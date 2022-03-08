Elastomer Coated Fabric Market to Garner 32% Growth from Europe | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elastomer Coated Fabric Market by Application (Transportation, Protective clothing, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the elastomer coated fabric market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.50 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Segment Highlights
The elastomer coated fabric market report is segmented by Application (Transportation, Protective clothing, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The transportation application segment held the higest elastomer coated fabric market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period mainly due to the rising usage of silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane fabrics for manufacturing automotive body side moldings, interiors, instrument panels, seat covers, and drive belts owing to the need for flexible fabrics. Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for elastomer coated fabric market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increasing number of government regulations and increasing safety features in transport vehicles are some of the key market drivers. Stringent occupational safety regulations pertaining to worker protection will drive the demand for elastomer coated fabrics during the forecast period. However, factors such as higher cost of research and development (R&D) will challenge market growth.
Vendor Insights
The elastomer coated fabric market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The companies are engaged in offering innovative products to stay up in the game. For instance, Trelleborg AB produces crucial polymer-coated fabric layers in all kinds of high performance solutions. Technavio categorizes the global elastomer coated fabrics market as a part of the global textiles market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the elastomer coated fabric market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Elastomer Coated Fabric Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.50 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.77
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Chemprene Inc., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Fabri Cote, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Ltd., Fuzhou Haoyuan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zobon Conveyor Belt Co. Ltd., Kiran Rubber Industries, Low and Bonar, Mid Mountain Materials Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Seaman Corp., Serge Ferrari SAS, Sioen Industries NV, Spradling Holdings Inc., SRF Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., and Continental AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
10.4 Continental AG
10.5 Low and Bonar
10.6 OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
10.7 Seaman Corp.
10.8 Serge Ferrari SAS
10.9 Sioen Industries NV
10.10 Spradling Holdings Inc.
10.11 SRF Ltd.
10.12 Trelleborg AB
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
