Elbit Systems Portfolio of Turrets will be on Full Display During Eurosatory 2022

·5 min read

The 'Sabrah' 105/120mm light-tank turret will be presented for the first time, onboard the ASCOD AFV

HAIFA, Israel , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems' 'Sabrah' light-tank turret will make its public debut during Eurosatory 2022. The 105/120mm Manned /Unmanned turret will be presented integrated onboard the ASCOD Armored Fighting Vehicle (Hall 6, D567).

Redback IFV
Redback IFV

The 'Sabrah' Light Tank turret is the latest generation of two-man/optionally unmanned  turret. It features an automatic loader, the COAPS gunner sight, panoramic day and night self-stabilized sights, fire control system, the Iron Vision Head Mounted Display, the Iron Fist Active Protection System, and he TORCH-X Command and Control system. The "Sabrah" light-tank solution provides a unique combination of powerful fire capability, improved situational awareness, enhanced protection and high maneuverability.

In addition, two MT30 Manned 30mm turrets will be displayed. One integrated onboard the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) as part of the Hanwha Defense presentation (Hall 6, B567), and a second onboard an ASCOD IFV in the booth of General Dynamics European Land Systems (Hall 5A, E851). The 30mm turrets to be showcased onboard both the Redback and ASCOD IFVs integrate the latest in sensors, fire control, weapons and active protection systems including the Iron-Fist Active Protection System, the Iron Vision see-through helmet-mounted display technology, the COAPS panoramic day and night sight and the SPIKE LR2 missiles capability.

Elbit Systems' turret solutions and turret technologies are integrated onboard a range of armored vehicles across the globe with manufacturing and support facilities in three countries.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, commented: "This impressive display of turret solutions attests to the leading position we hold in this area and to the depth of our cooperation with platform manufacturers. Our turret solutions have been proving their mission effectiveness time and again. I am proud of our capacity to manufacture locally and of our track record of know-how sharing."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

 

Company Contact:  
David Vaaknin, VP, Brand & Corporate Communications 
Tel: +972-77-2946691 
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business.  Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings.  The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies.  All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders.  Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839019/Redback_IFV.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839032/ASCOD_IFV.jpg

ASCOD IFV
ASCOD IFV
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-portfolio-of-turrets-will-be-on-full-display-during-eurosatory-2022-301567157.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

