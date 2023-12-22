Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.0475

Elanor Investors Group's (ASX:ENN) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.0475 per share on 29th of February. The dividend yield of 6.5% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Elanor Investors Group Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even though Elanor Investors Group is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 22.1% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

ASX:ENN Historic Dividend December 22nd 2023

Elanor Investors Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Elanor Investors Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was A$0.104, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.0913. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.4% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Elanor Investors Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

We should note that Elanor Investors Group has issued stock equal to 26% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We're Not Big Fans Of Elanor Investors Group's Dividend

In summary, it's not great to see that the dividend is being cut, but it is probably understandable given that the current payment level was quite high. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Elanor Investors Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

