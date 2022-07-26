U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.25
    -14.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,831.00
    -136.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,295.50
    -59.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.50
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.43
    +1.73 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    -0.0086 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +0.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7040
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,087.08
    -936.11 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.16
    -22.34 (-4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.02
    +40.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Electra Signs Benefits Agreement with Métis Nation of Ontario

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ELBM

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced that it has signed a Benefits Agreement with the Métis Nation of Ontario ("MNO") solidifying a relationship between the two parties and providing employment, training, procurement, and business opportunities related to the construction and expansion of the Company's battery materials refinery north of Toronto Temiskaming Shores.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)
Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

"Signing our first Benefits Agreement marks an important milestone for Electra as we advance with the commissioning of our refinery," said Trent Mell, CEO of Electra Battery Materials. "It demonstrates our commitment to operations that are environmentally, culturally, and socially responsible, and also reflects our commitment to working with Indigenous communities in respectful and mutually beneficial ways."

"We welcome the signing of the Benefits Agreement and Electra's commitment to support economic, cultural, and educational activities in the region," said Lorette McKnight, President of the Métis Nation of Ontario Temiskaming Métis Council. "The construction of a battery materials plant in Ontario on the James Bay and Abitibi/Temiscamingue Métis Traditional Territories represents an exciting development that will create many opportunities while also supporting environmental sustainability through reducing carbon emissions as a result of the adoption of electric vehicles."

In connection with the Benefits Agreement, Electra has agreed to issue 20,000 common shares of the Company to the MNO as a means of providing a measure of economic participation in the success of Electra's low-carbon battery materials visions. The issuance of the common shares remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Once issued, the common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Electra is advancing with the commissioning of a battery materials refinery in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario with a plant capacity of 5,100 tonnes of cobalt in sulfate.  In concert with its effort to commission the refinery, Electra intends to launch a battery materials recycling demonstration plant in the fall of 2022.

Awards 2022 Electra Excellence Bursaries

Electra also announced that as part of its commitment to supporting local communities near its refinery, it awarded its 2022 Electra Excellence Bursaries  to a deserving student from the graduating class of each of the following schools: Englehart High School, Timiskaming District Secondary School, Kirkland Lake District Composite School, and École Secondaire catholique Sainte-Marie.  Electra granted each deserving student a $1,000 bursary based on their commitment to learning and an intention to pursue a post-secondary education.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently commissioning North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain.  Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra's refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec.  For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-signs-benefits-agreement-with-metis-nation-of-ontario-301592956.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c7526.html

Recommended Stories

  • Redbox stock skyrockets amid acquisition short squeeze speculation

    Redbox shares are surging amid speculation of a continued short squeeze after the company agreed to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.&nbsp;

  • Walmart, Target, and tech stocks decline in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre examines the movements in retail and tech stocks in after-hours trading, in additional to looking at the U.S. dollar.

  • GE posts higher earnings on recovery in aviation industry

    The pressure will see about $1 billion of free cash flow pushed "into the future", GE added. In January, it projected adjusted profit in 2022 to be in the range of $2.80 to $3.50 per share and expected to generate $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion in free cash flow.

  • General Electric Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Cautious Outlook

    "We continue to trend toward the low end of our 2022 outlook on all metrics," said CEO Larry Culp after a surprisingly solid second quarter.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbas

  • Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is not letting go of despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, has been in hot water so far […]

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 38.33% and 59.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley Warns Stock Bulls Deluded by ‘Wishful Thinking’

    (Bloomberg) -- The July stock-market rebound has emboldened bulls hoping prices will defy the gravity of the Federal Reserve’s escalating fight against inflation.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsDon’t be fooled, though,

  • Fed chair Powell is not done telling markets where rates will go

    Since it began its current round of interest-rate hikes this year, the U.S. Federal Reserve has aimed to let investors know ahead of time not just where rates are heading generally but exactly how big a move to expect each time. And despite some snags, including what analysts say was a last-minute but successfully telegraphed change of plans before the June meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell isn't likely to abandon those efforts. The Fed and other central banks have long used that signaling - known as forward guidance in their parlance - to set expectations about where policy is headed to help create the financial conditions conducive to their goal.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Here comes a 'flurry' of retail bankruptcies, former retail CEO warns

    It could be about to get real ugly for struggling retailers, warns one industry veteran.

  • Here are the top 5 energy stocks, according to Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs on Monday picked five top stocks of ahead of their quarterly earnings, saying that it keeps a "constructive" view on the sector thanks to cash flows and valuations, among other highlights.

  • Walmart warning sends stock price plunging, renews retail worries

    Walmart becomes the latest big-name retailer to strike a downbeat tone on the health of the U.S. consumer.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Reasons Why Devon Energy (DVN) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (DVN) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 5 Oil and Gas Companies Set to Pump Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.