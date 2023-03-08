U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

Elbit Systems Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results Release for March 28, 2023

·3 min read

Conference Call Scheduled for March 28, 2023 at 9:00am ET

HAIFA, Israel, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Elbit systems Logo
Elbit systems Logo

Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on March 28, 2023 at 9:00am Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions. To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow:

US Dial-in Numbers: 1-866-744-5399
Canada Dial-in Numbers: 1-866-485-2399 
Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918-0644 
International Dial-in Number:  +972-3-918-0644 
at 9:00am Eastern Time; 6:00am Pacific Time; 4:00pm Israel Time

This call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' website at http://www.elbitsystems.com. An online replay will be available from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to dial a replay number to listen to the call. The dial-in numbers are: 1-888-782-4291 (US and Canada) or +972-3-925-5900 (Israel and International).

Investor conference

Elbit Systems will host an investor conference in Israel, starting at 10:00am Israel time (3:00am Eastern Time). The event will be streamed live in Hebrew with a simultaneous English translation. A recording of the event will be available shortly after the event concludes. The live webcast and recording will be available in the Investor Relations section of Elbit Systems' website at http://www.elbitsystems.com.

Investors that wish to ask questions related to topics discussed at the investor conference are welcome to present their questions during the Q&A part of the financial results conference call.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Youtube Channel.

Company Contact:

Joseph Gaspar, Senior EVP – Business Management

Tel:  +972-77-2946661

j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

 

Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Tel:  +972-77-2946663

kobi.kagan@elbitsystems.com

 

Rami Myerson ‎, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: ‎+972-77-2948984  ‎

rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com

 

Dalia Bodinger, VP, Communications & Brand

Tel: +972-77-2947602

dalia.bodinger@elbitsystems.com

 

IR Contact:

Ehud Helft

EK Global Investor Relations

Tel: 1-212-378-8040

elbitsystems@ekgir.com

 


 

This press release contains forward looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact.  Forward Looking Statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.  Forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings.  The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017806/Elbit_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-schedules-fourth-quarter--full-year-2022-results-release-for-march-28-2023-301765476.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

