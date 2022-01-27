U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.25
    +25.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,168.00
    +113.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,273.25
    +114.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.10
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    +0.79 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -27.30 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    -0.87 (-3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    -0.0090 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    -0.0150 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    29.97
    -1.19 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    +0.7100 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,788.78
    -1,332.03 (-3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.04
    -13.77 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.77
    +65.99 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

ElectraMeccanica Announces Retirement of Co-Founder Henry Reisner

Electra Meccanica Vehicle Corp
·5 min read
In this article:
  • SOLO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announces the retirement of Henry Reisner, a co-founder and the current Executive VP and a director of the Company, with effect immediately.

Kevin Pavlov, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to celebrate all of Henry’s contributions over the course of his six years with ElectraMeccanica. We applaud Henry for his leadership, dedication and tireless efforts as he has been instrumental in making ElectraMeccanica what it is today, and we wish him the very best.”

Henry Reisner stated, “Today I announce my retirement from my roles within ElectraMeccanica. I take great pride in having helped found ElectraMeccanica and am honored to have had the opportunity to work alongside the talented and passionate ElectraMeccanica team in the development of the Company and its products. I am very pleased that the InterMeccanica brand will continue and that current management is committed to the development, manufacture and distribution of the InterMeccanica e-roadster. I look forward to future achievements and successes of the ElectraMeccanica team as the company continues to evolve and grow.”

Henry Reisner was the original owner and operator of Intermeccanica, a custom-built sports car company focused on global clientele first in Italy, and subsequently, in British Columbia. Intermeccanica became a wholly owned subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica in 2017.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders here. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” “contemplates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” or their negatives or other comparable words) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the prices of other electric vehicles, costs associated with manufacturing vehicles, the availability of capital to fund business plans and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, changes in the electric vehicle market, changes in government regulation, developments in alternative technologies, inexperience in servicing electric vehicles, labour disputes and other risks of the electric vehicle industry including, without limitation, those associated with the delays in obtaining governmental approvals and/or certifications. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the risks and uncertainties outlined in our most recent financial statements and reports and registration statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (available at www.sec.gov) and with Canadian securities administrators (available at www.sedar.com). Although the Company believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance those beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosed in the Company’s periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact
MZ Group
(949) 259-4987
SOLO@mzgroup.us

Public Relations Contact
Amy Pandya
R&CPMK
(310) 967-3418
amy.pandya@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Source: ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.


