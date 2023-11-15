Elders' (ASX:ELD) Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.23

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) has announced that on 20th of December, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.23, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The yield is still above the industry average at 6.3%.

Elders' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 71% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 10.4%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 81% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Elders Is Still Building Its Track Record

Elders' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from A$0.075 total annually to A$0.46. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Elders hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Elders is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Elders that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

