Eldorado Gold Reports Strong 2021 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Meets 2021 Production and Cost Guidance; and Delivers on Key Organic Growth Projects
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation, (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. For further information please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.
Q4 2021 and Full-Year Highlights
Operations
Strong gold production at the upper end of the increased guidance range: 122,582 ounces in Q4 2021, and 475,850 ounces in 2021, driven by Kisladag and Lamaque.
Cash operating costs(1) within 2021 guidance range: $571 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $626 per ounce sold in 2021. A significant decrease in cash operating costs at Olympias in Q4 2021 was related to higher average gold grades and higher by-product credits.
All-in sustaining costs(1) within 2021 guidance range: $1,077 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $1,069 per ounce sold in 2021.
Total capital expenditures: $82.1 million in Q4 2021, and $282.1 million in 2021. Growth capital(1) of $130.4 million in 2021 was primarily focused at Kisladag and Lamaque.
2022 Outlook: We expect production in the first half of the year to be lower than in the second half due to the ramp-up of the high-pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") circuit at Kisladag, weather challenges in Turkey and Greece, and the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant across our operations. We remain confident that we will deliver within our 2022 production guidance range.
Financial
Solid production drove strong cash flow from operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital(1): $116.7 million in Q4 2021, and $374.8 million in 2021.
Free cash flow(1): $23.1 million in Q4 2021; and $62.4 million in 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents: $481.3 million, as at December 31, 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA(1): $126.1 million in Q4 2021, and $444.2 million in 2021.
Net earnings (loss): $43.1 million loss or $0.24 loss per share in Q4 2021, and $10.8 million or $0.06 per share in 2021. Net loss in Q4 2021 was driven by higher income tax expense related to the weakening of the Turkish Lira in the quarter, unrealized foreign exchange gains, and impairment loss and asset write- down related to the closure of Stratoni.
Adjusted net earnings(1): $25.1 million or $0.14 per share in Q4 2021, and $119.3 million or $0.66 per share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes non-cash losses on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances, finance costs related to debt refinancing, and impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.
(1)
These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.
Growth
Skouries Feasibility Study: In December 2021, Eldorado completed the Skouries Feasibility reflecting robust economics of 19% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") and $1.3 billion after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") (5%), based on long-term prices of $1,500 per ounce gold and $3.85 per pound copper.
Successfully delivered on two key growth projects: In Q4 2021, the Triangle-Sigma decline at Lamaque was completed on budget and on schedule, and the construction and wet-commissioning of the HPGR circuit at Kisladag was completed on budget and, to a large extent, in line with schedule.
Corporate
Amended Investment Agreement in Greece: In February 2021, the company entered into an amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic to the govern the further development, construction and operation of the Kassandra Mines and provide necessary investor protections to advance the next phase of growth in Greece.
Corporate Debt Refinancing: In Q3 2021, the Company completed a new $500 million Senior Notes offering and amended its Senior Secured Credit Facility. Together they provide the Company greater financial flexibility to pursue a broader range of financing alternatives for the development of Skouries and the Kassandra Mines in Greece.
Acquisition of QMX Gold: In April 2021, the Company acquired QMX Gold Corporation, increasing our footprint in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt by 550% and adding a potential pipeline of organic growth opportunities proximal to Lamaque.
Sale of Tocantinzinho ("TZ"): In October 2021, the company sold its TZ project, in Brazil, to G Mining Ventures Corp. Under the term of the agreement, Eldorado received upfront cash consideration of $20 million and 19.9% of GMIN shares, plus deferred cash consideration of $60 million payable on the first anniversary of commercial production from TZ.
“2021 was a foundational year for Eldorado,” said George Burns, Eldorado’s Present and Chief Executive Officer. “I am tremendously proud of the hard work and dedication of our global teams in delivering exceptional value for the business and our stakeholders while maintaining a high degree of safety. Across our four operating mines, we produced over 475,000 ounces of gold, which was at the top-end of our increased guidance range, and we achieved cost guidance across the board,” added Burns.
“Furthermore, during the year, Eldorado delivered on several key milestones, including the completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study on our development project in Greece; the completion of two key growth projects at Kisladag, in Turkey, and Lamaque, in Canada; the sale of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil, while also retaining meaningful exposure to future value creation through our equity stake in G Mining Ventures Corp; the acquisition of QMX Gold, which expands our footprint in the prolific Abitibi region; and executing on robust exploration programs that support our organic growth.”
“As we look to 2022, we see three key value drivers for Eldorado. Starting with Quebec, earlier today we published the results of the Lamaque Technical Study, which clearly demonstrates the future value of Ormaque and the deeper Triangle zones and improves the NPV from the initial 2018 PFS tremendously. The strategic acquisition of Lamaque in 2017 has allowed Eldorado to build a dominant presence in the Abitibi region, and we are looking forward to operating in the region for years to come. Second, completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study is a critical milestone and will allow the company to advance financing alternatives for the project. Lastly, in Turkey, work continues at Kisladag to expand and optimize the mine. The north leach pad expansion is expected to be completed mid-year, and we expect to realize benefits of increased recovery rates as a result of the recently commissioned HPGR.”
Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights
Summarized Annual Financial Results
Continuing operations (9)
2021
2020
2019
Revenue (1)
$940.9
$1,026.7
$617.8
Gold revenue (1,2)
$838.6
$938.3
$530.9
Gold produced (oz) (3)
475,850
528,874
395,331
Gold sold (oz) (1)
472,307
526,406
374,902
Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (5)
$1,775
$1,783
$1,416
Production costs
449.7
445.2
334.9
Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5)
626
560
608
Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (5)
715
649
645
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5)
1,069
921
1,034
Net earnings for the period (4,5,7)
10.8
131.1
73.1
Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (4,5,7)
0.06
0.77
0.46
Adjusted net earnings (4,5,6,7,8)
119.3
194.3
10.2
Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (4,5,6,7,8)
0.66
1.14
0.06
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (5,8)
374.8
438.5
186.5
Free cash flow (5,8)
62.4
268.7
3.0
Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits
481.3
511.0
181.0
(1)
Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q2 2019).
(2)
See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.
(3)
Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019)
(4)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company.
(5)
These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
(6)
2019 amounts have been adjusted to conform with 2021 and 2020 presentation by excluding adjustments relating to normal course gains on disposal of assets ($7.4 million) and inventory write-downs ($2.5 million). Adjusted net earnings as originally presented in 2019 were $5.6 million ($0.04 per share).
(7)
2020 and 2019 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements
(8)
2020 and 2019 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.
(9)
Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.
Summarized Quarterly Financial Results
2021 Continuing Operations(1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
Revenue
$224.6
$233.2
$238.4
$244.6
$940.9
Gold revenue (2)
$195.7
$209.5
$221.5
$212.0
$838.6
Gold produced (oz)
111,742
116,067
125,459
122,582
475,850
Gold sold (oz)
113,594
114,140
125,189
119,384
472,307
Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3)
$1,723
$1,835
$1,769
$1,776
$1,775
Production costs
108.6
112.8
110.2
118.2
449.7
Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)
641
645
646
571
626
Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)
687
746
743
681
715
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)
986
1,074
1,133
1,077
1,069
Net earnings (loss) (5,6)
14.3
31.0
8.5
(43.1
)
10.8
Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (5,6)
0.08
0.17
0.05
(0.24
)
0.06
Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6)
25.2
29.1
39.9
25.1
119.3
Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6)
0.14
0.16
0.22
0.14
0.66
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7)
81.2
75.9
101.0
116.7
374.8
Free cash flow (3,7)
33.4
(23.7
)
29.7
23.1
62.4
Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits
533.8
410.7
439.3
481.3
481.3
2020 Continuing Operations(1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020
Revenue
$204.7
$255.9
$287.6
$278.5
$1,026.7
Gold revenue (2)
$185.4
$235.0
$264.3
$253.7
$938.3
Gold produced (oz)
115,950
137,782
136,922
138,220
528,874
Gold sold (oz)
116,219
134,960
137,704
137,523
526,406
Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3)
$1,580
$1,726
$1,919
$1,845
$1,783
Production costs
101.4
109.5
117.4
117.0
445.2
Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)
627
550
537
536
560
Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)
678
616
664
640
649
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)
952
859
918
959
921
Net earnings (5,6)
4.5
50.6
46.0
30.0
131.1
Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (5,6)
0.03
0.30
0.26
0.17
0.77
Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6)
16.4
47.9
63.6
66.4
194.3
Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6)
0.10
0.28
0.37
0.38
1.14
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7)
74.0
117.3
135.1
112.1
438.5
Free cash flow (3,7)
9.6
81.1
114.7
63.4
268.7
Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits
363.6
440.3
504.4
511.0
511.0
(1)
Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.
(2)
See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.
(3)
These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
(4)
By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs.
(5)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company.
(6)
2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.
(7)
2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.
Gold sales in 2021 totaled 472,307 ounces, a decrease of 10% from 526,406 ounces in 2020. The lower sales volume in 2021 compared with the prior year primarily reflected a decrease of 51,033 ounces sold at Kisladag due to planned lower average grade. There was also a decrease of 5,582 ounces sold at Efemcukuru due to a change in the structure of concentrate sales contracts, a decrease of 6,608 ounces sold at Olympias due to lower processing volumes, and an increase of 9,124 ounces sold at Lamaque due to increased tonnes mined and processed. Gold sales were 119,384 ounces in Q4 2021, a decrease of 13% from 137,523 ounces in Q4 2020, due in part to decreased production at Kisladag as a result of the HPGR commissioning.
Total revenue was $940.9 million in 2021, a decrease of 8% from total revenue of $1,026.7 million in 2020. Total revenue was $244.6 million in Q4 2021, a decrease of 12% from total revenue of $278.5 million in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were primarily due to lower sales volumes combined with lower average realized gold prices.
Cash operating costs in 2021 averaged $626 per ounce sold, an increase from $560 per ounce sold in 2020. In Q4 2021, cash operating costs averaged $571 per ounce sold, an increase from $536 per ounce sold in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to lower grade ore mined and processed at Kisladag, resulting in fewer ounces produced and sold. These increases were partly offset by a reduction in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias, and to a lesser extent Efemcukuru. A significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias in Q4 2021 was primarily a result of higher average gold grades, combined with higher silver and base metal sales, which reduce cash operating costs as by-product credits.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations were $10.8 million ($0.06 per share) in 2021, compared to $131.1 million ($0.77 per share) in 2020 and net loss was $43.1 million ($0.24 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to $30.0 million ($0.17 per share) in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods reflect lower production and sales volumes, lower average realized gold prices, higher finance costs related to the debt refinancing, and higher income tax expense.
Adjusted net earnings were $119.3 million ($0.66 per share) in 2021, compared to $194.3 million ($1.14 per share) in 2020. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes, among other things, a $54.6 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balance, $31.1 million of finance costs related to debt refinancing, and $30.8 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.
Lower sales volumes in 2021, combined with a lower gold price, resulted in EBITDA of $423.5 million, including $103.8 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $444.2 million in 2021 and $126.1 million in Q4 2021 exclude, among other things, $17.4 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni.
Operations Update and Outlook
Gold Operations
3 months ended December 31,
12 months ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2022 Outlook
Total
Ounces produced
122,582
138,220
475,850
528,874
460,000 – 490,000
Ounces sold
119,384
137,523
472,307
526,406
n/a
Production costs
$118.2
$117.0
$449.7
$445.2
n/a
Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$571
$536
$626
$560
$640 – 690
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$1,077
$959
$1,069
$921
$1,075 – 1,175
Sustaining capital expenditures (1)
$33.8
$29.0
$113.1
$92.4
$118 – 138
Kisladag
Ounces produced
33,136
56,816
174,365
226,475
145,000 – 155,000
Ounces sold
33,269
55,807
175,862
226,895
n/a
Production costs
$28.8
$34.1
$122.6
$129.3
n/a
Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$737
$447
$583
$451
$690 – 740
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$977
$732
$797
$664
n/a
Sustaining capital expenditures (1)
$4.0
$6.5
$18.6
$20.1
$14 – 19
Lamaque
Ounces produced
51,354
44,168
153,201
144,141
165,000 – 175,000
Ounces sold
50,257
44,990
151,393
142,269
n/a
Production costs
$26.7
$24.0
$99.0
$78.3
n/a
Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$482
$503
$616
$522
$620 – 670
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$815
$789
$1,017
$827
n/a
Sustaining capital expenditures (1)
$13.4
$9.8
$47.3
$32.9
$55 – 60
Efemcukuru
Ounces produced
22,631
25,828
92,707
99,835
85,000 – 90,000
Ounces sold
21,797
24,956
92,758
98,340
n/a
Production costs
$18.1
$17.4
$67.2
$72.6
n/a
Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$606
$493
$551
$556
$600 – 650
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$1,104
$989
$901
$918
n/a
Sustaining capital expenditures (1)
$6.4
$7.3
$18.0
$19.1
$15 – 20
Olympias
Ounces produced
15,461
11,408
55,577
58,423
65,000 – 75,000
Ounces sold
14,061
11,770
52,294
58,902
n/a
Production costs
$28.1
$27.6
$113.4
$113.4
n/a
Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$441
$1,166
$930
$1,078
$650 – 700
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)
$1,467
$1,768
$1,715
$1,541
n/a
Sustaining capital expenditures (1)
$10.1
$5.5
$29.1
$20.2
$34 – 39
(1)
These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Kisladag
Kisladag produced 174,365 ounces of gold in 2021, a decrease of 23% from 226,475 ounces in 2020. The decrease was the result of a planned shift to lower-grade ore through 2021 as compared to 2020. As expected, average grade declined in 2021 to 0.75 grams per tonne, as compared to an average grade of 1.00 grams per tonne in 2020, and is expected to remain at reduced levels in 2022. Tonnes placed on the heap leach pad were reduced in Q4 2021 by the commissioning of the HPGR circuit during the quarter. The lower tonnage placed on the heap leach pad in Q4 2021 is expected to reduce gold production in Q1 2022. Construction and wet commissioning of the HPGR circuit was completed in December, and we are now ramping up production and metallurgical adjustments. To date, the HPGR circuit performance is meeting our expectations and our team continues to balance ore agglomeration and tonnes placed with leach kinetics to obtain optimal performance.
Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $583 in 2021 from $451 in 2020 and was primarily due to lower production and sales as a result of the lower average grade of ore placed on the leach pad throughout 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $737 in Q4 2021 from $447 in Q4 2020 primarily as a result of lower production in the quarter.
AISC per ounce sold increased to $797 in 2021 from $664 in 2020 and to $977 in Q4 2021 from $732 in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to higher cash operating costs per ounce sold, partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure(1) of $18.6 million in 2021, including $4.0 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to mine equipment overhauls and process infrastructure upgrades.
Growth capital expenditures were $89.9 million in 2021, including $19.0 million in Q4 2021. Growth capital in 2021 included construction of the HPGR circuit, waste stripping to support the mine life extension and construction of the first phase of the north heap leach pad, which is expected to be available for stacking in mid-2022.
Lamaque
Lamaque produced 153,201 ounces of gold in 2021, a 6% increase from 144,141 ounces in 2020. The increase in gold production reflects higher throughput throughout the year, which offset planned lower grades. Average grade was 6.54 grams per tonne in 2021 and benefited from mining higher-grade stopes in Q4 2021 resulting in average grade of 9.16 grams per tonne in the quarter. Tonnes processed in the year increased 17% from 2020 as a result of increased underground development and the ability to process higher volumes, a result from ongoing successful debottlenecking of the mill. Production of 51,354 ounces of gold in Q4 2021 increased 16% from 44,168 ounces in Q4 2020 primarily due to higher grade and recovery rates.
Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $616 in 2021 from $522 in 2020 and primarily reflect the planned shift to lower-grade ore. Cash operating costs decreased in the quarter to $482 in Q4 2021 from $503 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher average grade and increased processing volumes.
AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,017 in 2021 from $827 in 2020 and to $815 in Q4 2021 from $789 in Q4 2020 with increases in both periods reflecting higher sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure of $47.3 million in 2021, including $13.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and underground infrastructure improvements.
Growth capital expenditure totalled $35.2 million in 2021, including $9.1 million in Q4 2021, and primarily related to the development of the underground decline from the Sigma mill to the Triangle mine, which was completed in Q4 2021. The decline is expected to reduce operating costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide access for underground drill platforms for Ormaque, Plug 4, and other exploration targets in the prospective corridor between the Triangle mine and the Sigma mill.
Efemcukuru
Efemcukuru produced 92,707 payable ounces of gold in 2021, a 7% decrease from 99,835 payable ounces in 2020. The decrease reflects lower average grade in 2021, combined with reduced effective rates for payable ounces to reflect the structure of concentrate sales contracts in 2021. The majority of sales contracts in 2021 had reduced effective rates for payable ounces that were offset by the elimination of treatment charges and other deductions blended in the reduced effective rate for those contracts.
(1)
These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.
Cash operating costs per ounce sold improved slightly to $551 in 2021, from $556 in 2020 and reflected lower selling costs due to the change in structure of concentrate sales contracts, as well as lower costs resulting from the weakening of the Turkish Lira during 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $606 in Q4 2021 from $493 in Q4 2020 primarily due to processing lower grade ore.
AISC per ounce sold improved to $901 in 2021 from $918 in 2020 reflecting lower cash operating costs per ounce sold and lower sustaining capital expenditure. AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,104 in Q4 2021 from $989 in Q4 2020 reflecting the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold.
Sustaining capital expenditure of $18.0 million in 2021, including $6.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and equipment rebuilds and replacements.
Olympias
Olympias produced 55,577 ounces of gold in 2021, a 5% decrease from 58,423 ounces in 2020 and reflecting lower processing volumes as a result of lower mining rates. Gold production of 15,461 ounces in Q4 2021 increased from 11,408 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher grade ore processed in the quarter, despite lower processing volumes. Lead, silver and zinc production were also higher in Q4 2021 as compared to Q4 2020, reflecting higher average grades. Operations at Olympias continued to be negatively affected in 2021 by low productivity as the Company progresses through transformation efforts at its Kassandra mines, targeting efficiency and productivity improvements. These efficiency initiatives, coupled with positive grade reconciliation, resulted in higher fourth quarter production at Olympias to end the year. Discussions with stakeholders are ongoing and are expected to lead to sustainable improvement.
Cash operating costs per ounce sold decreased to $930 in 2021 from $1,078 in 2020 and to $441 in Q4 2021 from $1,166 in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were the result of higher base metal revenue, which reduces cash operating costs as by-product credits. The significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q4 2021 is the result of a higher proportion of silver and base metal revenue in the quarter, combined with higher gold production due to the higher average gold grade.
AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,715 in 2021 from $1,541 in 2020 as a result of increased sustaining capital expenditure, which was partly offset by lower cash operating costs per ounce sold. AISC per ounce sold decreased to $1,467 in Q4 2021 from $1,768 in Q4 2020 as a result of lower cash operating costs per ounce sold in the quarter, partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure.
Sustaining capital expenditure increased to $29.1 million in 2021 from $20.2 million in 2020 and to $10.1 million in Q4 2021 from $5.5 million in Q4 2020. Spending in both periods primarily included underground development, tailings facility construction and underground infrastructure improvements. Growth capital expenditure of $5.3 million in 2021 included processing upgrades.
For further information on the Company’s operating results for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2021, please see the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios
Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including average realized gold price per ounce sold, cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders, working capital, cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow and sustaining and growth capital.
Please see the December 31, 2021 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the December 31, 2021 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.
Reconciliation of Production Costs to Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs per ounce sold:
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
2021
2020
2019
Production costs (1)
$118.2
$117.0
$449.7
$445.2
$334.8
Stratoni production costs (2)
(16.5)
(13.8)
(47.6)
(51.6)
(53.8)
Production costs – excluding Stratoni
101.7
103.2
402.2
393.6
281.1
By-product credits
(20.5)
(15.1)
(64.7)
(52.2)
(39.3)
Royalty expense and production taxes
(13.1)
(14.4)
(42.0)
(46.7)
(13.7)
Cash operating costs
$68.2
$73.6
$295.5
$294.7
$228.0
Gold ounces sold
119,384
137,523
472,307
526,406
374,902
Cash operating cost per ounce sold
$571
$536
$626
$560
$608
(1)
Includes inventory write-downs.
(2)
Base metals production
Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:
Direct mining costs
By-product credits
Refining and selling costs
Inventory change (1)
Cash operating costs
Gold oz sold
Cash operating cost/oz sold
Kisladag
$22.6
($0.6)
$0.1
$2.4
$24.5
33,269
$737
Lamaque
26.5
(0.5)
0.1
(1.9)
24.2
50,257
482
Efemcukuru
12.8
(1.0)
1.6
(0.1)
13.2
21,797
606
Olympias
24.9
(18.3)
3.8
(4.2)
6.2
14,061
441
Total consolidated
$86.9
($20.5)
$5.5
($3.8)
$68.2
119,384
$571
(1)
Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.
Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2021:
Direct mining costs
By-product credits
Refining and selling costs
Inventory change (1)
Cash operating costs
Gold oz sold
Cash operating cost/oz sold
Kisladag
$97.6
($3.1)
$2.6
$5.4
$102.4
175,862
$583
Lamaque
97.2
(1.7)
0.2
(2.5)
93.3
151,393
616
Efemcukuru
49.2
(4.3)
5.9
0.3
51.1
92,758
551
Olympias
94.3
(55.7)
15.1
(5.1)
48.6
52,294
930
Total Consolidated
$338.3
($64.7)
$23.8
($1.9
)
$295.5
472,307
$626
(1)
Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.
Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:
Direct mining costs
By-product credits
Refining and selling costs
Inventory change (1)
Cash operating costs
Gold oz sold
Cash operating cost/oz sold
Kisladag
$24.8
($0.6)
$0.1
$0.6
$25.0
55,807
$447
Lamaque
24.2
(0.5)
0.1
(1.1)
22.7
44,990
503
Efemcukuru
11.5
(1.1)
1.8
0.1
12.3
24,956
493
Olympias
23.4
(12.8)
3.6
(0.5)
13.7
11,770
1,166
Total consolidated
$83.9
($15.1)
$5.6
($0.8)
$73.6
137,523
$536
(1)
Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.
Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2020:
Direct mining costs
By-product credits
Refining and selling costs
Inventory change (1)
Cash operating costs
Gold oz sold
Cash operating cost/oz sold
Kisladag
$96.6
($2.2)
$0.6
$7.3
$102.3
226,895
$451
Lamaque
77.0
(1.2)
0.2
(1.8)
74.2
142,269
522
Efemcukuru
46.1
(4.0)
12.1
0.4
54.7
98,340
556
Olympias
87.2
(44.8)
16.7
4.4
63.5
58,902
1,078
Total Consolidated
$306.9
($52.2)
$29.6
$10.3
$294.7
526,406
$560
(1)
Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.
Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs to Total Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs per ounce sold:
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
2021
2020
2019
Cash operating costs
$68.2
$73.6
$295.5
$294.7
$228.0
Royalties and production taxes
13.1
14.4
42.0
46.7
13.7
Total cash costs
$81.3
$88.1
$337.5
$341.4
$241.7
Gold ounces sold
119,384
137,523
472,307
526,406
374,902
Total cash costs per ounce sold
$681
$640
$715
$649
$645
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold:
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
2021
2020
2019
Total cash costs
$81.3
$88.1
$337.5
$341.4
$241.7
Corporate and allocated G&A
10.4
10.1
37.6
35.7
34.2
Exploration and evaluation costs
2.9
2.8
12.3
8.3
9.5
Reclamation costs and amortization
0.2
1.9
4.4
7.0
4.6
Sustaining capital expenditure
33.8
29.0
113.1
92.4
97.4
AISC
$128.5
$131.9
$504.8
$484.8
$387.5
Gold ounces sold
119,384
137,523
472,307
526,406
374,902
AISC per ounce sold
$1,077
$959
$1,069
$921
$1,034
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:
Cash operating costs
Royalties & production taxes
Total cash costs
Corporate & allocated G&A
Exploration costs
Reclamation costs and amortization
Sustaining capex
Total
Gold oz sold
Total
Kisladag
$24.5
$3.6
$28.2
$—
$—
$0.4
$4.0
$32.5
33,269
$977
Lamaque
24.2
1.9
26.1
—
2.3
(0.8
)
13.4
41.0
50,257
815
Efemcukuru
13.2
3.9
17.2
—
0.3
0.2
6.4
24.1
21,797
1,104
Olympias
6.2
3.7
9.9
—
0.3
0.4
10.1
20.6
14,061
1,467
Corporate (1)
—
—
—
10.4
—
—
—
10.4
—
87
Total consolidated
$68.2
$13.1
$81.3
$10.4
$2.9
$0.2
$33.8
$128.5
119,384
$1,077
(1)
Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2021:
Cash operating costs
Royalties & production taxes
Total cash costs
Corporate & allocated G&A
Exploration costs
Reclamation costs and amortization
Sustaining capex
Total
Gold oz sold
Total
Kisladag
$102.4
$17.1
$119.5
$0.1
$1.9
$18.6
$140.2
175,862
$797
Lamaque
93.3
4.1
97.3
9.5
(0.3
)
47.3
153.9
151,393
1,017
Efemcukuru
51.1
11.8
63.0
—
1.6
1.0
18.0
83.6
92,758
901
Olympias
48.6
9.1
57.7
1.1
1.8
29.1
89.7
52,294
1,715
Corporate (1)
—
—
—
37.5
—
—
—
37.5
—
79
Total consolidated
$295.5
$42.0
$337.5
$37.6
$12.3
$4.4
$113.1
$504.8
472,307
$1,069
(1)
Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:
Cash operating costs
Royalties & production taxes
Total cash costs
Corporate & allocated G&A
Exploration costs
Reclamation costs and amortization
Sustaining capex
Total
Gold oz sold
Total
Kisladag
$25.0
$8.5
$33.5
$—
$—
$0.9
$6.5
$40.9
55,807
$732
Lamaque
22.7
0.9
23.5
—
1.7
0.4
9.8
35.5
44,990
789
Efemcukuru
12.3
4.0
16.3
—
0.9
0.2
7.3
24.7
24,956
989
Olympias
13.7
1.0
14.8
—
0.3
0.3
5.5
20.8
11,770
1,768
Corporate (1)
—
—
—
10.1
—
—
—
10.1
—
73
Total consolidated
$73.6
$14.4
$88.1
$10.1
$2.8
$1.9
$29.1
$131.9
137,523
$959
(1)
Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.
Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2020:
Cash operating costs
Royalties & production taxes
Total cash costs
Corporate & allocated G&A
Exploration costs
Reclamation costs and amortization
Sustaining capex
Total
Gold oz sold
Total
Kisladag
$102.3
$24.9
$127.1
$—
$—
$3.3
$20.1
$150.6
226,895
$664
Lamaque
74.2
2.9
77.1
—
6.0
1.6
32.9
117.6
142,269
827
Efemcukuru
54.7
13.9
68.6
—
1.6
1.0
19.1
90.3
98,340
918
Olympias
63.5
5.1
68.6
—
0.8
1.2
20.2
90.8
58,902
1,541
Corporate (1)
—
—
—
35.6
—
—
—
35.6
—
68
Total consolidated
$294.7
$46.7
$341.4
$35.7
$8.3
$7.0
$92.5
$484.9
526,406
$921
(1)
Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.
Reconciliation of general and administrative expenses included in All-in Sustaining Costs:
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
2021
2020
2019
General and administrative expenses
$9.1
$7.5
$36.7
$28.5
$29.2
Add:
Share based payments expense
2.5
3.4
7.9
10.7
10.4
Employee benefit pension plan expense from corporate and operating gold mines
0.1
0.9
2.3
2.8
2.7
Less:
General and administrative expenses related to non-gold mines and in-country offices
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.5
)
(0.4
)
(1.9
)
Depreciation in G&A
(0.4
)
(0.5
)
(1.9
)
(2.1
)
(2.2
)
Business development
(0.4
)
(0.9
)
(4.6
)
(2.5
)
(1.7
)
Development projects
(0.4
)
(0.5
)
(2.5
)
(1.4
)
(2.6
)
Adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses
$10.4
$10.1
$37.5
$35.6
$33.9
Regional general and administrative costs allocated to gold mines
—
—
0.1
0.1
0.3
Corporate and allocated general and administrative expenses per AISC
$10.4
$10.1
$37.6
$35.7
$34.2
Reconciliation of exploration costs included in All-in Sustaining Costs:
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
2021
2020
2019
Exploration and evaluation expense (1)
$1.8
$3.0
$18.3
$12.5
$14.6
Add:
Capitalized evaluation cost related to gold mines
2.1
2.3