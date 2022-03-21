U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Elbit Systems Awarded a $27 Million Contract to Provide Sweden with NATO Compliant Tank Ammunition

·4 min read
In this article:
  • ESLT

HAIFA, Israel, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract in the amount of approximately $27 million by the Swedish Defence Material Administration, to provide the Swedish Armed Forces with M339 rounds, a 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units, for its Leopard Main Battle Tanks (MBTs). The contract will be performed over a period of ten months.

Suitable for all NATO 120mm smooth bore gun MBTs, the M339 is a high-accuracy, multi-purpose 120mm tank ammunition that complies with the applicable standards of the U.S. Military and NATO. The Swedish Armed Forces selected the M339 to improve the firepower and the ability of the battle tanks to engage different types of targets.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, commented: "I believe that this selection by Sweden underscores the growing recognition by Western armies of the unique quality of our portfolio of products."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contact:

Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO

Tel: +972-4-8316663

Joseph.Gaspar@elbitsystems.com

Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2948984

rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com

David Vaaknin, VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +972-77-2946691

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

IR Contact:

Ehud Helft

Kenny Green

GK Investor Relations

Tel: 1-646-201-9246

elbitsystems@gkir.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-awarded-a-27-million-contract-to-provide-sweden-with-nato-compliant-tank-ammunition-301506436.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

