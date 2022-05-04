'Elden Ring' for PlayStation falls to $50 in a good day for gaming deals

Amazon is offering some solid deals on a multitude of games, with many popular titles available at or near their all-time-low prices. The most noteworthy of the bunch is Elden Ring, on sale for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at $50 for a savings of $10 over the regular price — a solid deal on a relatively fresh release. You'll also find discounts on a host of other titles including Animal Crossing (Switch), Deathloop (PS5/Xbox One Series X) and Disco Elysium (PS4/Xbox One).

Buy Elden Ring for PS5 at Amazon - $50 Buy Elden Ring for PS4 at Amazon - $50

FromSoftware's Elden Ring was a hit from the start, despite some early performance and other issues that have mostly been rectified. Critics raved about the perfectly conceived open world, mysterious story and challenging gameplay and users have generally liked it as well. We haven't seen too many deals on it to date, so if you're looking for a discount, now is the time to act.

There are a number of other titles on sale across multiple platforms. Also on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, you'll find the fantasy/Tabletop adventure Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition for $55, a savings of $15 over the regular $70 price. The next-gen FPS Deathloop Standard Edition can also be found on PlayStation 5 and PC for $25, a savings of $35 or a hefty 58 percent. Finally, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Standard Edition for PS4 or PS5 is on sale for just $10 at the PlayStation Store, which is a huge 75 percent off the regular price.

Moving to Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a classic and still popular Switch title that you can pick up for $40 instead of $60, or a third off the regular price. Another Switch staple is the adventure/workout game Ring Fit Adventure, on sale at checkout for $55. And finally, Super Mario Party is available for just $40, or $20 off the regular price.

Finally, if it's PS4 or Xbox One titles you're after, there are a couple of bargains there, too. To start with, the RPG detective title Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is available on both PS4 and Xbox One for $20 or 50 percent off. Resident Evil 2 is also on sale for PS4 and Xbox One for just $13, or $8 off the regular $21 price.

