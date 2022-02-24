Eldorado Gold Reports Strong 2021 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Meets 2021 Production and Cost Guidance; and Delivers on Key Organic Growth Projects

Eldorado Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation, (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. For further information please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.



Q4 2021 and Full-Year Highlights

Operations

Strong gold production at the upper end of the increased guidance range : 122,582 ounces in Q4 2021, and 475,850 ounces in 2021, driven by Kisladag and Lamaque.

Cash operating costs (1) within 2021 guidance range : $571 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $626 per ounce sold in 2021. A significant decrease in cash operating costs at Olympias in Q4 2021 was related to higher average gold grades and higher by-product credits.

All-in sustaining costs (1) within 2021 guidance range: $1,077 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $1,069 per ounce sold in 2021.

Total capital expenditures: $82.1 million in Q4 2021, and $282.1 million in 2021. Growth capital (1) of $130.4 million in 2021 was primarily focused at Kisladag and Lamaque.

2022 Outlook: We expect production in the first half of the year to be lower than in the second half due to the ramp-up of the high-pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") circuit at Kisladag, weather challenges in Turkey and Greece, and the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant across our operations. We remain confident that we will deliver within our 2022 production guidance range.

Financial

Solid production drove strong cash flow from operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital (1) : $116.7 million in Q4 2021, and $374.8 million in 2021.

Free cash flow (1) : $23.1 million in Q4 2021; and $62.4 million in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents: $481.3 million, as at December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) : $126.1 million in Q4 2021, and $444.2 million in 2021.

Net earnings (loss): $43.1 million loss or $0.24 loss per share in Q4 2021, and $10.8 million or $0.06 per share in 2021. Net loss in Q4 2021 was driven by higher income tax expense related to the weakening of the Turkish Lira in the quarter, unrealized foreign exchange gains, and impairment loss and asset write- down related to the closure of Stratoni.

Adjusted net earnings(1): $25.1 million or $0.14 per share in Q4 2021, and $119.3 million or $0.66 per share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes non-cash losses on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances, finance costs related to debt refinancing, and impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.

(1) These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

Growth

Skouries Feasibility Study: In December 2021, Eldorado completed the Skouries Feasibility reflecting robust economics of 19% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") and $1.3 billion after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") (5%), based on long-term prices of $1,500 per ounce gold and $3.85 per pound copper.

Successfully delivered on two key growth projects: In Q4 2021, the Triangle-Sigma decline at Lamaque was completed on budget and on schedule, and the construction and wet-commissioning of the HPGR circuit at Kisladag was completed on budget and, to a large extent, in line with schedule.

Corporate

Amended Investment Agreement in Greece: In February 2021, the company entered into an amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic to the govern the further development, construction and operation of the Kassandra Mines and provide necessary investor protections to advance the next phase of growth in Greece.

Corporate Debt Refinancing: In Q3 2021, the Company completed a new $500 million Senior Notes offering and amended its Senior Secured Credit Facility. Together they provide the Company greater financial flexibility to pursue a broader range of financing alternatives for the development of Skouries and the Kassandra Mines in Greece.

Acquisition of QMX Gold: In April 2021, the Company acquired QMX Gold Corporation, increasing our footprint in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt by 550% and adding a potential pipeline of organic growth opportunities proximal to Lamaque.

Sale of Tocantinzinho ("TZ"): In October 2021, the company sold its TZ project, in Brazil, to G Mining Ventures Corp. Under the term of the agreement, Eldorado received upfront cash consideration of $20 million and 19.9% of GMIN shares, plus deferred cash consideration of $60 million payable on the first anniversary of commercial production from TZ.

“2021 was a foundational year for Eldorado,” said George Burns, Eldorado’s Present and Chief Executive Officer. “I am tremendously proud of the hard work and dedication of our global teams in delivering exceptional value for the business and our stakeholders while maintaining a high degree of safety. Across our four operating mines, we produced over 475,000 ounces of gold, which was at the top-end of our increased guidance range, and we achieved cost guidance across the board,” added Burns.

“Furthermore, during the year, Eldorado delivered on several key milestones, including the completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study on our development project in Greece; the completion of two key growth projects at Kisladag, in Turkey, and Lamaque, in Canada; the sale of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil, while also retaining meaningful exposure to future value creation through our equity stake in G Mining Ventures Corp; the acquisition of QMX Gold, which expands our footprint in the prolific Abitibi region; and executing on robust exploration programs that support our organic growth.”

“As we look to 2022, we see three key value drivers for Eldorado. Starting with Quebec, earlier today we published the results of the Lamaque Technical Study, which clearly demonstrates the future value of Ormaque and the deeper Triangle zones and improves the NPV from the initial 2018 PFS tremendously. The strategic acquisition of Lamaque in 2017 has allowed Eldorado to build a dominant presence in the Abitibi region, and we are looking forward to operating in the region for years to come. Second, completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study is a critical milestone and will allow the company to advance financing alternatives for the project. Lastly, in Turkey, work continues at Kisladag to expand and optimize the mine. The north leach pad expansion is expected to be completed mid-year, and we expect to realize benefits of increased recovery rates as a result of the recently commissioned HPGR.”

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

Summarized Annual Financial Results

Continuing operations (9) 2021 2020 2019 Revenue (1) $940.9 $1,026.7 $617.8 Gold revenue (1,2) $838.6 $938.3 $530.9 Gold produced (oz) (3) 475,850 528,874 395,331 Gold sold (oz) (1) 472,307 526,406 374,902 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (5) $1,775 $1,783 $1,416 Production costs 449.7 445.2 334.9 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5) 626 560 608 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (5) 715 649 645 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5) 1,069 921 1,034 Net earnings for the period (4,5,7) 10.8 131.1 73.1 Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (4,5,7) 0.06 0.77 0.46 Adjusted net earnings (4,5,6,7,8) 119.3 194.3 10.2 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (4,5,6,7,8) 0.66 1.14 0.06 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (5,8) 374.8 438.5 186.5 Free cash flow (5,8) 62.4 268.7 3.0 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 481.3 511.0 181.0





(1) Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q2 2019). (2) See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. (3) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019) (4) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (5) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (6) 2019 amounts have been adjusted to conform with 2021 and 2020 presentation by excluding adjustments relating to normal course gains on disposal of assets ($7.4 million) and inventory write-downs ($2.5 million). Adjusted net earnings as originally presented in 2019 were $5.6 million ($0.04 per share). (7) 2020 and 2019 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements (8) 2020 and 2019 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (9) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Summarized Quarterly Financial Results



2021 Continuing Operations(1) Q1 Q2

Q3 Q4

2021 Revenue $224.6 $233.2 $238.4 $244.6 $940.9 Gold revenue (2) $195.7 $209.5 $221.5 $212.0 $838.6 Gold produced (oz) 111,742 116,067 125,459 122,582 475,850 Gold sold (oz) 113,594 114,140 125,189 119,384 472,307 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3) $1,723 $1,835 $1,769 $1,776 $1,775 Production costs 108.6 112.8 110.2 118.2 449.7 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 641 645 646 571 626 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 687 746 743 681 715 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 986 1,074 1,133 1,077 1,069 Net earnings (loss) (5,6) 14.3 31.0 8.5 (43.1 ) 10.8 Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (5,6) 0.08 0.17 0.05 (0.24 ) 0.06 Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6) 25.2 29.1 39.9 25.1 119.3 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6) 0.14 0.16 0.22 0.14 0.66 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7) 81.2 75.9 101.0 116.7 374.8 Free cash flow (3,7) 33.4 (23.7 ) 29.7 23.1 62.4 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 533.8 410.7 439.3 481.3 481.3 2020 Continuing Operations(1) Q1 Q2

Q3 Q4

2020 Revenue $204.7 $255.9 $287.6 $278.5 $1,026.7 Gold revenue (2) $185.4 $235.0 $264.3 $253.7 $938.3 Gold produced (oz) 115,950 137,782 136,922 138,220 528,874 Gold sold (oz) 116,219 134,960 137,704 137,523 526,406 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3) $1,580 $1,726 $1,919 $1,845 $1,783 Production costs 101.4 109.5 117.4 117.0 445.2 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 627 550 537 536 560 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 678 616 664 640 649 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4) 952 859 918 959 921 Net earnings (5,6) 4.5 50.6 46.0 30.0 131.1 Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (5,6) 0.03 0.30 0.26 0.17 0.77 Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6) 16.4 47.9 63.6 66.4 194.3 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6) 0.10 0.28 0.37 0.38 1.14 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7) 74.0 117.3 135.1 112.1 438.5 Free cash flow (3,7) 9.6 81.1 114.7 63.4 268.7 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 363.6 440.3 504.4 511.0 511.0





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. (3) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (4) By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs. (5) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (6) 2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (7) 2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold sales in 2021 totaled 472,307 ounces, a decrease of 10% from 526,406 ounces in 2020. The lower sales volume in 2021 compared with the prior year primarily reflected a decrease of 51,033 ounces sold at Kisladag due to planned lower average grade. There was also a decrease of 5,582 ounces sold at Efemcukuru due to a change in the structure of concentrate sales contracts, a decrease of 6,608 ounces sold at Olympias due to lower processing volumes, and an increase of 9,124 ounces sold at Lamaque due to increased tonnes mined and processed. Gold sales were 119,384 ounces in Q4 2021, a decrease of 13% from 137,523 ounces in Q4 2020, due in part to decreased production at Kisladag as a result of the HPGR commissioning.



Total revenue was $940.9 million in 2021, a decrease of 8% from total revenue of $1,026.7 million in 2020. Total revenue was $244.6 million in Q4 2021, a decrease of 12% from total revenue of $278.5 million in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were primarily due to lower sales volumes combined with lower average realized gold prices.

Cash operating costs in 2021 averaged $626 per ounce sold, an increase from $560 per ounce sold in 2020. In Q4 2021, cash operating costs averaged $571 per ounce sold, an increase from $536 per ounce sold in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to lower grade ore mined and processed at Kisladag, resulting in fewer ounces produced and sold. These increases were partly offset by a reduction in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias, and to a lesser extent Efemcukuru. A significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias in Q4 2021 was primarily a result of higher average gold grades, combined with higher silver and base metal sales, which reduce cash operating costs as by-product credits.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations were $10.8 million ($0.06 per share) in 2021, compared to $131.1 million ($0.77 per share) in 2020 and net loss was $43.1 million ($0.24 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to $30.0 million ($0.17 per share) in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods reflect lower production and sales volumes, lower average realized gold prices, higher finance costs related to the debt refinancing, and higher income tax expense.

Adjusted net earnings were $119.3 million ($0.66 per share) in 2021, compared to $194.3 million ($1.14 per share) in 2020. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes, among other things, a $54.6 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balance, $31.1 million of finance costs related to debt refinancing, and $30.8 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.

Lower sales volumes in 2021, combined with a lower gold price, resulted in EBITDA of $423.5 million, including $103.8 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $444.2 million in 2021 and $126.1 million in Q4 2021 exclude, among other things, $17.4 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni.

Operations Update and Outlook

Gold Operations

3 months ended December 31, 12 months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2022 Outlook Total Ounces produced 122,582 138,220 475,850 528,874 460,000 – 490,000 Ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 n/a Production costs $118.2 $117.0 $449.7 $445.2 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $571 $536 $626 $560 $640 – 690 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,077 $959 $1,069 $921 $1,075 – 1,175 Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $33.8 $29.0 $113.1 $92.4 $118 – 138 Kisladag Ounces produced 33,136 56,816 174,365 226,475 145,000 – 155,000 Ounces sold 33,269 55,807 175,862 226,895 n/a Production costs $28.8 $34.1 $122.6 $129.3 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $737 $447 $583 $451 $690 – 740 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $977 $732 $797 $664 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $4.0 $6.5 $18.6 $20.1 $14 – 19 Lamaque Ounces produced 51,354 44,168 153,201 144,141 165,000 – 175,000 Ounces sold 50,257 44,990 151,393 142,269 n/a Production costs $26.7 $24.0 $99.0 $78.3 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $482 $503 $616 $522 $620 – 670 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $815 $789 $1,017 $827 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $13.4 $9.8 $47.3 $32.9 $55 – 60 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 22,631 25,828 92,707 99,835 85,000 – 90,000 Ounces sold 21,797 24,956 92,758 98,340 n/a Production costs $18.1 $17.4 $67.2 $72.6 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $606 $493 $551 $556 $600 – 650 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,104 $989 $901 $918 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $6.4 $7.3 $18.0 $19.1 $15 – 20 Olympias Ounces produced 15,461 11,408 55,577 58,423 65,000 – 75,000 Ounces sold 14,061 11,770 52,294 58,902 n/a Production costs $28.1 $27.6 $113.4 $113.4 n/a Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $441 $1,166 $930 $1,078 $650 – 700 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,467 $1,768 $1,715 $1,541 n/a Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $10.1 $5.5 $29.1 $20.2 $34 – 39





(1) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Kisladag



Kisladag produced 174,365 ounces of gold in 2021, a decrease of 23% from 226,475 ounces in 2020. The decrease was the result of a planned shift to lower-grade ore through 2021 as compared to 2020. As expected, average grade declined in 2021 to 0.75 grams per tonne, as compared to an average grade of 1.00 grams per tonne in 2020, and is expected to remain at reduced levels in 2022. Tonnes placed on the heap leach pad were reduced in Q4 2021 by the commissioning of the HPGR circuit during the quarter. The lower tonnage placed on the heap leach pad in Q4 2021 is expected to reduce gold production in Q1 2022. Construction and wet commissioning of the HPGR circuit was completed in December, and we are now ramping up production and metallurgical adjustments. To date, the HPGR circuit performance is meeting our expectations and our team continues to balance ore agglomeration and tonnes placed with leach kinetics to obtain optimal performance.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $583 in 2021 from $451 in 2020 and was primarily due to lower production and sales as a result of the lower average grade of ore placed on the leach pad throughout 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $737 in Q4 2021 from $447 in Q4 2020 primarily as a result of lower production in the quarter.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $797 in 2021 from $664 in 2020 and to $977 in Q4 2021 from $732 in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to higher cash operating costs per ounce sold, partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure(1) of $18.6 million in 2021, including $4.0 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to mine equipment overhauls and process infrastructure upgrades.

Growth capital expenditures were $89.9 million in 2021, including $19.0 million in Q4 2021. Growth capital in 2021 included construction of the HPGR circuit, waste stripping to support the mine life extension and construction of the first phase of the north heap leach pad, which is expected to be available for stacking in mid-2022.

Lamaque

Lamaque produced 153,201 ounces of gold in 2021, a 6% increase from 144,141 ounces in 2020. The increase in gold production reflects higher throughput throughout the year, which offset planned lower grades. Average grade was 6.54 grams per tonne in 2021 and benefited from mining higher-grade stopes in Q4 2021 resulting in average grade of 9.16 grams per tonne in the quarter. Tonnes processed in the year increased 17% from 2020 as a result of increased underground development and the ability to process higher volumes, a result from ongoing successful debottlenecking of the mill. Production of 51,354 ounces of gold in Q4 2021 increased 16% from 44,168 ounces in Q4 2020 primarily due to higher grade and recovery rates.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $616 in 2021 from $522 in 2020 and primarily reflect the planned shift to lower-grade ore. Cash operating costs decreased in the quarter to $482 in Q4 2021 from $503 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher average grade and increased processing volumes.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,017 in 2021 from $827 in 2020 and to $815 in Q4 2021 from $789 in Q4 2020 with increases in both periods reflecting higher sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure of $47.3 million in 2021, including $13.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and underground infrastructure improvements.

Growth capital expenditure totalled $35.2 million in 2021, including $9.1 million in Q4 2021, and primarily related to the development of the underground decline from the Sigma mill to the Triangle mine, which was completed in Q4 2021. The decline is expected to reduce operating costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide access for underground drill platforms for Ormaque, Plug 4, and other exploration targets in the prospective corridor between the Triangle mine and the Sigma mill.

Efemcukuru

Efemcukuru produced 92,707 payable ounces of gold in 2021, a 7% decrease from 99,835 payable ounces in 2020. The decrease reflects lower average grade in 2021, combined with reduced effective rates for payable ounces to reflect the structure of concentrate sales contracts in 2021. The majority of sales contracts in 2021 had reduced effective rates for payable ounces that were offset by the elimination of treatment charges and other deductions blended in the reduced effective rate for those contracts.

(1) These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold improved slightly to $551 in 2021, from $556 in 2020 and reflected lower selling costs due to the change in structure of concentrate sales contracts, as well as lower costs resulting from the weakening of the Turkish Lira during 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $606 in Q4 2021 from $493 in Q4 2020 primarily due to processing lower grade ore.



AISC per ounce sold improved to $901 in 2021 from $918 in 2020 reflecting lower cash operating costs per ounce sold and lower sustaining capital expenditure. AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,104 in Q4 2021 from $989 in Q4 2020 reflecting the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $18.0 million in 2021, including $6.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and equipment rebuilds and replacements.

Olympias

Olympias produced 55,577 ounces of gold in 2021, a 5% decrease from 58,423 ounces in 2020 and reflecting lower processing volumes as a result of lower mining rates. Gold production of 15,461 ounces in Q4 2021 increased from 11,408 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher grade ore processed in the quarter, despite lower processing volumes. Lead, silver and zinc production were also higher in Q4 2021 as compared to Q4 2020, reflecting higher average grades. Operations at Olympias continued to be negatively affected in 2021 by low productivity as the Company progresses through transformation efforts at its Kassandra mines, targeting efficiency and productivity improvements. These efficiency initiatives, coupled with positive grade reconciliation, resulted in higher fourth quarter production at Olympias to end the year. Discussions with stakeholders are ongoing and are expected to lead to sustainable improvement.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold decreased to $930 in 2021 from $1,078 in 2020 and to $441 in Q4 2021 from $1,166 in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were the result of higher base metal revenue, which reduces cash operating costs as by-product credits. The significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q4 2021 is the result of a higher proportion of silver and base metal revenue in the quarter, combined with higher gold production due to the higher average gold grade.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,715 in 2021 from $1,541 in 2020 as a result of increased sustaining capital expenditure, which was partly offset by lower cash operating costs per ounce sold. AISC per ounce sold decreased to $1,467 in Q4 2021 from $1,768 in Q4 2020 as a result of lower cash operating costs per ounce sold in the quarter, partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditure increased to $29.1 million in 2021 from $20.2 million in 2020 and to $10.1 million in Q4 2021 from $5.5 million in Q4 2020. Spending in both periods primarily included underground development, tailings facility construction and underground infrastructure improvements. Growth capital expenditure of $5.3 million in 2021 included processing upgrades.

For further information on the Company’s operating results for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2021, please see the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including average realized gold price per ounce sold, cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders, working capital, cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the December 31, 2021 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the December 31, 2021 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 Production costs (1) $118.2 $117.0 $449.7 $445.2 $334.8 Stratoni production costs (2) (16.5) (13.8) (47.6) (51.6) (53.8) Production costs – excluding Stratoni 101.7 103.2 402.2 393.6 281.1 By-product credits (20.5) (15.1) (64.7) (52.2) (39.3) Royalty expense and production taxes (13.1) (14.4) (42.0) (46.7) (13.7) Cash operating costs $68.2 $73.6 $295.5 $294.7 $228.0 Gold ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 374,902 Cash operating cost per ounce sold $571 $536 $626 $560 $608





(1) Includes inventory write-downs. (2) Base metals production





Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:



Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $22.6 ($0.6) $0.1 $2.4 $24.5 33,269 $737 Lamaque 26.5 (0.5) 0.1 (1.9) 24.2 50,257 482 Efemcukuru 12.8 (1.0) 1.6 (0.1) 13.2 21,797 606 Olympias 24.9 (18.3) 3.8 (4.2) 6.2 14,061 441 Total consolidated $86.9 ($20.5) $5.5 ($3.8) $68.2 119,384 $571





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $97.6 ($3.1) $2.6 $5.4 $102.4 175,862 $583 Lamaque 97.2 (1.7) 0.2 (2.5) 93.3 151,393 616 Efemcukuru 49.2 (4.3) 5.9 0.3 51.1 92,758 551 Olympias 94.3 (55.7) 15.1 (5.1) 48.6 52,294 930 Total Consolidated $338.3 ($64.7) $23.8 ($1.9 ) $295.5 472,307 $626





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $24.8 ($0.6) $0.1 $0.6 $25.0 55,807 $447 Lamaque 24.2 (0.5) 0.1 (1.1) 22.7 44,990 503 Efemcukuru 11.5 (1.1) 1.8 0.1 12.3 24,956 493 Olympias 23.4 (12.8) 3.6 (0.5) 13.7 11,770 1,166 Total consolidated $83.9 ($15.1) $5.6 ($0.8) $73.6 137,523 $536





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $96.6 ($2.2) $0.6 $7.3 $102.3 226,895 $451 Lamaque 77.0 (1.2) 0.2 (1.8) 74.2 142,269 522 Efemcukuru 46.1 (4.0) 12.1 0.4 54.7 98,340 556 Olympias 87.2 (44.8) 16.7 4.4 63.5 58,902 1,078 Total Consolidated $306.9 ($52.2) $29.6 $10.3 $294.7 526,406 $560





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.





Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs to Total Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2019 Cash operating costs $68.2 $73.6 $295.5 $294.7 $228.0 Royalties and production taxes 13.1 14.4 42.0 46.7 13.7 Total cash costs $81.3 $88.1 $337.5 $341.4 $241.7 Gold ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 374,902 Total cash costs per ounce sold $681 $640 $715 $649 $645





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2019 Total cash costs $81.3 $88.1 $337.5 $341.4 $241.7 Corporate and allocated G&A 10.4 10.1 37.6 35.7 34.2 Exploration and evaluation costs 2.9 2.8 12.3 8.3 9.5 Reclamation costs and amortization 0.2 1.9 4.4 7.0 4.6 Sustaining capital expenditure 33.8 29.0 113.1 92.4 97.4 AISC $128.5 $131.9 $504.8 $484.8 $387.5 Gold ounces sold 119,384 137,523 472,307 526,406 374,902 AISC per ounce sold $1,077 $959 $1,069 $921 $1,034





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $24.5 $3.6 $28.2 $— $— $0.4 $4.0 $32.5 33,269 $977 Lamaque 24.2 1.9 26.1 — 2.3 (0.8 ) 13.4 41.0 50,257 815 Efemcukuru 13.2 3.9 17.2 — 0.3 0.2 6.4 24.1 21,797 1,104 Olympias 6.2 3.7 9.9 — 0.3 0.4 10.1 20.6 14,061 1,467 Corporate (1) — — — 10.4 — — — 10.4 — 87 Total consolidated $68.2 $13.1 $81.3 $10.4 $2.9 $0.2 $33.8 $128.5 119,384 $1,077





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2021:



Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $102.4 $17.1 $119.5 $0.1 $1.9 $18.6 $140.2 175,862 $797 Lamaque 93.3 4.1 97.3 9.5 (0.3 ) 47.3 153.9 151,393 1,017 Efemcukuru 51.1 11.8 63.0 — 1.6 1.0 18.0 83.6 92,758 901 Olympias 48.6 9.1 57.7 1.1 1.8 29.1 89.7 52,294 1,715 Corporate (1) — — — 37.5 — — — 37.5 — 79 Total consolidated $295.5 $42.0 $337.5 $37.6 $12.3 $4.4 $113.1 $504.8 472,307 $1,069





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:



Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $25.0 $8.5 $33.5 $— $— $0.9 $6.5 $40.9 55,807 $732 Lamaque 22.7 0.9 23.5 — 1.7 0.4 9.8 35.5 44,990 789 Efemcukuru 12.3 4.0 16.3 — 0.9 0.2 7.3 24.7 24,956 989 Olympias 13.7 1.0 14.8 — 0.3 0.3 5.5 20.8 11,770 1,768 Corporate (1) — — — 10.1 — — — 10.1 — 73 Total consolidated $73.6 $14.4 $88.1 $10.1 $2.8 $1.9 $29.1 $131.9 137,523 $959





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2020:



Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $102.3 $24.9 $127.1 $— $— $3.3 $20.1 $150.6 226,895 $664 Lamaque 74.2 2.9 77.1 — 6.0 1.6 32.9 117.6 142,269 827 Efemcukuru 54.7 13.9 68.6 — 1.6 1.0 19.1 90.3 98,340 918 Olympias 63.5 5.1 68.6 — 0.8 1.2 20.2 90.8 58,902 1,541 Corporate (1) — — — 35.6 — — — 35.6 — 68 Total consolidated $294.7 $46.7 $341.4 $35.7 $8.3 $7.0 $92.5 $484.9 526,406 $921





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.





Reconciliation of general and administrative expenses included in All-in Sustaining Costs:



Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021 2020 2019 General and administrative expenses

(from consolidated statement of operations) $9.1 $7.5 $36.7 $28.5 $29.2 Add: Share based payments expense 2.5 3.4 7.9 10.7 10.4 Employee benefit pension plan expense from corporate and operating gold mines 0.1 0.9 2.3 2.8 2.7 Less: General and administrative expenses related to non-gold mines and in-country offices (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.9 ) Depreciation in G&A (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (1.9 ) (2.1 ) (2.2 ) Business development (0.4 ) (0.9 ) (4.6 ) (2.5 ) (1.7 ) Development projects (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (2.5 ) (1.4 ) (2.6 ) Adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses $10.4 $10.1 $37.5 $35.6 $33.9 Regional general and administrative costs allocated to gold mines — — 0.1 0.1 0.3 Corporate and allocated general and administrative expenses per AISC $10.4 $10.1 $37.6 $35.7 $34.2





Reconciliation of exploration costs included in All-in Sustaining Costs: