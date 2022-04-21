Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January – March 2022

Elanders AB

First quarter 2022

Net sales increased to MSEK 3,371 (2,734), which corresponded to organic growth of two percent, excluding acquisitions and using unchanged exchange rates. Strong organic growth in the USA resulted in high double digit growth figures in the newly acquired Bergen Logistics.

EBITA increased to MSEK 187 (142), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.5 (5.2) percent and an improvement in the result by 32 percent.

The war in Ukraine and component shortages led to disturbances in production for several of the Group’s major customers. High levels of sick leave in the beginning of the quarter and high material prices also put pressure on the margin.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 129 (104), which was an improvement of 24 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 88 (69), corresponding to SEK 2.42 (1.91) per share.

Operating cash flow was MSEK 300 (107), of which acquisitions were MSEK 0 (-45).

The ratio for net debt/EBITDA on a rolling twelve-month basis is 3.5. Excluding IFRS 16 effects and acquisitions, and adjusting the ratio for pro forma results of acquisitions, the ratio is 2.7.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 21 April 2022.

Attachment



