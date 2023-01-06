Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Date 6 January 2023

Election of employee representatives to the bank’s board of directors

An election of employee representatives for the bank's board of directors has been completed today with the below result.

The following will resign from the bank’s board of directors on 1 March 2023:

Dan Junker Astrup, credit manager

Arne Ugilt, credit consultant

Gitte E. S. Vigsø, compliance officer





The following will continue/join as board members for a four-year term of office commencing 1 March 2023:

Nanna Gammeljord Snogdal, team leader credit – new member

Lisa Munkholm, personal customer adviser – new member

Finn Aaen, business customer adviser – re-elected

Martin Wilche, personal customer adviser – new member





