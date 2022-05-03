Election of a new member of the Supervisory Board

Ekspress Grupp

At the Annual General Meeting of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 2 May 2022, Triin Hertmann was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board for the next five years. The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with four members: Priit Rohumaa (the Chairman), Hans H. Luik, Indrek Kasela and Triin Hertmann.

The CV of Triin Hertmann is attached to the stock exchange release.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspaper, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia and Estonia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1,400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment



