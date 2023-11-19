Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) investors are sitting on a loss of 33% if they invested three years ago

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 33% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Elastic didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Elastic grew revenue at 29% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 10% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Elastic shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Elastic , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

