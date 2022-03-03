U.S. markets closed

Elderberry Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Application (health and wellness, beverages, foods, and others) and Geography | Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elderberry Market value is set to grow by USD 214.88 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Latest market research report titled Elderberry Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Moreover, the Elderberry Market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. Also, the market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the health and wellness segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Request a Free Sample Report to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis

Elderberry Market: Regional Analysis

44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark are the key markets for elderberry in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions.

The growing vegan population in the region and the increasing preference for healthy, organic food will facilitate the elderberry market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Elderberry Market: Segmentation Analysis

The elderberry market share growth by the health and wellness segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rich phytonutrient profile of elderberry helps it to improve immunity and provide other medicinal benefits such as alleviating cold, influenza, and others. Thus, elderberry is used in many supplements and health tonics in various forms. The rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle and diets has propelled the use of elderberry in various herbal supplements.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost the Market Growth

One of the key factors driving growth in the elderberry market is the health benefits of elderberry. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content. The products are primarily consumed in the form of powder, extract, tablets, and capsules. The primary benefits of elderberry consumption are, it boosts immunity, enhances heart health, develops skin health, Improves digestive and respiratory health. Vendors have been launching various elderberry products, owing to various health benefits, which, in turn, will propel market growth.

Rising Penetration of Online Retailing and E-commerce

The rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is another major factor supporting the elderberry market share growth. The increasing use of online channels offers vendors the freedom to deliver from a central garden or plantation globally. Online retailing platforms offer a quick way to introduce newer applications of elderberry and its products and a good channel to generate repeat sales from loyal customers. Online retailing can act as a channel of communication to educate about the benefits and use of the plant owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers and Trends that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Include:

Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The berries market share is expected to increase by USD 8.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Acai Berry Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The acai berry products market has the potential to grow by USD 317.55 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Latest FREE Sample Report

Elderberry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 214.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.39

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Gaia Herbs Inc.

  • Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

  • Innovative Natural Solutions

  • Norms Farms.

  • NOW Health Group Inc.

  • Pharmacare

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd.

  • Ransom Naturals Ltd.

  • Schwabe Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elderberry-market-44-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe--by-application-health-and-wellness-beverages-foods-and-others-and-geography--health-benefits-of-elderberry-to-boost-the-market-growth--technavio-301491906.html

SOURCE Technavio

