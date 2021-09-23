U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.59
    +65.95 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,847.49
    +589.17 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,069.20
    +172.35 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.93
    +46.37 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.30
    +1.07 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    -26.20 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.22 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    +0.0058 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3930
    +0.0570 (+4.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0110 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1900
    +0.4120 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,616.37
    +724.57 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.02
    +10.09 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Elcora Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia , Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTC – ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its private placement pursuant to a price reservation Form 4A (“Form 4A”) filed with the TSX Venture Exchange on August 27, 2021. The Company issued 22,510,000 units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,125,500 for the first tranche.

Pursuant to the Form 4A, the Company may issue up to 60,000,000 Units at $0.05 per unit (the “Units”) to raise total gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for an additional share at a price of $0.20 for a period of eighteen (18) months from issuance. In the event that the common shares of the Company trade at a closing price of greater than $0.50 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the warrant holders.

No finder’s fees will be paid with respect to this Offering.

One of the Company’s Directors participated in the first tranche of the Offering and will acquire an aggregate of 680,000 Units. The participation by insiders in the Offering is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61- 101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated graphite & graphene company. Elcora processes, refines, and produces both graphite & graphene. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora is securing high-grade graphite and graphene precursor graphite from operations in Sri Lanka and other countries which are already in production. Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to make high-quality graphite, graphite products and graphene that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847 F: +1 902 446-2001.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora’s expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.


Recommended Stories

  • How Often Should You Replace Your Doormats?

    As it turns out, it's more often than most of us think.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to buy according to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Guo’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. Serving as the managing director and primary […]

  • We Like B2Gold's (TSE:BTO) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Roku Is Rising After Getting an Upgrade. It’s an ‘Attractive Entry Point.’

    Shares of Roku were rising Thursday after one analyst raised his rating and price target on the stock, saying the streaming media player will continue to benefit from the “rapid pace” of growth in the connected television advertising marketplace. Michael Morris, an analyst at Guggenheim, lifted his rating on Roku (ticker: ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $395. Roku shares were up 3.4% Thursday to $335.80.