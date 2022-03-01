U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S
·1 min read
Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 5 2022

Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





1 March 2022

Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.

The following were elected for the next four years:

  • Kirsten Ebbe Brich

  • Bente Bang

  • Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen

  • Aleksandras Cicasovas

Also, Kirsten Lund, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, Thorbjørn Lundholm Dahl and Henrik Kjølby were elected as alternates for the employee-elected board members.

The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 17 March 2022.


Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachment


