Elation Health Named Best in KLAS Award Winner for 2023

·4 min read

Clinicians experienced highest levels of satisfaction with Elation's EMR telehealth solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, announced today it has been named 2023 Best in KLAS for the EMR-Centric Virtual Care Platform category. In addition to holding the top overall performance score, Elation received top grades in the report across five customer excellence pillars: loyalty, operations, services, relationship, and value.

Elation Health Named Best in KLAS Award Winner for 2023
Elation Health Named Best in KLAS Award Winner for 2023

"Winning Best in KLAS is only possible with our dedicated team members and strong partnerships with our clients. We are extremely thankful they continue to rate us number one, giving Elation high accolades across all five performance categories," said Kyna Fong, CEO of Elation Health. "Our continued commitment to the highest levels of client satisfaction remains evident by the score, grades, and positive feedback that we received from this year's report. As we continue to grow and diversify our client base, our commitment to strengthening trust between the physician and patient relationship has never been more important."

As a 2023 Best in KLAS award winner, Elation ranked number one for return on investment with an overall performance score of 91.8 out of 100. Elation also received nearly all A's across all six graded categories. Key findings from the report also indicate Elation was the top ranked EMR telehealth vendor among Epic, athenahealth, and Kareo in delivering strong experiences for patients that lead to improved outcomes.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. "Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' show a consistent commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction with the Best in KLAS award, signaling to provider and payer organizations that they can expect excellence from the winning vendors."

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers each year to offer an honest, accurate, and impartial overview of vendor performance in the industry. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the software and service solutions that have outperformed others in their respective fields — based entirely on provider and payer feedback.

The 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report includes performance indicators to help provide better context and transparency of vendor performance. In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each evaluated service, KLAS displays letter grades associated with the six key categories. To review Elation's KLAS performance data and read comments from Elation clients, please visit the KLAS page on Elation Health.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative electronic health record (EHR) — that helps primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burden and restoring the doctor-patient relationship so that they can return to the craft of medicine. The company serves 24,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Elation Health is looking at another year of advancement ahead, securing $50 million in Series D funding in July of 2022 with plans to keep investing in technology and services as they continue to rapidly scale. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elation-health-named-best-in-klas-award-winner-for-2023-301742204.html

SOURCE Elation Health

