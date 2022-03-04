Election of employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- JYSKF
- JYSKY
An election of employee representatives and their alternates to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S has been held.
The following employee representatives were elected to Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board with effect immediately after Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 March 2022:
Company representatives:
Alternates (not personal):
Johnny Christensen (re-elected)
Henriette Hoffmann (newly elected)
Michael C. Mariegaard (newly elected)
Group representative:
Alternates (not personal):
Marianne Lillevang (re-elected)
1. Line Skov Fuglkjær (newly elected)
2. Jan Dahlgaard (newly elected)
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment