Elastic upgraded, Alibaba downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

Wells Fargo upgraded Elastic (ESTC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $115, up from $70. The analyst believes the company's revenue growth will bottom out in fiscal Q4 and reaccelerate in fiscal 2025, largely driven by generative artificial intelligence and share gains in the Log/SIEM markets.

UBS upgraded Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $180, up from $167. UBS is upgrading the shares ahead of the December 5 analyst day event given the firm's increasingly bullish view on the company's Innovative Medicine business, and expectations for MedTech growth at least in line with the market.

Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $213, up from $180. The rating change and the more positive outlook is based on recent conversations with Emerson (EMR) that give the firm increased confidence that the joint Emerson-AspenTech product and go-to-market synergies are likely to be a greater source of upside during FY24 and beyond than initially anticipated, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

BofA upgraded Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $248, up from $204. Norfolk looks set to post better-than-expected Q4 volumes, has easier comps into the first half of 2024 and is showing better-than-expected network resiliency after recent network outages, the analyst tells investors.