New ‘Elden Ring’ trailer offers one final look before its long-awaited release

With less than a week before Elden Ring’s February 25th release date , publisher Bandai Namco has shared a new “Overview” trailer detailing the many systems of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG. The clip features nearly six minutes of edited gameplay footage for fans to check out. And if you’ve been trying to avoid spoilers but still want to see what From’s latest project will offer, this is probably your best chance to do so.

Notably, the trailer offers a glimpse of not just the game’s open-world environment, but the many dungeons that you’ll have a chance to explore during your adventures, including the so-called “legacy” ones that feature the same dense level design that has been a hallmark of FromSoftware games since Demon’s Souls . The clip also offers a look at item crafting, player customization and cooperative play, among other elements.