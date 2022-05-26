U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.25
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,073.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,899.75
    -42.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.88
    +0.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.08 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4230
    +0.1820 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,785.92
    -336.18 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.97
    -11.03 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,684.70
    +6.90 (+0.03%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Elderberry Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elderberry Market value is set to grow by USD 214.88 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by application (health and wellness, beverages, foods, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elderberry Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elderberry Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy Report for the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

The elderberry market share growth by the health and wellness segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rich phytonutrient profile of elderberry helps it to improve immunity and provide other medicinal benefits such as alleviating cold, influenza, and others. Thus, elderberry is used in many supplements and health tonics in various forms. The rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle and diets has propelled the use of elderberry in various herbal supplements.

  • Geography

44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark are the key markets for elderberry in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions. The growing vegan population in the region and the increasing preference for healthy, organic food will facilitate the elderberry market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

One of the key factors driving growth in the elderberry market is the health benefits of elderberry. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content. The products are primarily consumed in the form of powder, extract, tablets, and capsules. The primary benefits of elderberry consumption are it boosts immunity, enhances heart health, develops skin health, and improves digestive and respiratory health. Vendors have been launching various elderberry products, owing to various health benefits, which, in turn, will propel market growth.

The rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is another major factor supporting the elderberry market share growth. The increasing use of online channels offers vendors the freedom to deliver from a central garden or plantation globally. Online retailing platforms offer a quick way to introduce newer applications of elderberry and its products and a good channel to generate repeat sales from loyal customers. Online retailing can act as a channel of communication to educate about the benefits and use of the plant owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers.

Purchase our Report for more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Scope

The elderberry market report covers the following areas:

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist elderberry market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the elderberry market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the elderberry market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elderberry market, vendors

Related Reports:

Elderberry Market in US by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The elderberry market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 109.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The berries market share is expected to increase by USD 8.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Elderberry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 214.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.39

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Gaia Herbs Inc.

  • Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

  • Innovative Natural Solutions

  • Norms Farms.

  • NOW Health Group Inc.

  • Pharmacare

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd.

  • Ransom Naturals Ltd.

  • Schwabe Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elderberry-market-44-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe--health-benefits-of-elderberry-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301554030.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • Nvidia stock falls after missing on second-quarter guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Nvidia's Q1 earnings report and its stock movements in comparison to the rest of the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Range Resources, Southwestern Energy, and NextDecade Stocks Jumped Double Digits on Wednesday

    Wednesday was yet another strong day for oil and gas stocks, but shares of natural gas companies stood out, with many soaring by double-digit percentages. Range Resources is a Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with major operations in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company also produces natural gas liquids and crude oil, but almost 70% of its production is natural gas.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Elon Musk committing another $6.25B to Twitter bid: SEC filing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre reports on Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosting his equity commitments towards his bid for Twitter, now totaling $33.5 billion.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Musk’s Revised Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan, Requires More Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is dropping plans to partially fund his purchase of Twitter Inc. with a margin loan tied to his Tesla Inc. stake and increasing the size of the deal’s equity component to $33.5 billion. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Reveng

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • 1 Growth Stock With Monster Upside of 250% (or More), According to Wall Street

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is 29% off its high, and many individual stocks have fallen much further. For instance, Barry Oxford of Colliers has a price target of $8 on Latch, which implies 250% upside in the next 12 months. Latch specializes in smart building technology.

  • Snowflake stock slides after earnings as company says macro issues are impacting some customer activity

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. tumbled in after-hours trading Wednesday after the software company delivered a forecast for the current quarter that came in below expectations at the midpoint.

  • Analysts Say You Should Buy These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip, click Analysts Say You Should Buy These 5 Stocks on the Dip. In a recent report, Bloomberg Economics claimed that […]

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles As Size Of Revenue Beat, Guidance Disappoint

    Snowflake stock tumbled after first-quarter revenue topped estimates, but Wall Street hoped for more in upcoming revenue.

  • 2 Struggling Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    The Nasdaq is in bear market territory, and many top growth stocks are down along with it. At their peak, many growth stocks were likely grossly overvalued. A couple of stocks that stand out as particularly attractive buys at their current prices are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Why Zoom Stock Was Zooming on Wednesday

    What happened Battered by the recent tech stock rout, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) was reversing course dramatically on Wednesday. Thanks largely to a high-profile investor's buy, the teleconferencing company's shares were up by nearly 10% in late afternoon trading.