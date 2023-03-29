Is Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Potentially Undervalued?

While Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Eleco’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Eleco Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Eleco today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £0.92, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Eleco has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can We Expect Decent Returns From Eleco?

Valuation is only one aspect of forming your investment views on Eleco. Another thing to consider is whether it is actually a high-quality company. The best type of investment is always in a great company, producing robust returns at a cheap price. A way to assess stock quality is by looking how much it returns to you as the investor compared to how much you’re invested. Eleco is expected to return 15% of your investment in the next couple of years if you buy the stock today. This is a relatively good return on your investment which builds up the case for owning the stock.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ELCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of the company’s management team. Has anything significant changed since the last time you examined ELCO? And will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELCO for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ELCO, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Eleco has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

