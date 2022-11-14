U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,692.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.25
    -57.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.40
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    -0.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    -1.01 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0078 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3800
    +0.6250 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,480.57
    -245.85 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.65
    -13.48 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Elbit Systems Awarded a $72 Million Contract to Supply Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems to an International Customer

·4 min read

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at $72 million to supply Hermes™ 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and training capabilities to an international customer. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply Hermes 900 UAS equipped with the SkEye™ Wide Area Persistent Surveillance system, SPECTRO™ XR multi-spectral Electro-Optical payload, Satellite Communication, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) payloads and additional capabilities.

The Hermes 900 UAS has been selected to-date by more than 15 customers attesting to its competitive edge combining technological sophistication, reliability, open architecture and a solid growth path.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace, commented: "This contract is another vote of confidence in the Hermes family of UAS. We are witnessing growing demand around the globe for our unmanned solutions that are capable of effective integration with manned forces to address the rapidly evolving threats in all domains of operation."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contacts:

Joseph GasparSenior EVP – Business Management
Tel: +972-77-2948661
j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-77-2946663 
kobi.kagan@elbitsystems.com

Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +972-77-2948984 
rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com

David Vaaknin, VP, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +972-77-2946691
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

IR Contact:

Ehud Helft
Kenny Green
EK Global IR 
Tel: 1-212-378-8040
elbitsystems@ekgir.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-awarded-a-72-million-contract-to-supply-hermes-900-unmanned-aircraft-systems-to-an-international-customer-301676638.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • FTX bankruptcy is ‘somebody running a company that’s just dumb-as-f—ing greedy,’ says Mark Cuban

    Billionaire Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban recently offered his perspective on the recent implosion of crypto platform FTX.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Apple, Intel, and 2 More Big Stocks

    Calpers, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed the third-quarter moves in a filing with the SEC.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting an all-time high roughly one year ago, the Nasdaq has plunged as much as 38%. This entrenches the index that was largely responsible for pushing the broader market to new heights in a bear market. Although bear markets can, at times, be scary for new and tenured investors alike, the rewards of patience can easily outweigh those fears.

  • Stocks Poised to Drop on Monday

    The Census Bureau releases its October retail sales report on Wednesday, and the Conference Board releases its October Leading Economic Index on Friday.

  • Binance's CEO Warns Crypto Crisis Is Not Over

    The demise and bankruptcy of crypto brokerage FTX will not be the last downfall in the industry, Binance's CEO predicts.

  • Bearish Bets: A Chip Giant and 2 Other Stocks You Should Think About Shorting

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bahamas Regulators Interview FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, Say They Didn't Authorize Prioritizing Local Withdrawals

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been interviewed by police and regulators in the Bahamas. According to a Bloomberg report, FTX’s move to allow withdrawals for residents in the Bahamas was questioned by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). However, the commission said in a statement that it hadn’t “directed, authorized or suggested” the prioritization of local withdrawals by FTX Digital Markets Ltd. The SCB added that it "does not condone the preferential t

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    There are several tech stocks out there trading at deep discounts and the panel thinks three are ready to bounce back.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Are the stars realigning? An unexpectedly good news in the October inflation print gave the markets a boost in the Thursday and Friday trading sessions. The S&P finished the week with a 6%, and moderated its year-to-date loss to 16%. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing alway

  • Oil Dividends Are Falling. Is It a Sign It's Time to Sell Oil Stocks?

    Oil companies have paid out a gusher of dividends this year. Many companies instituted fixed-plus-variable dividend strategies to return more of their free cash flow to shareholders over the past year. With oil prices topping $100 a barrel earlier this year, it boosted their free cash flow, allowing them to pay increasingly larger dividends.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist

    My favorites are companies that pay high dividend yields that they've been able to grow steadily over time. Three ultra-high-yielders that I've been buying hand-over-fist this year are Blackstone (NYSE: BX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Easing Covid Curbs

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • 3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now

    After years of rockstar-like performance, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) finally came crashing back to Earth in 2022. During the first week of October, AMD released partial third-quarter results that were significantly below its earlier guidance, delivering another blow to its stock price.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50 Right Now

    One of the easiest ways to make money is to invest in solid dividend stocks. Here are three of the smartest dividend stocks to buy for less than $50 each right now. You have a choice with the first dividend stock on our list.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett is famous for not overpaying for companies, focusing on quality, and holding positions for several years, if not decades. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Celanese (NYSE: CE), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stand out as three quality businesses that have what it takes to grow their earnings and their dividends well into the future.

  • These 3 Stocks Were Warren Buffett's Biggest Winners Over the Past 5 Years

    When Warren Buffett gets something right, he really gets it right. The legendary investor's stock picks through the years have helped him become one of the wealthiest people on the planet. Here are Buffett's biggest winners over the past five years -- and whether or not they can keep winning in the future.

  • Dollar, Treasury Yields Rise on Fed’s Waller: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar and Treasury yields advanced after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller cautioned that policymakers had “a ways to go” before ending interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are Giving Up on Crypto