Elastography Imaging Market to Reach USD 6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.1% CAGR, Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in the prevalence of breast cancer & chronic liver diseases, increase in geriatric population, and surge in investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies drive the growth of the global elastography imaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Elastography Imaging Market by Modality (Ultrasound Elastography Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Elastography), by Application (Radiology/General Imaging, Cardiology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Urology, Vascular, Others ), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic labs, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global elastography imaging industry generated $3.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $6.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the prevalence of breast cancer & chronic liver diseases, increase in geriatric population, increase in adoption of technologically advanced elastography imaging devices for the diagnosis of disease, and surge in investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies drive the growth of the global elastography imaging market. However, higher cost of elastography imaging systems restricts the market growth. Moreover, the use of elastography imaging for cancer research, new product advancements and launches present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Repot- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11638

Impact of Covid-19 on Elastography Imaging Market-

  • The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained positive on the elastography imaging market., owing to increase in number of diagnostic procedures adopted by patients.

  • Moreover,in the post-pandemic, rising innovations in diagnostic device and increase in the demand for elastography imaging devices boosted the market growth. The technology of modern ultrasound machines (ultrasound elastography imaging and magnetic resonance imaging) has many favorable characteristics.

The hospitals & clinics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global elastography imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in the number of patient visits in the hospital for the diagnosis of various types of cancer and chronic diseases, and for the purpose of other procedural applications such as gynecologic, obstetric, vascular, and soft tissue screening.

The ultrasound elastography imaging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on modality, the ultrasound elastography imaging segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global elastography imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of breast cancer and chronic liver diseases and the increase in the demand of minimally invasive procedures.

The radiology/general imaging segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the radiology/general imaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global elastography imaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a rise in demand for high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic imaging capabilities as well as a surge in awareness related to radiation dose concerns with other imaging modalities.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11638

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global elastography imaging market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, increase in the healthcare expenditure and presence of major key players in the country and the strategies they adopt for their product development. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the growing demand for minimal invasive therapies, healthcare reforms, highly populated countries along with high birth rate and high prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the increase in patient awareness and presence of high unmet needs in these nations, especially in countries such as India and China, are expected to further drive the market growth.

Leading Market Players:

  • Esaote SpA

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co

  • Clarius Mobile Health

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Fujifilm Corporation

  • Canon Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Hologic Inc.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Biopharmaceuticals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Culture Media Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Acne Medication Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Home Medical Equipment Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: 
David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive 
#205, Portland, OR 97220 
United States 
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 
UK: +44-845-528-1300 
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 
Fax: +1-855-550-5975 
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elastography-imaging-market-to-reach-usd-6-billion-globally-by-2031-at-7-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301639804.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

