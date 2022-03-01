Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- DNKEY
- DNSKF
Company announcement no. 5 2022
Danske Bank A/S
Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S
The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.
The following were elected for the next four years:
Kirsten Ebbe Brich
Bente Bang
Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen
Aleksandras Cicasovas
Also, Kirsten Lund, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, Thorbjørn Lundholm Dahl and Henrik Kjølby were elected as alternates for the employee-elected board members.
The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 17 March 2022.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment