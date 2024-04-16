Election campaign fundraising reports: See who's ahead in local, state money race

Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat
3 min read
0
2024 election campaign buttons
2024 election campaign buttons

The latest campaign finance reports for the 2024 election are in. Below is a list of candidates for local, state and multi-county office and their fundraising amounts through March 31, the end of the most recent fundraising quarter.

State Senate District 3

  • Kimblin Eugene Nesmith (Democrat). Raised: $23,622 Spent: $21,677.

  • Daryl Parks (Democrat). Raised: None. Spent: None. (just entered the race earlier this month).

  • Corey Simon (incumbent, Republican). Raised: $315,689. Spent: $52,890.

State House District 7

  • Jason Shoaf (incumbent, Republican). Raised: $93,840. Spent: $58,364.

State House District 8

  • Gallop Franklin (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $80,200. Spent: $38,620.

State House District 9

  • Allison Tant (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $248,191. Spent: $22,774.

State attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit

  • Jack Campbell (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $61,150. Spent: $1,900.

Public defender, 2nd Judicial Circuit

  • Jessica Yeary (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $48,700. Spent: $3,585.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 2

  • Barbara Hobbs (incumbent). Raised: $24,945. Spent: $12,802.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 3

  • Ronald Flury (incumbent). Raised: $19,275. Spent: $1,444.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 5

  • Frank Allman (incumbent). Raised: $23,375. Spent: $2,494.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 7

  • Robert Wheeler (incumbent). Raised: $21,225. Spent: $2,632.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 12

  • David Frank (incumbent). Raised: $70,300. Spent: $5,587.

Leon County clerk of court

  • Gwen Marshall (incumbent). Raised: $3,500. Spent: $10.

Leon County property appraiser

  • Akin Akinyemi (incumbent). Raised: $40,570. Spent: $4,665

  • Kenneth "Ken" Preston. Raised: $32,715. Spent: $32,707

Leon County tax collector

  • Doris Maloy (incumbent). Raised: $16,125. Spent: None.

Leon County superintendent of schools

  • Joseph Lamar Burgess (no party affiliation). Raised: $38,981. Spent: $11,379.

  • Rocky Hanna (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $130,835. Spent: $7,325.

  • Genleah Star Swain (Democrat). Raised: $4,415. Spent: $215.

Leon County supervisor of elections

  • Mark Earley (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $2,575. Spent: $228.

Leon County judge Seat 3

  • Monique Richardson (incumbent). Raised: $7,750. Spent: None.

Leon County judge Seat 4

  • Cydnee Brown. Raised: $20,425. Spent: $13,104.

  • Robert Churchill. Raised: $39,390. Spent: $3,405.

  • Melinda Coonrod. Raised: $14,725. Spent: $3,818.

  • LaShawn Riggans. Raised: $41,470. Spent: $1,358.

Leon County Commission at-large

  • Carolyn Cummings (incumbent). Raised: $76,370. Spent: $18,896.

  • David Hawkins. Raised: $7,500. Spent: None.

Leon County Commission District 2

  • Christian Caban (incumbent). Raised: $20,000. Spent: $10. (Caban's political committee, Friends of Christian Caban, has raised $125,452 and spent $2,872.

Leon County Commission District 4

  • Isaac Montilla. Raised: $84,532. Spent: $24,145.

  • Brian Welch (incumbent). Raised: $140,733. Spent: $18,721.

Leon County School Board District 2

  • Rosanne Wood (incumbent). Raised: $44,500. Spent: $3,165.

  • Daniel Zeruto. Raised: $1,721. Spent: $827.

Leon County School Board District 4

  • Laurie Lawson Cox (incumbent). Raised: $45,875. Spent: $11,828.

  • Jeremy Rogers. Raised: $23,660. Spent: $166.

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 1

  • Anthony DeMarco. Raised: None. Spent: None.

  • Louis Dilbert. Raised: $20,958. Spent: $19,831.

  • Rudy Ferguson Sr. Raised: $65,542. Spent: $7,572.

  • Jack Porter (incumbent). Raised: $72,762. Spent: $11,269.

  • David Wamsley. Raised: None. Spent: None

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 2

  • Dorothy Inman-Johnson. Raised: $38,462. Spent: $13,870.

  • Curtis Richardson (incumbent). Raised: $79,660. Spent: $4,099.

  • Bernard Stevens Jr. Raised: $250. Spent: $214.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon, Tallahassee elections: Candidate breakdown on campaign fundraising

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

    Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion i

  • Fed's Jefferson points to higher-for-longer policy rate if inflation doesn't slow

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks that skirted any mention of interest rate cuts, said the U.S. central bank was ready to keep its tight monetary policy in place if inflation fails to slow as expected. Opening a day of updated messaging from the central bank's leadership, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to speak at a forum at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT), Jefferson's remarks to a Fed research conference excluded key phrases about gaining "confidence" in lower inflation and then cutting rates, but noted the central bank was facing a strong economy and little recent progress on the pace of price increases. Fed staff estimates that Jefferson released, in fact, indicate March will be another lost month for policymakers, with the personal consumption expenditures price index expected to have risen at a 2.7% annual rate versus 2.5% in the prior month.

  • Yellen says US working to mitigate risks to global economy

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth had helped power the global economy, and Washington was working to mitigate remaining risks to the global outlook and ensure sustainable long-term growth. In remarks prepared for a news conference, Yellen said the U.S. labor market was remarkably healthy and inflation was down significantly from its peak, although there was more work to do. She said she expected the U.S. economy to continue to underpin the global economy, but acknowledged that the global recovery had been uneven and risks remained.

  • Bidens Paid 23.7% Effective Federal Rate in Tax-Day Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $146,629 in federal income taxes on a combined $619,976 in adjusted gross income in 2023 — meaning the first family paid an effective federal income tax of 23.7% — according to tax filings released by the White House.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals

  • Fed could keep monetary policy tight for longer if needed, Jefferson says

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks devoid of any mention of interest rate cuts, said on Tuesday "it will be appropriate to hold in place the current restrictive stance of policy for longer" if inflation fails to slow as expected. "My baseline outlook continues to be that inflation will decline further, with the policy rate held steady at its current level, and that the labor market will remain strong, with labor demand and supply continuing to rebalance," Jefferson said in remarks prepared for a speech to a Fed research conference in Washington. His comments did not include what has been a standard messaging point for Fed officials in recent months that rate cuts could begin once policymakers gained more confidence that inflation is still falling - a hurdle that's become steeper after inflation through the first quarter proved unexpectedly strong.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • UBS Is Said to Face $20 Billion Capital Hit Under Swiss Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG faces an increase in regulatory capital requirements that could reach around $20 billion under reforms proposed in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelS&P 500 Futures Steady After Selloff Rattles Globe: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42 in Pivot From ChinaIran’s Attack on Israel

  • Microsoft's $1.5B investment in G42 signals growing US-China rift

    As the Gulf region gains strategic importance in the tech war between the U.S. and China, Microsoft is making a big move into one of the Middle East's oil-rich countries. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in Group 42 Holdings (G42), the Abu Dhabi-based AI company that has become a major force in the United Arab Emirates' effort to be a global leader in artificial intelligence. The minority stake will give Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, a seat on G42's board of directors.