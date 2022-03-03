Elderberry Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Application (health and wellness, beverages, foods, and others) and Geography | Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elderberry Market value is set to grow by USD 214.88 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Moreover, the Elderberry Market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. Also, the market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the health and wellness segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Elderberry Market: Regional Analysis
44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark are the key markets for elderberry in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions.
The growing vegan population in the region and the increasing preference for healthy, organic food will facilitate the elderberry market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Elderberry Market: Segmentation Analysis
The elderberry market share growth by the health and wellness segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rich phytonutrient profile of elderberry helps it to improve immunity and provide other medicinal benefits such as alleviating cold, influenza, and others. Thus, elderberry is used in many supplements and health tonics in various forms. The rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle and diets has propelled the use of elderberry in various herbal supplements.
Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost the Market Growth
One of the key factors driving growth in the elderberry market is the health benefits of elderberry. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content. The products are primarily consumed in the form of powder, extract, tablets, and capsules. The primary benefits of elderberry consumption are, it boosts immunity, enhances heart health, develops skin health, Improves digestive and respiratory health. Vendors have been launching various elderberry products, owing to various health benefits, which, in turn, will propel market growth.
Rising Penetration of Online Retailing and E-commerce
The rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is another major factor supporting the elderberry market share growth. The increasing use of online channels offers vendors the freedom to deliver from a central garden or plantation globally. Online retailing platforms offer a quick way to introduce newer applications of elderberry and its products and a good channel to generate repeat sales from loyal customers. Online retailing can act as a channel of communication to educate about the benefits and use of the plant owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers.
Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
Elderberry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 214.88 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.39
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
