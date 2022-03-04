Election of employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S

Jyske Bank

An election of employee representatives and their alternates to the Supervisory Board of Jyske Bank A/S has been held.

The following employee representatives were elected to Jyske Bank's Supervisory Board with effect immediately after Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 March 2022:

Company representatives: Alternates (not personal): Johnny Christensen (re-elected) Henriette Hoffmann (newly elected) Michael C. Mariegaard (newly elected) Group representative: Alternates (not personal): Marianne Lillevang (re-elected) 1. Line Skov Fuglkjær (newly elected) 2. Jan Dahlgaard (newly elected)

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment



