Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Eldorado Gold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$127m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$212m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Eldorado Gold has an ROCE of 2.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 2.8%.

TSX:ELD Return on Capital Employed January 5th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Eldorado Gold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Eldorado Gold here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Eldorado Gold Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Eldorado Gold is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 2.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Eldorado Gold is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Eldorado Gold and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

