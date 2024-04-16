Election campaign fundraising reports: See who's ahead in local, state money race
The latest campaign finance reports for the 2024 election are in. Below is a list of candidates for local, state and multi-county office and their fundraising amounts through March 31, the end of the most recent fundraising quarter.
State Senate District 3
Kimblin Eugene Nesmith (Democrat). Raised: $23,622 Spent: $21,677.
Daryl Parks (Democrat). Raised: None. Spent: None. (just entered the race earlier this month).
Corey Simon (incumbent, Republican). Raised: $315,689. Spent: $52,890.
State House District 7
Jason Shoaf (incumbent, Republican). Raised: $93,840. Spent: $58,364.
State House District 8
Gallop Franklin (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $80,200. Spent: $38,620.
State House District 9
Allison Tant (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $248,191. Spent: $22,774.
State attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit
Jack Campbell (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $61,150. Spent: $1,900.
Public defender, 2nd Judicial Circuit
Jessica Yeary (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $48,700. Spent: $3,585.
Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 2
Barbara Hobbs (incumbent). Raised: $24,945. Spent: $12,802.
Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 3
Ronald Flury (incumbent). Raised: $19,275. Spent: $1,444.
Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 5
Frank Allman (incumbent). Raised: $23,375. Spent: $2,494.
Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 7
Robert Wheeler (incumbent). Raised: $21,225. Spent: $2,632.
Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 12
David Frank (incumbent). Raised: $70,300. Spent: $5,587.
Leon County clerk of court
Gwen Marshall (incumbent). Raised: $3,500. Spent: $10.
Leon County property appraiser
Akin Akinyemi (incumbent). Raised: $40,570. Spent: $4,665
Kenneth "Ken" Preston. Raised: $32,715. Spent: $32,707
Leon County tax collector
Doris Maloy (incumbent). Raised: $16,125. Spent: None.
Leon County superintendent of schools
Joseph Lamar Burgess (no party affiliation). Raised: $38,981. Spent: $11,379.
Rocky Hanna (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $130,835. Spent: $7,325.
Genleah Star Swain (Democrat). Raised: $4,415. Spent: $215.
Leon County supervisor of elections
Mark Earley (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $2,575. Spent: $228.
Leon County judge Seat 3
Monique Richardson (incumbent). Raised: $7,750. Spent: None.
Leon County judge Seat 4
Cydnee Brown. Raised: $20,425. Spent: $13,104.
Robert Churchill. Raised: $39,390. Spent: $3,405.
Melinda Coonrod. Raised: $14,725. Spent: $3,818.
LaShawn Riggans. Raised: $41,470. Spent: $1,358.
Leon County Commission at-large
Carolyn Cummings (incumbent). Raised: $76,370. Spent: $18,896.
David Hawkins. Raised: $7,500. Spent: None.
Leon County Commission District 2
Christian Caban (incumbent). Raised: $20,000. Spent: $10. (Caban's political committee, Friends of Christian Caban, has raised $125,452 and spent $2,872.
Leon County Commission District 4
Isaac Montilla. Raised: $84,532. Spent: $24,145.
Brian Welch (incumbent). Raised: $140,733. Spent: $18,721.
Leon County School Board District 2
Rosanne Wood (incumbent). Raised: $44,500. Spent: $3,165.
Daniel Zeruto. Raised: $1,721. Spent: $827.
Leon County School Board District 4
Laurie Lawson Cox (incumbent). Raised: $45,875. Spent: $11,828.
Jeremy Rogers. Raised: $23,660. Spent: $166.
Tallahassee City Commission Seat 1
Anthony DeMarco. Raised: None. Spent: None.
Louis Dilbert. Raised: $20,958. Spent: $19,831.
Rudy Ferguson Sr. Raised: $65,542. Spent: $7,572.
Jack Porter (incumbent). Raised: $72,762. Spent: $11,269.
David Wamsley. Raised: None. Spent: None
Tallahassee City Commission Seat 2
Dorothy Inman-Johnson. Raised: $38,462. Spent: $13,870.
Curtis Richardson (incumbent). Raised: $79,660. Spent: $4,099.
Bernard Stevens Jr. Raised: $250. Spent: $214.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon, Tallahassee elections: Candidate breakdown on campaign fundraising