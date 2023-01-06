Election of employee representatives to the bank’s board of directors
An election of employee representatives for the bank's board of directors has been completed today with the below result.
The following will resign from the bank’s board of directors on 1 March 2023:
Dan Junker Astrup, credit manager
Arne Ugilt, credit consultant
Gitte E. S. Vigsø, compliance officer
The following will continue/join as board members for a four-year term of office commencing 1 March 2023:
Nanna Gammeljord Snogdal, team leader credit – new member
Lisa Munkholm, personal customer adviser – new member
Finn Aaen, business customer adviser – re-elected
Martin Wilche, personal customer adviser – new member
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
