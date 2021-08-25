U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    +0.45 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -15.80 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9860
    +0.3490 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,813.59
    +569.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.14
    +13.61 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Elastic acquisition spree continues as it acquires security startup CMD

Sean Michael Kerner
·3 min read

Just days after Elastic announced the acquisition of build.security, the company is making yet another security acquisition. As part of its second-quarter earnings announcement this afternoon, Elastic disclosed that it is acquiring Vancouver, Canada based security vendor CMD. Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed.

CMD's technology provides runtime security for cloud infrastructure, helping organizations gain better visibility into processes that are running. The startup was founded in 2016 and has raised $21.6 million in funding to date. The company's last round was a $15 million Series B that was announced in 2019, led by GV.

Elastic CEO and co-founder Shay Banon told TechCrunch that his company will be welcoming the employees of CMD into his company, but did not disclose precisely how many would be coming over. CMD CEO and co-founder Santosh Krishan and his fellow co-founder Jake King will both be taking executive roles within Elastic.

Both build.security and CMD are set to become part of Elastic's security organization. The two technologies will be integrated into the Elastic Stack platform that provides visibility into what an organization is running, as well as security insights to help limit risk. Elastic has been steadily growing its security capabilities in recent years, acquiring Endgame Security in 2019 for $234 million.

Elastic acquires build.security for security policy definition and enforcement

Banon explained that, as organizations increasingly move to the cloud and make use of Kubernetes, they are looking for more layers of introspection and protection for Linux. That's where CMD's technology comes in. CMD’s security service is built with an open source technology known as eBPF. With eBPF, it's possible to hook into a Linux operating system for visibility and security control. Work is currently ongoing to extend eBPF for Windows workloads, as well.

CMD isn't the only startup that has been building based on eBP. Isovalent, which announced a $29 million Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Google in November 2020, is also active in the space. The Linux Foundation also recently announced the creation of an eBPF Foundation, with the participation of Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Isovalent.

Fundamentally, Banon sees a clear alignment between what CMD was building and what Elastic aims to deliver for its users.

"We have a saying at Elastic - while you observe, why not protect?" Banon said. "With CMD if you look at everything that they do, they also have this deep passion and belief that it starts with observability. "

It will take time for Elastic to integrate the CMD technology into the Elastic Stack, though it won't be too long. Banon noted that one of the benefits of acquiring a startup is that it's often easier to integrate than a larger, more established vendor.

"With all of these acquisitions that we make we spend time integrating them into a single product line," Banon said.

That means Elastic needs to take the technology that other companies have built and fold it into its stack and that sometimes can take time, Banon explained. He noted that it took two years to integrate the Endgame technology after that acquisition.

"Typically that lends itself to us joining forces with smaller companies with really innovative technology that can be more easily taken and integrated into our stack," Banon said.

With $29M in funding, Isovalent launches its cloud-native networking and security platform

