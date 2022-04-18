Elden Ring's most famous player immortalized in fan-made mod

Over the last week, the Elden Ring community has been entranced by Let Me Solo Her, a player whose skill at the tough-as-nails game is matched only by their fashion sense. The legend of LMSH was born when a Reddit user recently shared their experience of battling Malenia, an optional boss you can find toward the end of FromSoftware’s latest game.

The Blade of Miquella is a tough challenge even for the most seasoned Soulsborne veterans. She’s agile with an expansive moveset that becomes more deadly when she enters her second stage. After falling to her katana dozens of times, Reddit user Sazed813 turned to the game’s summoning functionality to call for help.

Like with most of FromSoftware’s recent titles, you can invite other players to assist you with the game’s most challenging boss fights. And when Sazed813 used that feature, Let Me Solo Her answered. For a series known for its fashion police , LMSH immediately stood out. They came into Sazed813’s game with nothing but a pot on his head, two katanas and a loincloth. But what they then went on to do was even more impressive. True to their name, Let Me Solo Her took on Malenia on his own and did so flawlessly.

Since becoming famous, Let Me Solo Her has inspired no shortage of fan art, including a piece that Berzerk creator Kentaro Miura would surely approve of if he were still alive today. And now there’s even a mod for players who want to bring the swordmaster on their adventures.