U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.22
    +54.27 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,029.69
    +383.19 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,166.27
    +236.93 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.68
    +22.98 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.43
    -0.83 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,054.60
    +29.70 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    +0.51 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1051
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    +0.0310 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2525
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5610
    -0.5590 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,316.37
    +367.03 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.12
    +12.02 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,843.38
    +18.54 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.97
    +74.27 (+0.26%)
     

Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Eldorado Gold Corporation
·1 min read
Eldorado Gold Corporation
Eldorado Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) will release its 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until June 1, 2023)

Date:

April 28, 2023

Vancouver:

+1 604 638 9010

Time:

11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)

Toll Free:

1 800 319 6413

Dial in:

+1 604 638 5340

Access code:

0052

Toll free:

1 800 319 4610

 

 

 

 

 

 

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold2023q1.html

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations
647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs
604.757 5573 or 1.888.353.8166   
louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com