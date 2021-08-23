U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.54
    -0.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0109 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6680
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,517.46
    +807.42 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.66
    -8.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Elastic acquires build.security for security policy definition and enforcement

Sean Michael Kerner
·3 min read

Less than a year after raising its $6 million seed funding round, Tel Aviv and Sunnyvale-based startup Build.security is being acquired by Elastic. Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed at this time. The deal is expected to close in Elastic's Q2 FY22, ending Oct. 31, 2021.

In an email to TechCrunch, Ash Kulkarni, chief product officer at Elastic, said that once the acquisition closes, the build.security technical team will continue as a unit in the Elastic Security organization. Kulkarni added that the acquisition will also become the foundation for a growing Elastic presence in Israel, with Amit Kanfer, co-founder and CEO of build.security set to become the site lead for the region.

Build.security is focused on security policy management for applications. A core element of the company's technology approach is the Open Policy Agent (OPA) open source project, which is part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which is also home to Kubernetes. OPA was originally started by startup Styra, which itself has raised $40 million in funding to help build out policy management and authorization technology. Part of OPA is the Rego query language which is used to structure security and authorization configuration policies.

"We see policy as a fundamental cornerstone of security," Kulkarni said. "OPA and Rego provide an open, standards-based way to define, manage, and enforce policies everywhere."

Kulkarni noted that security policy technology is complementary to Elastic’s efforts in security and observability. He added that Elastic sees potential for using OPA and the technology that build.security has built on top of OPA to power deployment time, and in the future, build-time security for cloud-native environments.

YL Venture partner John Brennan who helped to lead the seed round of build.security sees the acquisition as being a good fit for both companies, as they are both creating solutions for developers that are based on open source technologies.

"This move by a market leader like Elastic validates the need for transformation in the authorization space," Brennan said. "This partnership will accelerate build.security’s shift left vision of efficiently embedding access protection from the start, rather than trying to bolt it on after the fact or, worse, ignoring it completely."

Elastic is known for its Elastic Stack, which provides Elasticsearch search capability, Logstash log monitoring and Kibana data visualization. In recent years the company has expanded into the security space, acquiring Endgame Security in 2019 for $234 million. On Aug. 3, Elastic announced its Limitless XDR capabilities which brings together endpoint security with security information and event management (SIEM).

With its new acquisition, Kulkarni said the goal is to go even deeper into security moving toward cloud security enforcement. He explained that after the acquisition closes and as the technology is integrated, users will be able to leverage the Elastic Stack to visualize and manage compliance policies and policy decisions at scale. An initial use-case for the build.security technology will be developing a Kubernetes security and compliance product based on OPA.

To guard against data loss and misuse, the cybersecurity conversation must evolve

 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Is Making Gains Today

    The data technology specialist's share price was up roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. After suffering volatile dips in last week's trading, growth-dependent technology stocks enjoyed strong recovery momentum on Monday, and Snowflake's share price is also getting a boost thanks to favorable coverage from analysts. Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy published a note on Snowflake on Monday morning, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and hiking the firm's one-year price target from $265 to $295 per share.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • Palo Alto Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Fiscal 2022 Outlook

    PANW stock popped after the cybersecurity firm's earnings topped estimates and fiscal 2022 guidance came in above views.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.