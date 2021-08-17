U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

ElectraMeccanica Announces Results of AGM and Appointments

Electra Meccanica Vehicle Corp
·2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s annual general meeting (the “AGM”) held on August 16, 2021.

The Company is pleased to report that, at its AGM, the shareholders voted to re-elect Paul Rivera, Bal Bhullar, Henry Reisner, Jerry Kroll, Steven Sanders, Luisa Ingargiola, Joanne Yan and Peter Savagian as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, at the AGM the shareholders also approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration. For more information on these matters please refer to the Company’s AGM Management Proxy Circular which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Appointments

Following the AGM the Board of Directors (the “Board”) met and confirmed the appointment of the following Company executive officers:

Paul Rivera:

President and Chief Executive Officer;

Kevin Pavlov:

Chief Operating Officer;

Bal Bhullar

Chief Financial Officer;

Henry Reisner:

Executive Vice-President; and

Isaac Moss:

Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Management also expects the re-appointment of all directors of the Company to each of the Company's current Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 62 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Safe Harbor Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects”, “expects”, “contemplates”, “intends”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, or their negatives or other comparable words) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the prices of other electric vehicles, costs associated with manufacturing vehicles, the availability of capital to fund business plans and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, changes in the electric vehicle market, changes in government regulation, developments in alternative technologies, inexperience in servicing electric vehicles, labour disputes and other risks of the electric vehicle industry including, without limitation, those associated with the delays in obtaining governmental approvals and/or certifications. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the risks and uncertainties outlined in our most recent financial statements and reports and registration statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (available at www.sec.gov) and with Canadian securities administrators (available at www.sedar.com). Although the Company believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance those beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
(949) 574-3860
SOLO@gatewayir.com

Public Relations Contact
Michelle Ravelo
R&CPMK for ElectraMeccanica
(714) 403-9534
michelle.ravelo@rogersandcowanpmk.com


