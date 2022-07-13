U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,991.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,794.25
    +15.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.00
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.83
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1270
    +0.3050 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.49
    -421.87 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.15
    -10.22 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Elbit Systems Awarded $660 Million Contract to Supply Intelligence Capabilities for a Country in Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ESLT

HAIFA, Israel, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at $660 million to provide intelligence systems for a country in Europe. The contract will be executed over a period of four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: "This significant contract award is a testament to the edge and maturity of our technologies as well as to the trust that customers place with our solutions."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contacts:

Joseph GasparSenior EVP – Business Management
Tel:  +972-77-2948661
j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Tel:  +972-77-2946663
kobi.kagan@elbitsystems.com

Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations 
Tel: +972-77-2948984
rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com

David Vaaknin, VP, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +972-77-2946691
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

IR Contact:

Ehud Helft  
Kenny Green
GK Investor Relations 
Tel: 1-646-201-9246
elbitsystems@gkir.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business.  Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings.  The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies.  All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders.  Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-awarded-660-million-contract-to-supply-intelligence-capabilities-for-a-country-in-europe-301585489.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 26 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • China’s Plunging Markets Flash Fresh Warning Signs on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial markets are flashing warning signs that another round of Covid shutdowns could create more turmoil for the economy. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of stocks has lost almost 9% since June 28 as

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Acquire Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 12.04% in the first quarter, while the MSCI EAFE Index declined 5.91%. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given […]

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.