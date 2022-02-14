U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

The Election Committee's proposal for resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2022 of Castellum AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee of Castellum proposes Henrik Käll to be elected as new member of the Board of Directors of Castellum. Per Berggren (Chairperson), Anna Kinberg Batra, Anna-Karin Celsing, Joacim Sjöberg and Rutger Arnhult are proposed for re-election. Christina Karlsson Kazeem and Zdravko Markovski have declined re-election.

Henrik Käll, born in 1967, has a great understanding of the capital market and, particularly, the interest rate market, as he has worked in various leading positions in banking and finance both in Stockholm and London, including as Global Head of Markets Sales & Distribution at Nordea Markets covering all types of assets such as interest rates, shares, currencies and derivatives, whereby he was also a member of the Nordea Group's Risk and Product Committee.

Since 10 January 2022, the Election Committee has consisted of Helen Fasth Gillstedt (Chairperson of the Election Committee, Handelsbanken Fonder), Johannes Wingborg (Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning), Patrik Essehorn (Corem Property Group), Ilija Batljan (Ilija Batljan Invest), and Per Berggren (Chairperson of the Board).

The Election Committee's complete proposal for resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2022, including the motivated statement and the report on how the Election Committee has performed its tasks, together with further information about the proposed members of the Board, will be submitted, at the company´s website, no later than in conjunction with the publishing of the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Helen Fasth Gillstedt, Chairperson of the Election, +46 706-70 54 54

Per Berggren, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, +46 705-53 80 48

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on an ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/the-election-committee-s-proposal-for-resolutions-at-the-annual-general-meeting-2022-of-castellum-ab,c3501428

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3501428/1534598.pdf

Press release 220214

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-election-committees-proposal-for-resolutions-at-the-annual-general-meeting-2022-of-castellum-ab-publ-301481464.html

SOURCE Castellum

