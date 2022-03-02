U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,394.77
    +88.51 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,969.42
    +674.47 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,746.05
    +213.59 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.13
    +43.63 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    +5.74 (+5.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.20
    -23.60 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1114
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8350
    +0.1280 (+7.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3368
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5620
    +0.6720 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,892.43
    +274.19 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.00
    -10.54 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

The latest ‘Elden Ring’ patch fixes the game's PlayStation 5 save bug

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

Rejoice now, ye Tarnished. Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has released an update that sorts out an issue where the game would not save your progress on PlayStation 5 if the console crashed or if it lost power while in Rest Mode. Before the release of patch 1.02.2, the company told players they could ensure their progress was saved by manually exiting Elden Ring. Now, you don’t have to take that precaution.

The update is also available on PC and promises to at least partially address that version’s well-documented issues with stuttering and framerate drops. “Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance,” the patch’s changelog notes. Among other bug fixes, the patch solves an issue that would cause Elden Ring to crash under certain circumstances when players fought the Fire Giant boss.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Microsoft Has Teamed Up With Amazon

    At that time Microsoft was first to build a robust platform to serve that need with its Xbox Live service, leaving Nintendo and Sony struggling to catch up as Microsoft's sales numbers rocketed skywards. Then, a small video broadcast brand called Justin.tv unveiled a brand new service called Twitch in 2011, and everything changed.

  • Twitter Calls Out Wordle Game for "Devastating" Players With Double Letters

    The New York Times' strategic word game Wordle was trending on Twitter recently because many players couldn't solve #251 due to double letters.

  • Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Officially Back Together—They ‘Never Stopped Loving Each Other’

    Jason was previously living in a camper van after their breakup.

  • People Who Have Made An Excuse To Leave In The Middle Of A Terrible Date — Tell Us What Happened

    Gotta blast!View Entire Post ›

  • Apple cuts Russia off from its products and services

    Apple has cut off sales of its products in Russia, as tech companies escalate measures against the country.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Ass

  • Fitbit owners told to stop wearing Ionic smartwatches as they could overheat and burn

    Owners of Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatches have been told to stop wearing them in fear they could overheat and cause burns. More than 100 people have reported being burnt by the watch after its battery overheated, said the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in its announcement. As such, users wore told to “immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches” and contact Fitbit for a refund.

  • Is your Fitbit smartwatch among the 1.6 million recalled after more than 110 burns?

    A recall caused by burns, some serious

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • Blockchain infra startup Tenderly raises $40M after seeing 500% YoY revenue growth

    While both are similar developer tools for building decentralized applications, the main difference between the two companies is that Alchemy provides node as a service while Tenderly is a platform designed to develop, test and monitor the health of decentralized applications with its dashboard and API, the company maintains. It is says that it is more focused on smart contracts. “Tens of thousands” of developers from apps such as Uniswap, Yearn Finance, Circle , Chainlink, Gnosis, Nexus Mutual, Instadapp DeFi Saver and NFT marketplace (and decacorn) OpenSea use Tenderly to monitor the health of the apps and smart contracts.

  • AppLovin to Acquire Connected-TV Platform Wurl for $430 Million

    Mobile marketing software company AppLovin is jumping into the connected-TV streaming video space with a deal to acquire Wurl for $430 million. With the acquisition, Wurl is expected to retain its brand and operate independently with its existing management team, led by Wurl co-founder and CEO Sean Doherty Sr. The deal, announced Monday, is expected […]

  • Sony Merges Anime Franchises Under Crunchyroll Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is consolidating its anime offerings under the Crunchyroll brand, seven months after acquiring the streaming service from AT&T Inc. for $1.2 billion.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nad

  • RS Recommends: The Xbox Series S Is Marked Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

    Snag the entry-level Xbox Series S at the lowest price we've ever seen for the popular gaming console

  • Fitbit to conduct voluntary recall of its Ionic smartwatch

    Fitbit is conducting a voluntary recall of its Ionic smartwatch, the company announced along with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) Wednesday. The CSPC said on its website that the lithium-ion battery in the watch can overheat, which has caused some burn injuries. Fitbit received at least 115 reports in the U.S. related to the battery overheating. The company, which was acquired by Alphabet Inc.'s Google last January, has sold about 1 million of the watches in the U.S. and about

  • STL launches Firebird - a fleet of radios for 5G wide area coverage

    STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced the launch of Firebird, a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense, wide area 5G coverage. The announcement was made at Mobile World Congress 2022, Barcelona, where the company showcased its All-In 5G solutions.

  • This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer

    It seems like technology continues to get smaller and smaller. In the past, cellphones used to be massive, but now you can buy versions that are as powerful as small computers with less bulk than earlier models. A group of scientists at the Chemnitz University of Technology appears to be taking that same approach. Instead … The post This crazy new battery the size of a salt grain can power a computer appeared first on BGR.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 35% and Ready to Pop

    You might think you're too late to buy into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) after big jumps so far this week, but these rallies could be just the beginning of a bullish run. Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Polygon are trading 35%, 38%, and 44%, respectively, below their earlier highs. The same "flight to quality" we've seen in the stock market when the going gets tough also applies to Bitcoin.

  • Connecteam raises $120M at an $800M+ valuation for comms app for deskless workers

    In the latest development, Connecteam -- an all-in-one app providing HR tools, communications services, and daily operations management (e.g., scheduling, virtual time cards) -- has raised $120 million. It will use the funding to continue building out the functionality on its platform -- recruitment is one area that is currently missing, for example -- and to bring on more customers. Stripes and Insight Partners co-led this round, a Series C, with Tiger Global, Qumra Capital and O.G. Tech also participating.

  • Hispanic lawmakers express "extreme concern" over border robot dog plan

    A small group of Latino U.S. House members recently expressed "extreme concern" about a plan to potentially dispatch robot dogs along the U.S.-Mexico border.Driving the news: A letter obtained by Axios Latino shows that U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA) are seeking a meeting with U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the robots. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDet

  • CSG Celebrates Milestone Implementation of Its Award-Winning Revenue Management SaaS Solution on AWS

    Industry leadership and domain expertise showcased at Mobile World Congress 2022