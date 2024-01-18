Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) stock most popular amongst retail investors who own 39%, while private companies hold 36%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Elanor Investors Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Elanor Investors Group is 18%

If you want to know who really controls Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private companies on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Elanor Investors Group, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:ENN Ownership Breakdown January 18th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elanor Investors Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Elanor Investors Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Elanor Investors Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:ENN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Elanor Investors Group. Fidante Partners Holdco1 Pty Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 11% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Glenn Willis is the owner of 3.9% of the company's shares.

Story continues

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Elanor Investors Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Elanor Investors Group. In their own names, insiders own AU$13m worth of stock in the AU$204m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 39% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 36%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Elanor Investors Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

