Elastomer Coated Fabric Market to Garner 32% Growth from Europe | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Elastomer Coated Fabric Market by Application (Transportation, Protective clothing, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Key Segment Highlights

The elastomer coated fabric market report is segmented by Application (Transportation, Protective clothing, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The transportation application segment held the higest elastomer coated fabric market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period mainly due to the rising usage of silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane fabrics for manufacturing automotive body side moldings, interiors, instrument panels, seat covers, and drive belts owing to the need for flexible fabrics. Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for elastomer coated fabric market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing number of government regulations and increasing safety features in transport vehicles are some of the key market drivers. Stringent occupational safety regulations pertaining to worker protection will drive the demand for elastomer coated fabrics during the forecast period. However, factors such as higher cost of research and development (R&D) will challenge market growth.

Vendor Insights

The elastomer coated fabric market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The companies are engaged in offering innovative products to stay up in the game. For instance, Trelleborg AB produces crucial polymer-coated fabric layers in all kinds of high performance solutions. Technavio categorizes the global elastomer coated fabrics market as a part of the global textiles market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the elastomer coated fabric market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Elastomer Coated Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Chemprene Inc., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Fabri Cote, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Ltd., Fuzhou Haoyuan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zobon Conveyor Belt Co. Ltd., Kiran Rubber Industries, Low and Bonar, Mid Mountain Materials Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Seaman Corp., Serge Ferrari SAS, Sioen Industries NV, Spradling Holdings Inc., SRF Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., and Continental AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

