U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.75
    -18.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    -100.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,587.25
    -71.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.20
    -9.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.49
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    -0.18 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0177
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.99
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8000
    +0.5850 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,876.21
    -230.31 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.62
    -2.29 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.08
    -14.98 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Elderly Nutrition Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Key Players, Trends, and Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Elderly Nutrition Market

U.S. Elderly Nutrition Market
U.S. Elderly Nutrition Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elderly Nutrition Market Research Report by Type (Antioxidants, Fibers, and Iron), Application, Distribution, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Elderly Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 2,220.20 million in 2021, USD 2,548.35 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 11.19% to reach USD 4,196.81 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Elderly Nutrition to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Antioxidants, Fibers, Iron, Lipids, Minerals, Multi-vitamins, and Proteins.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Cancer, Cancer, Diabetes, Obesity, Renal Failure, and Sarcopenia.

  • Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Hospitals, Online, and Retail Drug Store.

  • Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Elderly Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Elderly Nutrition Market, by Type

7. Elderly Nutrition Market, by Application

8. Elderly Nutrition Market, by Distribution

9. California Elderly Nutrition Market

10. Florida Elderly Nutrition Market

11. Illinois Elderly Nutrition Market

12. New York Elderly Nutrition Market

13. Ohio Elderly Nutrition Market

14. Pennsylvania Elderly Nutrition Market

15. Texas Elderly Nutrition Market

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Company Usability Profiles

18. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Allergan

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Danone

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

  • Nestle S.A

  • Nutricia

  • Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Wockhardt Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4e0qrb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation surges into double digits for first time in 40 years - live updates

    Inflation crisis wipes out 16 years of pay growth FTSE 100 edges higher after inflation data Ben Marlow: Our out-of-touch water watchdog is drowning in denial Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Tencent Unveils First Sales Fall, Job Cuts as Economy Crumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. logged its first-ever revenue decline after its workforce shrank almost 5%, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the S

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Dow Futures Dip, Fed Minutes on Tap—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    As inflation shows signs of cooling, investors will be closely monitoring what the Federal Reserve has to say about the pace of interest rate hikes.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • ‘The Mother of All Shorts’ Is Also an Extremely Risky Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- By any conventional measure, AMTD Digital Inc. is one of the world’s most overvalued stocks.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThe barely profitable Hong Kong financial services firm trades

  • Sea's Stock Plunge Adds to Forrest Li's $17 Billion Wealth Drop From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Pu