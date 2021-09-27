Eldorado Gold Québec Awarded Two Prizes at the Val-d'Or Chamber of Commerce Gala

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Eldorado Gold

Congratulations to Eldorado Gold Québec for winning two prizes at the Val-d'Or Chamber of Commerce Gala earlier this month.

1st Place: Sustainable Development and Environment This award recognizes the environmental innovations, circular economy initiatives, GHG emissions reduction projects, ore transportation decline and future electrification, the compost project with the City and more. 1st Place: Investment of >$2M This award recognizes the development of the decline, the new administrative building at Lamaque, and other new surface infrastructure.

