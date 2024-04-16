Election campaign fundraising reports: See who's ahead in local, state money race

2024 election campaign buttons

The latest campaign finance reports for the 2024 election are in. Below is a list of candidates for local, state and multi-county office and their fundraising amounts through March 31, the end of the most recent fundraising quarter.

State Senate District 3

Kimblin Eugene Nesmith (Democrat). Raised: $23,622 Spent: $21,677.

Daryl Parks (Democrat). Raised: None. Spent: None. (just entered the race earlier this month).

Corey Simon (incumbent, Republican). Raised: $315,689. Spent: $52,890.

State House District 7

Jason Shoaf (incumbent, Republican). Raised: $93,840. Spent: $58,364.

State House District 8

Gallop Franklin (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $80,200. Spent: $38,620.

State House District 9

Allison Tant (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $248,191. Spent: $22,774.

State attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit

Jack Campbell (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $61,150. Spent: $1,900.

Public defender, 2nd Judicial Circuit

Jessica Yeary (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $48,700. Spent: $3,585.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 2

Barbara Hobbs (incumbent). Raised: $24,945. Spent: $12,802.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 3

Ronald Flury (incumbent). Raised: $19,275. Spent: $1,444.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 5

Frank Allman (incumbent). Raised: $23,375. Spent: $2,494.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 7

Robert Wheeler (incumbent). Raised: $21,225. Spent: $2,632.

Circuit judge, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Group 12

David Frank (incumbent). Raised: $70,300. Spent: $5,587.

Leon County clerk of court

Gwen Marshall (incumbent). Raised: $3,500. Spent: $10.

Leon County property appraiser

Akin Akinyemi (incumbent). Raised: $40,570. Spent: $4,665

Kenneth "Ken" Preston. Raised: $32,715. Spent: $32,707

Leon County tax collector

Doris Maloy (incumbent). Raised: $16,125. Spent: None.

Leon County superintendent of schools

Joseph Lamar Burgess (no party affiliation). Raised: $38,981. Spent: $11,379.

Rocky Hanna (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $130,835. Spent: $7,325.

Genleah Star Swain (Democrat). Raised: $4,415. Spent: $215.

Leon County supervisor of elections

Mark Earley (incumbent, Democrat). Raised: $2,575. Spent: $228.

Leon County judge Seat 3

Monique Richardson (incumbent). Raised: $7,750. Spent: None.

Leon County judge Seat 4

Cydnee Brown . Raised: $20,425. Spent: $13,104.

Robert Churchill . Raised: $39,390. Spent: $3,405.

Melinda Coonrod . Raised: $14,725. Spent: $3,818.

LaShawn Riggans. Raised: $41,470. Spent: $1,358.

Leon County Commission at-large

Carolyn Cummings (incumbent). Raised: $76,370. Spent: $18,896.

David Hawkins. Raised: $7,500. Spent: None.

Leon County Commission District 2

Christian Caban (incumbent). Raised: $20,000. Spent: $10. (Caban's political committee, Friends of Christian Caban, has raised $125,452 and spent $2,872.

Leon County Commission District 4

Isaac Montilla . Raised: $84,532. Spent: $24,145.

Brian Welch (incumbent). Raised: $140,733. Spent: $18,721.

Leon County School Board District 2

Rosanne Wood (incumbent). Raised: $44,500. Spent: $3,165.

Daniel Zeruto. Raised: $1,721. Spent: $827.

Leon County School Board District 4

Laurie Lawson Cox (incumbent). Raised: $45,875. Spent: $11,828.

Jeremy Rogers. Raised: $23,660. Spent: $166.

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 1

Anthony DeMarco. Raised: None. Spent: None.

Louis Dilbert. Raised: $20,958. Spent: $19,831.

Rudy Ferguson Sr. Raised: $65,542. Spent: $7,572.

Jack Porter (incumbent). Raised: $72,762. Spent: $11,269.

David Wamsley. Raised: None. Spent: None

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 2

Dorothy Inman-Johnson . Raised: $38,462. Spent: $13,870.

Curtis Richardson (incumbent). Raised: $79,660. Spent: $4,099.

Bernard Stevens Jr. Raised: $250. Spent: $214.

