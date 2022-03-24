'Elden Ring' update fixes bug that could put players in an endless death loop

You may want to update your copy of Elden Ring on PC to make sure that you don't end up losing hours of gameplay to the endless death loop exploit. Bandai Namco has rolled out a patch for the game, which fixes a bug in multiplayer that "allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates." A few days ago, reports surfaced about bad actors exploiting a bug that gives them a way to crash your game and teleport your character off the map. Upon reloading, you'll just find yourself falling to your death and seeing the reviving/loading screen again and again.

Here's the infinite death loop in action:

⚠️Elden Ring PSA for PC players⚠️



There's an exploit going around on PC where hackers will corrupt your save file while you're invaded.



First they will crash your game, and when you open it back up, your character will be constantly falling to their death... pic.twitter.com/8et3bl8T1I — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) March 18, 2022

As The Verge notes, some players were able to save their game by quickly teleporting elsewhere, but others reported losing as much as 100 hours of gameplay to the death loop. In addition to fixing this particular bug, the update also patches other issues, including ones that will prevent you from advancing certain quests.

Elden Ring has been out for less than a month, but it has become huge very, very quickly. It sold 12 million units worldwide merely 18 days after its release, smashing the records of other Souls-type titles — Dark Souls 3, the best-selling game in the franchise, only reached 10 million units sold four years after it became available. When Bandai Namco and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware announced the milestone, they also said that the IP could be expanded "beyond the realm of games."