Elbit Systems' Medical Device Spin-Off, Beyeonics, Raises $36 Million

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that its subsidiaries, Beyeonics Surgical Ltd. ("Beyeonics Surgical") and Beyeonics Vision Ltd. ("Beyeonics Vision"), concluded a financing round in an aggregate amount of $36 million. The financing round is comprised of an investment in Beyeonics Surgical and Beyeonics Vision in an aggregate amount of $26 million led by the Italian investment fund TechWald Holding and the Israeli investment fund Alive Israel HealthTech and with participation of the existing shareholders LR Group, XT Hi-Tech, Aurum Ventures and Mivtach Shamir; and a $10 million convertible loan to Beyeonics Vision by global surgical ophthalmic company BVI Medical ("BVI"). Following the investment, Elbit Systems is a minority shareholder in Beyeonics Surgical and Beyeonics Vision.

Beyeonics Surgical and Beyeonics Vision are medical technology companies that aim to interface the systems in operating rooms using augmented reality, tracking and image processing/AI platforms, providing surgeons with valuable information and decision guidance while performing automatic tasks. The technology is designed to establish a new visualization and control standard in operating rooms by creating an integrated work environment.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "The completion of an additional financing round attests to the commercial potential of our technologies. We are proud to have spun off companies that leverage some of our unique technologies to materially enhance surgeons' capabilities in the operating room. We hope this investment will enable Beyeonics Surgical and Beyeonics Vision to expand product development, to include additional surgical applications and to accelerate commercialization."

About Beyeonics Vision and Beyeonics Surgical:
Focused on Ophthalmology, Beyeonics Vision is planned to begin commercializing its product Beyeonics™ One in the U.S. by the end of 2021, following more than 300 successful cataract and retina surgeries performed in the U.S. and Israel. Beyeonics Surgical is focused on Neurosurgery and Orthopedics products, with pipeline applications that include minimally invasive surgery and surgical robotics. The companies leverage cutting-edge imaging and head-mounted display (HMD) technologies originally developed by Elbit Systems for aerospace applications.

About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contact:

Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO

Tel: +972-4-8316663

j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2948984

rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com

David Vaaknin, VP, Brand & Corporate Communications

Tel: +972-77-2946691

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

IR Contact:

Ehud Helft

Kenny Green

GK Investor Relations

Tel: 1-646-201-9246

elbitsystems@gkir.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

