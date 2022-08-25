Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to Gain Value of US$ 31.6 Bn by 2028, States TMR Report
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is prognosticated to gain a value of US$ 31.6 Bn by the end of 2028, as per an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This suggests that the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
The older populace is generally prone to different types of physical disabilities including vision issues, immobility, and hearing loss. Hence, the demand for various types of assistive devices in being increasing by this population pool in order to carry out regular activities such as reading, listening, and movement. This factor is expected to generate significant growth opportunities in elderly and disabled assistive devices market during the forecast period, state analysts of a report by TMR.
The elderly and disabled assistive devices market in North America is prognosticated to gain notable avenues for growth during the forecast period owing to several important factors including a rise in the adoption of next-gen products in the regional healthcare industry, increase in the older population, and improved spending power of the regional populace.
Companies operating in the global market for elderly and disabled assistive devices are focusing on R&Ds in order to develop innovative products. In addition, several elderly and disabled assistive devices manufacturers are using organic and inorganic strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, players in the elderly and disabled assistive devices market are focusing on the launch of next-gen products so as to expand their product portfolios. Such factors are expected to help in overall growth of the elderly and disabled assistive devices market during the forecast period.
Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1629
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Key Findings
The demand for automated assistive devices is being increasing in the recent years owing to their ability to assist in minimizing manual work for the older patients. In the recent years, different types of assistive devices such as walkers, mobility scooters, bathroom safety devices, ambulatory devices, behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) aids, reading machines, and braille translators are easily available across many developing nations. This factor is leading to prominent growth prospects for elderly and disabled assistive devices market, note analysts of a TMR report.
The understanding about the use of next-gen software and smart technologies in different types of assistive devices is being increasing among people from around the world. This factor is bolstering the elderly and disabled assistive devices market, state researchers of a study by TMR. This aside, the market is being driven by a rise in inclination among people around the world toward the adoption of independent lifestyle.
Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1629
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Growth Boosters
Increase in understanding about and adoption of assistive devices by older population across the globe is fueling the sales growth in the market
Rise in the older as well as disabled populace globally is driving the demand for elderly and disabled assistive devices
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
Bausch & Lomb, Inc.
Sonova Holding AG
Siemens Healthcare
Permobil AB
William Demant Holding A/S
Freedom Scientific, Inc.
Sunrise Medical LLC
Invacare Corporation
Ai Squared
GN ReSound Group
Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing
Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1629
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Segmentation
Type
Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices
Wheelchairs
Mobility Scooters
Cranes and Crutches
Walkers and Rollators
Transfer Lifts
Door Openers
Others
Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products
Medical Beds
Commodes & Showers Chairs
Ostomy Products
Bars and Railings
Others
Hearing Aids
Receiver in the Ears Designs
Behind-the-Ear (BTE) aids
In the ear Aids
Canal Hearing Aids
Bone Anchored hearing Aids
Cochlear Implants
Vision and Reading Aids
Video Magnifier
Braille Translator
Reading Machines
Others (Books, Kitchen Appliances)
Regions Covered
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
Non-invasive Ventilators Market: The global non-invasive ventilators market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.
Medical Lifting Slings Market: The global medical lifting slings market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.34 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Interspinous Spacers Market: The global interspinous spacers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 127.33 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.09% from 2022 to 2031.
Collagen Dressings Market: The global collagen dressings market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Mass Spectrometer Market: The global mass spectrometer market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.5 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.
Protein Analyzers Market: The global protein analyzers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Prefilled Syringes Market: The global prefilled syringes market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 35.7 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.
Digital Dose Inhalers Market: The global digital dose inhalers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 7.22 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.
About Us
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713479/Elderly-and-Disabled-Assistive-Devices-Market-to-Gain-Value-of-US-316-Bn-by-2028-States-TMR-Report