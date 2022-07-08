U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Elbit Systems Launches Innovative Helicopter Vision Suite that Enables Pilots to "Own the Weather"

6 min read

The new technology is designed to turn degraded visual conditions to an operational advantage by enabling all-weather low-altitude operational flights

HAIFA, Israel, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems unveils an innovative technological vision suite for military helicopters (a fifth generation aircraft technology). The new suite integrates a sophisticated sensor array, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered mission computer and a unique Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) system. The new suite enables helicopter pilots to see through the body of the aircraft and provides them with a real-time, clear, colored wide field of view, during day and night, in challenging weather and visibility condition. These capabilities address one of the toughest operational challenges of military helicopters – conducting low-altitude flights during degraded visibility conditions, significantly expanding the operational envelop of military helicopters, transforming extreme weather and other degraded visibility conditions into an operational advantage.

Landing area - Elbit 5th Gen vision suite - helicopter pilot X-Sight HMD POV of fused Eplore and BrightNite feeds
Landing area - Elbit 5th Gen vision suite - helicopter pilot X-Sight HMD POV of fused Eplore and BrightNite feeds

The new technological suite is comprised of: the recently introduced X-Sight HMD system for helicopters; a new AI-powered mission computer for real-time data fusion and machine learning of obstacles and threats as well as for running operational applications; and an integrated array of sensor systems combining the innovative Xplore radar together with the operational BrightNite multi-spectral payload (that includes both day and Infra-Red cameras for thermal vision). The innovative Xplore is a compact sophisticated airborne radar that can be installed onboard any aircraft enabling flight during all visibility conditions. The radar generates a synthetic picture of flight route terrain, providing advanced warning of obstacles, such as power lines and antennas, enabling low altitude flight even in zero visibility.

Installed on the helicopter's nose the integrated sensor array (BrightNite and the Xplore radar) provides a wide angle view of the flight path. The AI powered mission computer fuses the sensors' information together with preinstalled maps, flight and mission data, presenting on the visor of the X-Sight HMD a real-time color picture that includes an Augmented Reality overlay indicating obstacles, threats, the flight path and additional flight and mission information. Pilots can switch between operational applications with the touch of a button, from day flight to night flight to flight during heavy fog,  landing pad analysis, obstacle mapping, collision alert and other.

The new technology provides a step-change in several aspects. It enables pilots with the ability to extract and optimize the information provided by a range of different sensors (thermal, radar, laser); it exploits AI and fusion capabilities to process multiple information feeds into a single unified video picture; and it provides helicopter pilot with a binocular wide field of view HMD. The new technological suite was designed within an open architecture in full compliance with U.S. military standards for both hardware and software, offering  increased flexibility for both users and partners. The technological suite enables customers and users to integrate sensors provided by different manufacturers, adopt different configurations, and develop and install additional applications on the mission computer.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contact:

David Vaaknin, VP, Brand & Corporate Communications
Tel: +972-77-2946691
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business.  Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings.  The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies.  All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders.  Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855520/Landing_area.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855521/Xplore_Aircraft_Radar.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855523/Elbit_5th_Gen_vision_suite.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855524/X_Sight_new_helmet.jpg

Elbit-new-Xplore-Aircraft-Radar
Elbit-new-Xplore-Aircraft-Radar
Power lines- Elbit 5th Gen vision suite - helicopter pilot X-Sight HMD POV of fused Eplore and BrightNite feeds
Power lines- Elbit 5th Gen vision suite - helicopter pilot X-Sight HMD POV of fused Eplore and BrightNite feeds
Elbit X-Sight new Helmet Mounted Display for Helicopter Pilots
Elbit X-Sight new Helmet Mounted Display for Helicopter Pilots
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-launches-innovative-helicopter-vision-suite-that-enables-pilots-to-own-the-weather-301582734.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

