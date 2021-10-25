U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,563.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.50
    +31.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.20
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.54 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.98 (+6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6270
    +0.1670 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,780.96
    +1,928.96 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.59
    +33.04 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Elbit Systems Expands Reliance on Sustainable Energy

·6 min read

S'energy Renewable Energy will lead installation and management of power generation and energy storage units at several Elbit Systems sites

Elbit Systems has increased the use of hybrid and electric vehicles in its fleet and is collaborating with Air France KLM Group on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems ("the Company") announced today that it will commence a project to establish power generation and energy storage units at several of the Company's facilities in Israel.

As part of this project, Elbit Systems will increase the volume of electricity generated from renewable energy and lower emission energy sources and will improve the energy consumption management throughout its facilities. The Company will install a range of electricity generation systems using photovoltaic technology, including solar panels on the rooftops of Elbit Systems' facilities, offices and buildings – across an area totaling in tens of thousands of square meters. In addition, the Company will build a 3 megawatt energy generation plant powered by natural gas, an energy storage facility and a management system that will synchronize (on a daily basis) the production activity using the various technologies and energy consumption.

Elbit Systems selected S'energy Renewable Energy ("S'energy"), is an entrepreneurial company with a strong engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) department, to deliver the project. Both companies have agreed, in principal, to cross sell electricity from renewable energies, the first agreement of its kind in Israel. The companies agreed that Elbit Systems may purchase electricity generated at S'energy's production sites throughout Israel. These sales of electricity are subject to the approval of relevant regulations in Israel.

Elbit Systems is also taking additional measures to expand its reliance on cleaner energy and reduce its carbon footprint. As part of these efforts, the Company's extensive fleet of Company vehicles has significantly increased the number of hybrid vehicles and now offers Israeli employees the option to lease electric vehicles, providing dedicated charging stations at the Company's facilities.

Moreover, Elbit Systems recently announced a partnership with Air France KLM Group to promote sustainability in aviation. As part of this collaboration, carbon dioxide emissions related to Elbit Systems employees air travel with the Air France KLM Group will be assessed, and Elbit Systems will be given the opportunity to contribute to the purchase of recycled aviation fuel (SAF - Sustainable aviation fuel) to offset the carbon emissions generated by such air travel.

Yuval Ramon, Elbit Systems Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said: "Elbit Systems is expanding its efforts to reduce the Company's carbon footprint and expand its reliance on cleaner energy as part of the Company's commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment."

About S'energy Renewable Energy:

S'energy Renewable Energy is an entrepreneurial company and a pioneer in the solar energy sector. S'energy was one of the first companies in Israel to enter the solar energy field, accumulating extensive experience and establishing a strong reputation and a major presence in the renewable industry in Israel and abroad. S'energy plans, imports and, installs commercial solar systems for industrial entities, public institutions, agricultural enterprises, and water reservoirs.

In recent years, S'energy Renewable Energy has initiated and established hundreds of renewable projects for a variety of clients, with a high engineering complexity. S'energy is currently building and developing hundred of MWp in Israel.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Elbit Systems Contacts:

David Vaaknin

VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2946691

Cell: 972-52-8000403

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager, International Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2948809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.
Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-expands-reliance-on-sustainable-energy-301407358.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu Falls From All-Time Highs. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any of the Coin.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is right to scare everyone about hyperinflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 25. 2021.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Dow Set to Open at Record, PayPal Spikes—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Facebook kicks off Big Tech earnings Monday—closely watched after Snap's results revealed the impact of Apple's privacy changes on advertising.

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

    Simply put, many investors fear that a significant run-up in a stock price likely means they've already missed out on their best chance to realize sizable gains from that stock and simply move on. Unfortunately, considering a stock's price gains in a vacuum, rather than considering where it can go from here, may be one of the biggest mistakes an investor can make, causing them to miss out on potentially game-changing opportunities.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.