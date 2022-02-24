U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.01
    +51.92 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.99
    +1.18 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.10
    -18.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.43 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1201
    -0.0108 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    -0.0166 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5580
    +0.5780 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,215.67
    +1,013.85 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Eldorado Gold Reports Strong 2021 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results; Meets 2021 Production and Cost Guidance; and Delivers on Key Organic Growth Projects

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eldorado Gold Corporation
·31 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EGO
  • SBICX
Eldorado Gold Corporation
Eldorado Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation, (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. For further information please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Q4 2021 and Full-Year Highlights

Operations

  • Strong gold production at the upper end of the increased guidance range: 122,582 ounces in Q4 2021, and 475,850 ounces in 2021, driven by Kisladag and Lamaque.

  • Cash operating costs(1) within 2021 guidance range: $571 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $626 per ounce sold in 2021. A significant decrease in cash operating costs at Olympias in Q4 2021 was related to higher average gold grades and higher by-product credits.

  • All-in sustaining costs(1) within 2021 guidance range: $1,077 per ounce sold in Q4 2021, and $1,069 per ounce sold in 2021.

  • Total capital expenditures: $82.1 million in Q4 2021, and $282.1 million in 2021. Growth capital(1) of $130.4 million in 2021 was primarily focused at Kisladag and Lamaque.

  • 2022 Outlook: We expect production in the first half of the year to be lower than in the second half due to the ramp-up of the high-pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") circuit at Kisladag, weather challenges in Turkey and Greece, and the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant across our operations. We remain confident that we will deliver within our 2022 production guidance range.

Financial

  • Solid production drove strong cash flow from operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital(1): $116.7 million in Q4 2021, and $374.8 million in 2021.

  • Free cash flow(1): $23.1 million in Q4 2021; and $62.4 million in 2021.

  • Cash and cash equivalents: $481.3 million, as at December 31, 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1): $126.1 million in Q4 2021, and $444.2 million in 2021.

  • Net earnings (loss): $43.1 million loss or $0.24 loss per share in Q4 2021, and $10.8 million or $0.06 per share in 2021. Net loss in Q4 2021 was driven by higher income tax expense related to the weakening of the Turkish Lira in the quarter, unrealized foreign exchange gains, and impairment loss and asset write- down related to the closure of Stratoni.

  • Adjusted net earnings(1): $25.1 million or $0.14 per share in Q4 2021, and $119.3 million or $0.66 per share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes non-cash losses on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances, finance costs related to debt refinancing, and impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.

(1)

These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

Growth

  • Skouries Feasibility Study: In December 2021, Eldorado completed the Skouries Feasibility reflecting robust economics of 19% after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") and $1.3 billion after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") (5%), based on long-term prices of $1,500 per ounce gold and $3.85 per pound copper.

  • Successfully delivered on two key growth projects: In Q4 2021, the Triangle-Sigma decline at Lamaque was completed on budget and on schedule, and the construction and wet-commissioning of the HPGR circuit at Kisladag was completed on budget and, to a large extent, in line with schedule.

Corporate

  • Amended Investment Agreement in Greece: In February 2021, the company entered into an amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic to the govern the further development, construction and operation of the Kassandra Mines and provide necessary investor protections to advance the next phase of growth in Greece.

  • Corporate Debt Refinancing: In Q3 2021, the Company completed a new $500 million Senior Notes offering and amended its Senior Secured Credit Facility. Together they provide the Company greater financial flexibility to pursue a broader range of financing alternatives for the development of Skouries and the Kassandra Mines in Greece.

  • Acquisition of QMX Gold: In April 2021, the Company acquired QMX Gold Corporation, increasing our footprint in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt by 550% and adding a potential pipeline of organic growth opportunities proximal to Lamaque.

  • Sale of Tocantinzinho ("TZ"): In October 2021, the company sold its TZ project, in Brazil, to G Mining Ventures Corp. Under the term of the agreement, Eldorado received upfront cash consideration of $20 million and 19.9% of GMIN shares, plus deferred cash consideration of $60 million payable on the first anniversary of commercial production from TZ.

“2021 was a foundational year for Eldorado,” said George Burns, Eldorado’s Present and Chief Executive Officer. “I am tremendously proud of the hard work and dedication of our global teams in delivering exceptional value for the business and our stakeholders while maintaining a high degree of safety. Across our four operating mines, we produced over 475,000 ounces of gold, which was at the top-end of our increased guidance range, and we achieved cost guidance across the board,” added Burns.

“Furthermore, during the year, Eldorado delivered on several key milestones, including the completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study on our development project in Greece; the completion of two key growth projects at Kisladag, in Turkey, and Lamaque, in Canada; the sale of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil, while also retaining meaningful exposure to future value creation through our equity stake in G Mining Ventures Corp; the acquisition of QMX Gold, which expands our footprint in the prolific Abitibi region; and executing on robust exploration programs that support our organic growth.”

“As we look to 2022, we see three key value drivers for Eldorado. Starting with Quebec, earlier today we published the results of the Lamaque Technical Study, which clearly demonstrates the future value of Ormaque and the deeper Triangle zones and improves the NPV from the initial 2018 PFS tremendously. The strategic acquisition of Lamaque in 2017 has allowed Eldorado to build a dominant presence in the Abitibi region, and we are looking forward to operating in the region for years to come. Second, completion of the Skouries Feasibility Study is a critical milestone and will allow the company to advance financing alternatives for the project. Lastly, in Turkey, work continues at Kisladag to expand and optimize the mine. The north leach pad expansion is expected to be completed mid-year, and we expect to realize benefits of increased recovery rates as a result of the recently commissioned HPGR.”

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

Summarized Annual Financial Results

Continuing operations (9)

2021

2020

2019

Revenue (1)

$940.9

$1,026.7

$617.8

Gold revenue (1,2)

$838.6

$938.3

$530.9

Gold produced (oz) (3)

475,850

528,874

395,331

Gold sold (oz) (1)

472,307

526,406

374,902

Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (5)

$1,775

$1,783

$1,416

Production costs

449.7

445.2

334.9

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (5)

626

560

608

Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (5)

715

649

645

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (5)

1,069

921

1,034

Net earnings for the period (4,5,7)

10.8

131.1

73.1

Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (4,5,7)

0.06

0.77

0.46

Adjusted net earnings (4,5,6,7,8)

119.3

194.3

10.2

Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (4,5,6,7,8)

0.66

1.14

0.06

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (5,8)

374.8

438.5

186.5

Free cash flow (5,8)

62.4

268.7

3.0

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits

481.3

511.0

181.0


(1)

Excludes sales of inventory mined at Lamaque during the pre-commercial production period (Q2 2019).

(2)

See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.

(3)

Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque (Q1 2019)

(4)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company.

(5)

These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(6)

2019 amounts have been adjusted to conform with 2021 and 2020 presentation by excluding adjustments relating to normal course gains on disposal of assets ($7.4 million) and inventory write-downs ($2.5 million). Adjusted net earnings as originally presented in 2019 were $5.6 million ($0.04 per share).

(7)

2020 and 2019 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements

(8)

2020 and 2019 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

(9)

Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Summarized Quarterly Financial Results

2021 Continuing Operations(1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021

Revenue

$224.6

$233.2

$238.4

$244.6

$940.9

Gold revenue (2)

$195.7

$209.5

$221.5

$212.0

$838.6

Gold produced (oz)

111,742

116,067

125,459

122,582

475,850

Gold sold (oz)

113,594

114,140

125,189

119,384

472,307

Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3)

$1,723

$1,835

$1,769

$1,776

$1,775

Production costs

108.6

112.8

110.2

118.2

449.7

Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)

641

645

646

571

626

Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)

687

746

743

681

715

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)

986

1,074

1,133

1,077

1,069

Net earnings (loss) (5,6)

14.3

31.0

8.5

(43.1

)

10.8

Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) (5,6)

0.08

0.17

0.05

(0.24

)

0.06

Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6)

25.2

29.1

39.9

25.1

119.3

Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6)

0.14

0.16

0.22

0.14

0.66

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7)

81.2

75.9

101.0

116.7

374.8

Free cash flow (3,7)

33.4

(23.7

)

29.7

23.1

62.4

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits

533.8

410.7

439.3

481.3

481.3

2020 Continuing Operations(1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

Revenue

$204.7

$255.9

$287.6

$278.5

$1,026.7

Gold revenue (2)

$185.4

$235.0

$264.3

$253.7

$938.3

Gold produced (oz)

115,950

137,782

136,922

138,220

528,874

Gold sold (oz)

116,219

134,960

137,704

137,523

526,406

Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (3)

$1,580

$1,726

$1,919

$1,845

$1,783

Production costs

101.4

109.5

117.4

117.0

445.2

Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)

627

550

537

536

560

Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)

678

616

664

640

649

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (3,4)

952

859

918

959

921

Net earnings (5,6)

4.5

50.6

46.0

30.0

131.1

Net earnings per share – basic ($/share) (5,6)

0.03

0.30

0.26

0.17

0.77

Adjusted net earnings (3,5,6)

16.4

47.9

63.6

66.4

194.3

Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (3,5,6)

0.10

0.28

0.37

0.38

1.14

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (3,7)

74.0

117.3

135.1

112.1

438.5

Free cash flow (3,7)

9.6

81.1

114.7

63.4

268.7

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits

363.6

440.3

504.4

511.0

511.0


(1)

Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Brazil Segment. See Note 7 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2)

See Note 30 of our Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.

(3)

These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(4)

By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs.

(5)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company.

(6)

2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. See Note 2(a) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

(7)

2020, Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. See Note 5(d) of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold sales in 2021 totaled 472,307 ounces, a decrease of 10% from 526,406 ounces in 2020. The lower sales volume in 2021 compared with the prior year primarily reflected a decrease of 51,033 ounces sold at Kisladag due to planned lower average grade. There was also a decrease of 5,582 ounces sold at Efemcukuru due to a change in the structure of concentrate sales contracts, a decrease of 6,608 ounces sold at Olympias due to lower processing volumes, and an increase of 9,124 ounces sold at Lamaque due to increased tonnes mined and processed. Gold sales were 119,384 ounces in Q4 2021, a decrease of 13% from 137,523 ounces in Q4 2020, due in part to decreased production at Kisladag as a result of the HPGR commissioning.

Total revenue was $940.9 million in 2021, a decrease of 8% from total revenue of $1,026.7 million in 2020. Total revenue was $244.6 million in Q4 2021, a decrease of 12% from total revenue of $278.5 million in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were primarily due to lower sales volumes combined with lower average realized gold prices.

Cash operating costs in 2021 averaged $626 per ounce sold, an increase from $560 per ounce sold in 2020. In Q4 2021, cash operating costs averaged $571 per ounce sold, an increase from $536 per ounce sold in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to lower grade ore mined and processed at Kisladag, resulting in fewer ounces produced and sold. These increases were partly offset by a reduction in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias, and to a lesser extent Efemcukuru. A significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold at Olympias in Q4 2021 was primarily a result of higher average gold grades, combined with higher silver and base metal sales, which reduce cash operating costs as by-product credits.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations were $10.8 million ($0.06 per share) in 2021, compared to $131.1 million ($0.77 per share) in 2020 and net loss was $43.1 million ($0.24 per share) in Q4 2021, compared to $30.0 million ($0.17 per share) in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods reflect lower production and sales volumes, lower average realized gold prices, higher finance costs related to the debt refinancing, and higher income tax expense.

Adjusted net earnings were $119.3 million ($0.66 per share) in 2021, compared to $194.3 million ($1.14 per share) in 2020. Adjusted net earnings in 2021 removes, among other things, a $54.6 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balance, $31.1 million of finance costs related to debt refinancing, and $30.8 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni, including deferred tax expense resulting from the closure.

Lower sales volumes in 2021, combined with a lower gold price, resulted in EBITDA of $423.5 million, including $103.8 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $444.2 million in 2021 and $126.1 million in Q4 2021 exclude, among other things, $17.4 million of impairment losses and asset write-downs related to the closure of Stratoni.

Operations Update and Outlook

Gold Operations

3 months ended December 31,

12 months ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2022 Outlook

Total

Ounces produced

122,582

138,220

475,850

528,874

460,000 – 490,000

Ounces sold

119,384

137,523

472,307

526,406

n/a

Production costs

$118.2

$117.0

$449.7

$445.2

n/a

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$571

$536

$626

$560

$640 – 690

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$1,077

$959

$1,069

$921

$1,075 – 1,175

Sustaining capital expenditures (1)

$33.8

$29.0

$113.1

$92.4

$118 – 138

Kisladag

Ounces produced

33,136

56,816

174,365

226,475

145,000 – 155,000

Ounces sold

33,269

55,807

175,862

226,895

n/a

Production costs

$28.8

$34.1

$122.6

$129.3

n/a

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$737

$447

$583

$451

$690 – 740

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$977

$732

$797

$664

n/a

Sustaining capital expenditures (1)

$4.0

$6.5

$18.6

$20.1

$14 – 19

Lamaque

Ounces produced

51,354

44,168

153,201

144,141

165,000 – 175,000

Ounces sold

50,257

44,990

151,393

142,269

n/a

Production costs

$26.7

$24.0

$99.0

$78.3

n/a

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$482

$503

$616

$522

$620 – 670

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$815

$789

$1,017

$827

n/a

Sustaining capital expenditures (1)

$13.4

$9.8

$47.3

$32.9

$55 – 60

Efemcukuru

Ounces produced

22,631

25,828

92,707

99,835

85,000 – 90,000

Ounces sold

21,797

24,956

92,758

98,340

n/a

Production costs

$18.1

$17.4

$67.2

$72.6

n/a

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$606

$493

$551

$556

$600 – 650

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$1,104

$989

$901

$918

n/a

Sustaining capital expenditures (1)

$6.4

$7.3

$18.0

$19.1

$15 – 20

Olympias

Ounces produced

15,461

11,408

55,577

58,423

65,000 – 75,000

Ounces sold

14,061

11,770

52,294

58,902

n/a

Production costs

$28.1

$27.6

$113.4

$113.4

n/a

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$441

$1,166

$930

$1,078

$650 – 700

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1)

$1,467

$1,768

$1,715

$1,541

n/a

Sustaining capital expenditures (1)

$10.1

$5.5

$29.1

$20.2

$34 – 39


(1)

These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado’s financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Kisladag

Kisladag produced 174,365 ounces of gold in 2021, a decrease of 23% from 226,475 ounces in 2020. The decrease was the result of a planned shift to lower-grade ore through 2021 as compared to 2020. As expected, average grade declined in 2021 to 0.75 grams per tonne, as compared to an average grade of 1.00 grams per tonne in 2020, and is expected to remain at reduced levels in 2022. Tonnes placed on the heap leach pad were reduced in Q4 2021 by the commissioning of the HPGR circuit during the quarter. The lower tonnage placed on the heap leach pad in Q4 2021 is expected to reduce gold production in Q1 2022. Construction and wet commissioning of the HPGR circuit was completed in December, and we are now ramping up production and metallurgical adjustments. To date, the HPGR circuit performance is meeting our expectations and our team continues to balance ore agglomeration and tonnes placed with leach kinetics to obtain optimal performance.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $583 in 2021 from $451 in 2020 and was primarily due to lower production and sales as a result of the lower average grade of ore placed on the leach pad throughout 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $737 in Q4 2021 from $447 in Q4 2020 primarily as a result of lower production in the quarter.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $797 in 2021 from $664 in 2020 and to $977 in Q4 2021 from $732 in Q4 2020. Increases in both periods were primarily due to higher cash operating costs per ounce sold, partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure(1) of $18.6 million in 2021, including $4.0 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to mine equipment overhauls and process infrastructure upgrades.

Growth capital expenditures were $89.9 million in 2021, including $19.0 million in Q4 2021. Growth capital in 2021 included construction of the HPGR circuit, waste stripping to support the mine life extension and construction of the first phase of the north heap leach pad, which is expected to be available for stacking in mid-2022.

Lamaque

Lamaque produced 153,201 ounces of gold in 2021, a 6% increase from 144,141 ounces in 2020. The increase in gold production reflects higher throughput throughout the year, which offset planned lower grades. Average grade was 6.54 grams per tonne in 2021 and benefited from mining higher-grade stopes in Q4 2021 resulting in average grade of 9.16 grams per tonne in the quarter. Tonnes processed in the year increased 17% from 2020 as a result of increased underground development and the ability to process higher volumes, a result from ongoing successful debottlenecking of the mill. Production of 51,354 ounces of gold in Q4 2021 increased 16% from 44,168 ounces in Q4 2020 primarily due to higher grade and recovery rates.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $616 in 2021 from $522 in 2020 and primarily reflect the planned shift to lower-grade ore. Cash operating costs decreased in the quarter to $482 in Q4 2021 from $503 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher average grade and increased processing volumes.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,017 in 2021 from $827 in 2020 and to $815 in Q4 2021 from $789 in Q4 2020 with increases in both periods reflecting higher sustaining capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure of $47.3 million in 2021, including $13.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and underground infrastructure improvements.

Growth capital expenditure totalled $35.2 million in 2021, including $9.1 million in Q4 2021, and primarily related to the development of the underground decline from the Sigma mill to the Triangle mine, which was completed in Q4 2021. The decline is expected to reduce operating costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide access for underground drill platforms for Ormaque, Plug 4, and other exploration targets in the prospective corridor between the Triangle mine and the Sigma mill.

Efemcukuru

Efemcukuru produced 92,707 payable ounces of gold in 2021, a 7% decrease from 99,835 payable ounces in 2020. The decrease reflects lower average grade in 2021, combined with reduced effective rates for payable ounces to reflect the structure of concentrate sales contracts in 2021. The majority of sales contracts in 2021 had reduced effective rates for payable ounces that were offset by the elimination of treatment charges and other deductions blended in the reduced effective rate for those contracts.

(1)

These measures are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold improved slightly to $551 in 2021, from $556 in 2020 and reflected lower selling costs due to the change in structure of concentrate sales contracts, as well as lower costs resulting from the weakening of the Turkish Lira during 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $606 in Q4 2021 from $493 in Q4 2020 primarily due to processing lower grade ore.

AISC per ounce sold improved to $901 in 2021 from $918 in 2020 reflecting lower cash operating costs per ounce sold and lower sustaining capital expenditure. AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,104 in Q4 2021 from $989 in Q4 2020 reflecting the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $18.0 million in 2021, including $6.4 million in Q4 2021, related primarily to underground development and equipment rebuilds and replacements.

Olympias

Olympias produced 55,577 ounces of gold in 2021, a 5% decrease from 58,423 ounces in 2020 and reflecting lower processing volumes as a result of lower mining rates. Gold production of 15,461 ounces in Q4 2021 increased from 11,408 in Q4 2020 as a result of higher grade ore processed in the quarter, despite lower processing volumes. Lead, silver and zinc production were also higher in Q4 2021 as compared to Q4 2020, reflecting higher average grades. Operations at Olympias continued to be negatively affected in 2021 by low productivity as the Company progresses through transformation efforts at its Kassandra mines, targeting efficiency and productivity improvements. These efficiency initiatives, coupled with positive grade reconciliation, resulted in higher fourth quarter production at Olympias to end the year. Discussions with stakeholders are ongoing and are expected to lead to sustainable improvement.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold decreased to $930 in 2021 from $1,078 in 2020 and to $441 in Q4 2021 from $1,166 in Q4 2020. Decreases in both periods were the result of higher base metal revenue, which reduces cash operating costs as by-product credits. The significant decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q4 2021 is the result of a higher proportion of silver and base metal revenue in the quarter, combined with higher gold production due to the higher average gold grade.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,715 in 2021 from $1,541 in 2020 as a result of increased sustaining capital expenditure, which was partly offset by lower cash operating costs per ounce sold. AISC per ounce sold decreased to $1,467 in Q4 2021 from $1,768 in Q4 2020 as a result of lower cash operating costs per ounce sold in the quarter, partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditure increased to $29.1 million in 2021 from $20.2 million in 2020 and to $10.1 million in Q4 2021 from $5.5 million in Q4 2020. Spending in both periods primarily included underground development, tailings facility construction and underground infrastructure improvements. Growth capital expenditure of $5.3 million in 2021 included processing upgrades.

For further information on the Company’s operating results for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2021, please see the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the details of the Company’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and the Lamaque Technical Study will be held by senior management on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com and via this link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20220225.html

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until April 1, 2022)

Date:

February 25, 2022

Toronto:

+1 604.638.9010

Time:

8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)

Toll Free:

+1 800.319.6413

Dial in:

+1 604.638.5340

Access code:

8299

Toll free:

+1 800.319.4610

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Lisa Wilkinson, VP Investor Relations
604.757.2237 or 1.888.353.8166 lisa.wilkinson@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs
604.757.5573 or 1.888.363.8166 louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including average realized gold price per ounce sold, cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders, working capital, cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the December 31, 2021 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the December 31, 2021 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

2019

Production costs (1)

$118.2

$117.0

$449.7

$445.2

$334.8

Stratoni production costs (2)

(16.5)

(13.8)

(47.6)

(51.6)

(53.8)

Production costs – excluding Stratoni

101.7

103.2

402.2

393.6

281.1

By-product credits

(20.5)

(15.1)

(64.7)

(52.2)

(39.3)

Royalty expense and production taxes

(13.1)

(14.4)

(42.0)

(46.7)

(13.7)

Cash operating costs

$68.2

$73.6

$295.5

$294.7

$228.0

Gold ounces sold

119,384

137,523

472,307

526,406

374,902

Cash operating cost per ounce sold

$571

$536

$626

$560

$608


(1)

Includes inventory write-downs.

(2)

Base metals production


Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Direct mining costs

By-product credits

Refining and selling costs

Inventory change (1)

Cash operating costs

Gold oz sold

Cash operating cost/oz sold

Kisladag

$22.6

($0.6)

$0.1

$2.4

$24.5

33,269

$737

Lamaque

26.5

(0.5)

0.1

(1.9)

24.2

50,257

482

Efemcukuru

12.8

(1.0)

1.6

(0.1)

13.2

21,797

606

Olympias

24.9

(18.3)

3.8

(4.2)

6.2

14,061

441

Total consolidated

$86.9

($20.5)

$5.5

($3.8)

$68.2

119,384

$571


(1)

Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.


Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Direct mining costs

By-product credits

Refining and selling costs

Inventory change (1)

Cash operating costs

Gold oz sold

Cash operating cost/oz sold

Kisladag

$97.6

($3.1)

$2.6

$5.4

$102.4

175,862

$583

Lamaque

97.2

(1.7)

0.2

(2.5)

93.3

151,393

616

Efemcukuru

49.2

(4.3)

5.9

0.3

51.1

92,758

551

Olympias

94.3

(55.7)

15.1

(5.1)

48.6

52,294

930

Total Consolidated

$338.3

($64.7)

$23.8

($1.9

)

$295.5

472,307

$626


(1)

Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.


Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Direct mining costs

By-product credits

Refining and selling costs

Inventory change (1)

Cash operating costs

Gold oz sold

Cash operating cost/oz sold

Kisladag

$24.8

($0.6)

$0.1

$0.6

$25.0

55,807

$447

Lamaque

24.2

(0.5)

0.1

(1.1)

22.7

44,990

503

Efemcukuru

11.5

(1.1)

1.8

0.1

12.3

24,956

493

Olympias

23.4

(12.8)

3.6

(0.5)

13.7

11,770

1,166

Total consolidated

$83.9

($15.1)

$5.6

($0.8)

$73.6

137,523

$536


(1)

Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.


Reconciliation of Cash Operating costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Direct mining costs

By-product credits

Refining and selling costs

Inventory change (1)

Cash operating costs

Gold oz sold

Cash operating cost/oz sold

Kisladag

$96.6

($2.2)

$0.6

$7.3

$102.3

226,895

$451

Lamaque

77.0

(1.2)

0.2

(1.8)

74.2

142,269

522

Efemcukuru

46.1

(4.0)

12.1

0.4

54.7

98,340

556

Olympias

87.2

(44.8)

16.7

4.4

63.5

58,902

1,078

Total Consolidated

$306.9

($52.2)

$29.6

$10.3

$294.7

526,406

$560


(1)

Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.


Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs to Total Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

2019

Cash operating costs

$68.2

$73.6

$295.5

$294.7

$228.0

Royalties and production taxes

13.1

14.4

42.0

46.7

13.7

Total cash costs

$81.3

$88.1

$337.5

$341.4

$241.7

Gold ounces sold

119,384

137,523

472,307

526,406

374,902

Total cash costs per ounce sold

$681

$640

$715

$649

$645


Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

2019

Total cash costs

$81.3

$88.1

$337.5

$341.4

$241.7

Corporate and allocated G&A

10.4

10.1

37.6

35.7

34.2

Exploration and evaluation costs

2.9

2.8

12.3

8.3

9.5

Reclamation costs and amortization

0.2

1.9

4.4

7.0

4.6

Sustaining capital expenditure

33.8

29.0

113.1

92.4

97.4

AISC

$128.5

$131.9

$504.8

$484.8

$387.5

Gold ounces sold

119,384

137,523

472,307

526,406

374,902

AISC per ounce sold

$1,077

$959

$1,069

$921

$1,034


Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Cash operating costs

Royalties & production taxes

Total cash costs

Corporate & allocated G&A

Exploration costs

Reclamation costs and amortization

Sustaining capex

Total
AISC

Gold oz sold

Total
AISC/
oz sold

Kisladag

$24.5

$3.6

$28.2

$—

$—

$0.4

$4.0

$32.5

33,269

$977

Lamaque

24.2

1.9

26.1

2.3

(0.8

)

13.4

41.0

50,257

815

Efemcukuru

13.2

3.9

17.2

0.3

0.2

6.4

24.1

21,797

1,104

Olympias

6.2

3.7

9.9

0.3

0.4

10.1

20.6

14,061

1,467

Corporate (1)

10.4

10.4

87

Total consolidated

$68.2

$13.1

$81.3

$10.4

$2.9

$0.2

$33.8

$128.5

119,384

$1,077


(1)

Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.


Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Cash operating costs

Royalties & production taxes

Total cash costs

Corporate & allocated G&A

Exploration costs

Reclamation costs and amortization

Sustaining capex

Total
AISC

Gold oz sold

Total
AISC/
oz sold

Kisladag

$102.4

$17.1

$119.5

$0.1

$1.9

$18.6

$140.2

175,862

$797

Lamaque

93.3

4.1

97.3

9.5

(0.3

)

47.3

153.9

151,393

1,017

Efemcukuru

51.1

11.8

63.0

1.6

1.0

18.0

83.6

92,758

901

Olympias

48.6

9.1

57.7

1.1

1.8

29.1

89.7

52,294

1,715

Corporate (1)

37.5

37.5

79

Total consolidated

$295.5

$42.0

$337.5

$37.6

$12.3

$4.4

$113.1

$504.8

472,307

$1,069


(1)

Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.


Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Cash operating costs

Royalties & production taxes

Total cash costs

Corporate & allocated G&A

Exploration costs

Reclamation costs and amortization

Sustaining capex

Total
AISC

Gold oz sold

Total
AISC/
oz sold

Kisladag

$25.0

$8.5

$33.5

$—

$—

$0.9

$6.5

$40.9

55,807

$732

Lamaque

22.7

0.9

23.5

1.7

0.4

9.8

35.5

44,990

789

Efemcukuru

12.3

4.0

16.3

0.9

0.2

7.3

24.7

24,956

989

Olympias

13.7

1.0

14.8

0.3

0.3

5.5

20.8

11,770

1,768

Corporate (1)

10.1

10.1

73

Total consolidated

$73.6

$14.4

$88.1

$10.1

$2.8

$1.9

$29.1

$131.9

137,523

$959


(1)

Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.


Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Cash operating costs

Royalties & production taxes

Total cash costs

Corporate & allocated G&A

Exploration costs

Reclamation costs and amortization

Sustaining capex

Total
AISC

Gold oz sold

Total
AISC/
oz sold

Kisladag

$102.3

$24.9

$127.1

$—

$—

$3.3

$20.1

$150.6

226,895

$664

Lamaque

74.2

2.9

77.1

6.0

1.6

32.9

117.6

142,269

827

Efemcukuru

54.7

13.9

68.6

1.6

1.0

19.1

90.3

98,340

918

Olympias

63.5

5.1

68.6

0.8

1.2

20.2

90.8

58,902

1,541

Corporate (1)

35.6

35.6

68

Total consolidated

$294.7

$46.7

$341.4

$35.7

$8.3

$7.0

$92.5

$484.9

526,406

$921


(1)

Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.


Reconciliation of general and administrative expenses included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

2019

General and administrative expenses
(from consolidated statement of operations)

$9.1

$7.5

$36.7

$28.5

$29.2

Add:

Share based payments expense

2.5

3.4

7.9

10.7

10.4

Employee benefit pension plan expense from corporate and operating gold mines

0.1

0.9

2.3

2.8

2.7

Less:

General and administrative expenses related to non-gold mines and in-country offices

(0.2

)

0.1

(0.5

)

(0.4

)

(1.9

)

Depreciation in G&A

(0.4

)

(0.5

)

(1.9

)

(2.1

)

(2.2

)

Business development

(0.4

)

(0.9

)

(4.6

)

(2.5

)

(1.7

)

Development projects

(0.4

)

(0.5

)

(2.5

)

(1.4

)

(2.6

)

Adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses

$10.4

$10.1

$37.5

$35.6

$33.9

Regional general and administrative costs allocated to gold mines

0.1

0.1

0.3

Corporate and allocated general and administrative expenses per AISC

$10.4

$10.1

$37.6

$35.7

$34.2


Reconciliation of exploration costs included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

2019

Exploration and evaluation expense (1)
(from consolidated statement of operations)

$1.8

$3.0

$18.3

$12.5

$14.6

Add:

Capitalized evaluation cost related to gold mines

2.1

2.3

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Coinbase beats Q4 earnings expectations, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Coinbase.&nbsp;

  • BP under pressure to abandon stake in Russia's Rosneft

    BP is under renewed pressure to abandon its stake in the oil giant Rosneft after Boris Johnson said Britain must reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 0.3%, the  S&P 500 finished 1.5% higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped by 3.3%. Despite the general outperformance of technology stocks, though, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) had a terrible day as its shares fell by 32.1%. In fact, the last time Bandwidth's share price was this low was in 2018.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Etsy Earnings Topple Estimates As Active Sellers, Buyers Rise

    Etsy stock rose after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates but presented a first-quarter revenue outlook below views.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) initially fell 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday before recovering. After digesting the company's recent earnings report, however, investors seemed to change their mind, with the share price up 2.6% as of noon ET on Thursday. Revenue came in above expectations, but the company reported a wider net loss than analysts anticipated.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's I

  • VMware stock falls as outlook overshadows earnings beat

    VMware Inc.'s stock declined in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise cloud company's outlook for the current quarter overshadowed its earnings beat.

  • TurboTax Maker Intuit Misses Quarterly Goals Amid Slow Start To Tax Season

    Financial software firm Intuit late Thursday missed Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter. Intuit stock fell.

  • Minutes after Russia invaded Ukraine, these crypto ‘safe havens’ tanked

    But one traditional asset shone.

  • I’m 64 and took out student loans to get an MBA, but no one will hire me, maybe because of my age. What should I do about my student loans?

    Question: I need help with my student loan. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? Answer: The good news is that if you have federal student loans, you have a couple options.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.