U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.77
    +5.37 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.30
    +62.40 (+3.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.89
    +1.17 (+4.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6500
    +0.3410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,536.05
    +457.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Elastomer Coated Fabric Market to Garner 32% Growth from Europe | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elastomer Coated Fabric Market by Application (Transportation, Protective clothing, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elastomer Coated Fabric Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elastomer Coated Fabric Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the elastomer coated fabric market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.50 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Segment Highlights

The elastomer coated fabric market report is segmented by Application (Transportation, Protective clothing, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The transportation application segment held the higest elastomer coated fabric market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period mainly due to the rising usage of silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane fabrics for manufacturing automotive body side moldings, interiors, instrument panels, seat covers, and drive belts owing to the need for flexible fabrics. Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for elastomer coated fabric market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing number of government regulations and increasing safety features in transport vehicles are some of the key market drivers. Stringent occupational safety regulations pertaining to worker protection will drive the demand for elastomer coated fabrics during the forecast period. However, factors such as higher cost of research and development (R&D) will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Vendor Insights

The elastomer coated fabric market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The companies are engaged in offering innovative products to stay up in the game. For instance, Trelleborg AB produces crucial polymer-coated fabric layers in all kinds of high performance solutions. Technavio categorizes the global elastomer coated fabrics market as a part of the global textiles market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the elastomer coated fabric market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Home textile Market in Europe by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Elastomer Coated Fabric Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Chemprene Inc., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Fabri Cote, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Ltd., Fuzhou Haoyuan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zobon Conveyor Belt Co. Ltd., Kiran Rubber Industries, Low and Bonar, Mid Mountain Materials Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Seaman Corp., Serge Ferrari SAS, Sioen Industries NV, Spradling Holdings Inc., SRF Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., and Continental AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Low and Bonar

  • 10.6 OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

  • 10.7 Seaman Corp.

  • 10.8 Serge Ferrari SAS

  • 10.9 Sioen Industries NV

  • 10.10 Spradling Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 SRF Ltd.

  • 10.12 Trelleborg AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elastomer-coated-fabric-market-to-garner-32-growth-from-europe--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301497558.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Can We Sign Off on DOCU as It Approaches Earnings?

    In this daily bar chart of DOCU, below, we can see that prices have tumbled lower since August. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of DOCU, below, we see a mixed picture. The weekly OBV line does not show much weakness and the 12-week price momentum study shows improvement.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • Russia-Ukraine war could bring 'biblical event' as global wheat supply disrupted: Expert

    Grain prices were already rising before Russia invaded Ukraine, and recent days have seen unprecedented further gains as two of the world’s biggest producer are at war.

  • Nickel Surge May Have Vale Reworking Its Base Metal Calculations

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s one simple reason why Vale SA was one of the few shining lights among major Brazilian shares Monday -- nickel.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueWhile Vale gets most of its earnings

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • U.S. Shale Producers Are Set to Pick Up the Pace Amid Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude production is set to continue climbing as surging oil prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine prompt producers to drill even more.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsThis year

  • Why Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, and ReneSola Stocks Popped Today

    With the conditions pressing oil prices higher showing no signs of easing, investors are jumping on solar stocks.

  • Hackers Targeted U.S. LNG Producers in Run-Up to Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- In mid-February, hackers gained access to computers belonging to current and former employees at nearly two dozen major natural gas suppliers and exporters, including Chevron Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc. and Kinder Morgan Inc., according to research shared exclusively with Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks St

  • Russian Oil Embargo Pushes OPEC to Take Sides

    Oil cartel producers can open their taps to help balance the market, but it would mean choosing the West over Moscow.

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    The ban applies to all imports of Russian energy, including gas and energy, which would no longer be accepted in U.S. ports.

  • What Ford's split means for its Kentucky plans

    Ford and SK Innovation have a joint venture that plans to invest $6 billion in two new battery plants in Kentucky. We've reached out to see how those plans will be affected by news of its recent split.

  • Gas prices aren’t really at a record high

    Gasoline now costs more than it did during the 2008 oil crunch, but adjusted for inflation they're not quite as painful as they were back then.

  • U.S. shale shortages to limit efforts to replace banned Russian oil

    U.S. shale producers are unlikely to replace banned Russian oil imports due to a shortage of oilfield materials, equipment and labor and a dwindling backlog of wells waiting to be completed, energy executives and analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden imposed an immediate ban on Tuesday on Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, putting a spotlight on shale producers' ability to boost output to make up for the loss of about 200,000 barrels per day of Russia crude typically imported by domestic refiners. Shale has a short-cycle - able to add or reduce production relatively quickly - and in the past, producers have delivered explosive growth when prices allow.

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Cha

  • Russian Oil Cutoff Boosts Outlook for Venezuelan Output Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect that the U.S. could ease sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil producer to offset Russia’s cutoff from global markets has observers wondering how much crude the South American nation is able to add to a market roiled by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on I

  • OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

    Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met U.S. shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday as energy prices soared over supply concerns. It was at least the fourth time since 2017 that U.S. shale oil producers and OPEC officials have held such meetings to discuss energy concerns. EQT Corp Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa