our expectations for debt pay down in 2024 and the factors improving our cash outlook. Now let’s move to our 2024 financial guidance, starting on Slide 20. As Jeff mentioned, today’s guidance includes full year contribution from our aqua business but excludes contribution from our three key late stage pipeline assets: Credelio Quattro, Zenrelia, and Bovaer. We will update our guidance throughout the year to reflect evolution on both topics. For the year, we expect revenue to be between $4.45 billion and $4.54 billion, or approximately 1% to 3% constant currency growth.

We expect innovation to contribute $350 million to $400 million, or $75 million to $125 million of growth year-over-year, Credelio Quattro, Zenrelia and Bovaer would increase this range and, regardless of timing, once launched we expect these products to be accretive to EBITDA in 2024. Additionally, we expect a revenue headwind of approximately $50 million as a result of strategic choices to change our distribution model, primarily in Argentina, exit low margin distribution agreements, and the continued phase out of contract manufacturing agreements. Gross margin is expected to decline slightly in 2024 as benefits from revenue growth will be more than offset by the impact of actions we are taking to slow down our manufacturing output to reduce balance sheet inventory and improve net working capital.

The headwinds experienced in the second half of 2023 related to this and certain increased operating costs are expected to continue in the first half of the year, improving in the third quarter and shifting to a tailwind in the fourth quarter. Operating expenses are expected to increase 2% to 4% in 2024, driven by increased employee-related expenses and investment in commercial capabilities to support our pet health business. The increase is expected to be partially offset by reduced expenses primarily in the second half of the year from the restructuring we announced this morning, taking advantage of efficiencies resulting from our ERP system consolidation and reallocating resources to the business areas and countries with ability to generate greater earnings potential over time.

For adjusted EBITDA, we expect $960 million to $1.01 billion. We anticipate adjusted EPS of $0.87 to $0.95. Given the cadence of dynamics in gross margin and operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are expected to decline in the first half of the year and increase in the second half of the year. Slide 22 provides year-over-year bridges for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, and Slide 32 in the appendix provides a number of additional assumptions to help support your modeling efforts. On Slide 23, we share our first quarter 2024 guidance. We expect revenue of $1.16 billion to $1.185 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $255 million to $275 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.25 to $0.28. As a reminder, as a result of our ERP system blackout in 2023, approximately $100 million of revenue, $80 million of adjusted EBITDA and $0.13 of adjusted EPS shifted into the first quarter from the second quarter.

In addition to the manufacturing headwinds discussed above impacting the first quarter, we are also increasing our investments in pet health with both the U.S. sales force expansion and the increase in promotional investments behind our retail OTC products. Given the timing of the northern hemisphere flea and tick season, we are making these investments starting in Q1, which will be in advance of the savings we expect to realize from the restructuring we announced this morning. Finally, I’ll share a few comments on our cash and balance sheet expectations for 2024 on Slide 25. We expect meaningful improvements in free cash flow conversion with $280 million to $320 million available for debt pay down, about four times more than our $76 million in 2023.

The improvement is driven by reduced project costs, most notably moving past our ERP system implementation plus lower cash interest and improved net working capital from our inventory efforts, offset by slightly higher CapEx to support new launches. Using the same assumptions for innovation and the aqua transaction as we did with the P&L, at year-end 2024 we expect the net leverage ratio to be between 5.2 and 5.5 times. With the anticipated $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion in net proceeds from the aqua transaction, we expect to reduce our net leverage to the mid-4 range by year-end. Now I’ll hand it back to Jeff for closing comments.

Jeff Simmons: Thanks Todd. As we enter our 70th year as a company and as the longest standing brand in animal health, we are humbled by the opportunity to serve our customers around the globe, the farmers, veterinarians and pet owners, and the animals in their care. As we enter 2024, we are laser focused on three priorities: sustained revenue growth, innovation, and improved cash conversion. Importantly, this management team is taking disciplined, decisive actions to improve our earnings potential and leverage profile over time, as evidenced by the sale of our aqua business for over a billion dollars of net proceeds, the restructuring announced today to reallocate resources to higher value creation areas, our investment in expanding our U.S. pet health field force to enhance share of voice and maximize innovation in our highest margin business area, and our focused efforts to manage manufacturing throughput to improve net working capital performance while investing to support the launch of differentiated products in years to come.

These are difficult but the right decisions. We are executing on our IPP strategy. Our investments, our improved capabilities and experienced team delivered a return to top line growth in 2023, and that growth will continue in 2024. We are encouraged by our strong pipeline and the next wave of innovation which we expect to fuel long term sustainable growth for Elanco. With that, I’ll turn it over to Katy to moderate the Q&A.

Katy Grissom: Thanks Jeff. We’d like to take questions from as many callers as possible, so we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Operator, please provide the instructions for the Q&A session, and then we’ll take the first caller.

