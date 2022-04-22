Elapath Energy Signs Drilling Contract to Drill Nasiriyah Oil Field

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Elapath Energy (EE) has signed a contract with Kuwait Petroleum Services Company to drill five new oil wells in the Nasiriyah oil field for $30m.

Elapath Energy to drill five new oil wells in Southern Iraq!

Elapath Energy (EE) has signed a contract with the Kuwait Petroleum services Company to drill five new oil wells in the Nasiriyah oil field in Southern Iraq for a fee of $30m over three months. The Middle Eastern company authorized the deal.

As part of the deal, Elapath Energy will develop the five new oil wells by building two new towers to increase both oil production and oil storage.

The creation of the five new wells will expand the Nasiriyah oilfields production by 40,000 barrels of crude oil, alongside investing in 20 million standard cubic feet of gas used as fuel for power plants in Iraq and transported to European countries.

Besides increasing oil and gas production, the expansion of the oil field will also boost work opportunities.

Elapath Energy is an upstream and downstream contractor with global experience. The company provides advanced energy services throughout the Middle East to South Asia with over 100 employees.

Its path means "God's road", reflecting its commitment to providing top-notch service for all clients-regardless of where they are located.

The company was established in 1990 in UAE, before later moving to the USA. It drilled several new oil wells in 2018 and 2019. Also, on 28 December 2021, it drilled a well at Al Magwa in Kuwait City, which is described as one of the most critical fields in Kuwait.

It has continued to drill for new wells in 2021, completing a new oil well with a depth of 3,526m at Burgan field in Kuwait.

Elapath Energy's story is one of success and longevity. With roots in the Middle East as far back as MOISS, an oil company that served as just another startup. Everything changed, however, during its inception in UAE's early days, when few companies claimed their title for the supplier without a doubt being established yet; Elapath Energy has been able to survive and thrive by becoming more than what people expect from such a business. Furthermore, the company does so proudly.

Elapath Energy's decades of experience and innovation in the energy sector have made it a leading company for global construction projects. The most recent contract will see five new oil wells drilled in the Nasiriyah oil field in Southern Iraq for $30m over three months - enough to provide smooth supply lines throughout Kuwait.

Leading Company for Oil & Gas Services

Elapath Energy is one of the first established oil and gas service providers in UAE, thanks to its high standards maintained across all areas, improving customer confidence. Moreover, the company has a strategic market position with quality services and satisfied clientele. This reputation resulted in them moving to the USA, where their main branch resides; the company is now spreading their work globally through various regions within America and other parts of the earth!

With over 100 employees and offices across six continents, Elapath Energy is an industry leader in upstream oil & gas operations. The company has experience working on every continent except Antarctica!

The company's expertise includes anything from large-scale projects, including pipeline construction or offshore drilling, to smaller tasks, such as gathering intelligence for security forces during counterinsurgency operations. They all share a sense of urgency about delivering top-quality service at any time, whatever obstacles may be encountered.

To keep up its quality standards, Elapath Energy has set out to establish reliable strategic partnerships in the world market through agreements with leading industry tycoons. It is an active service provider that skillfully generates relationships by providing high-quality products. At the same time, the company is dedicated to optimum customer satisfaction through strict QHSE integrated management system practices based on international best practices guidelines.

