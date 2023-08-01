Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 54%, while private companies hold 26%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Elanor Investors Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

46% of the business is held by the top 10 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 54% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 26% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Elanor Investors Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elanor Investors Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Elanor Investors Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Elanor Investors Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Elanor Investors Group. Fidante Partners Holdco1 Pty Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 12% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Glenn Willis, the CEO has 3.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 10 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Elanor Investors Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Elanor Investors Group. It has a market capitalization of just AU$245m, and insiders have AU$10m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 54% stake in Elanor Investors Group, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the Elanor Investors Group stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Elanor Investors Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Elanor Investors Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

